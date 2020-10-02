Various News: Colon Brothers Making First Post-WWE Appearance, Masked Republic Files New Trademark

– The Colon Brothers are set to make their first post-WWE appearances with signings today and tomorrow. PWInsider reports that Eddie and Orlando Colon, who were released from WWE in April as part of the cost-cutting releases, are signing at M&J Video Games & Collectibles in Southington, Connecticut from 6 PM to 8 PM You can call (860) 479-9223 to find out more.

The two will additionally be signing at in Little Ferry, New Jersey on Saturday from 2 PM to 3 PM. You can find out more about that by calling (973) 851-5047.

– The site also reports that Masked Republic filed a trademark on the brand name “Legends of Lucha Libre.”