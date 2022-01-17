Colin Delaney Remembers A Time When No One In WWE Could Use Chops Except Shawn Michaels

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Colin Delaney spoke about a time in WWE, while he worked there, Shawn Michaels was the only wrestler allowed to deliver chops. Delaney was part of the ECW brand from 2007 to 2008. He later returned for sporadic appearances in 2017 and 2018. Here are highlights:

On how things change in WWE: “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind seemingly. I remember one time where we did a meeting and nobody was allowed to chop but Shawn Michaels. Then like a month later I was out the door and everyone chopped. Sometimes it goes like that and they’re just real set on one thing. But that’s not forever, nothing is forever.”

On WWe’s changes to its hiring policy: “You would think when you look at the most successful wrestlers in history, in WWE history, they’ve all got these paths and backstories where they came up. Kind of the way that they’ve eliminated. They are seemingly going back to a way that has proven not the most successful over the course of time. But I don’t know, who knows? Their company, man.”

On his place in WWE history: “Do you know I am the first Tweet in WWE history? From the very first tweet from the verified WWE Twitter account is something about Mark Henry beating me. My wrestling career is just like wrestling figure facts. I’m a good trivia answer on a bunch of different things.”