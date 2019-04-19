Colin Jost Discusses His WrestleMania 35 Cameo

– Colin Jost went hiking with Kevin Nealon following WrestleMania 35 and the two discussed Jost’s appearance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

“It happened because (Michael) Che is a diehard WWE fan. And I was all growing up. Che had talked to….he had gone to a couple of events before and they were like, ‘you guys should come do something,’ which was a huge honor. It’s weirdly like SNL. It’s all live so they are super professional. I was going full heel. It’s good when you’re getting intentionally boo’d.”

Jost was the final man eliminated from the battle royal, being tossed over by Braun Strowman.