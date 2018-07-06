Conrad Thompson Talks Something Else to Wrestle Season Finale Focusing On CM Punk

– Conrad Thompson spoke with SI to promote the season finale of Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, which airs Wedneaday on WWE Network. The episode will look at CM Punk’s WWE run. Highlights from the interview are below:

On the show being the season finale: “It’s either the end of season one or the grand finale, I guess we’ll see, but we’re going out with a bang. We’re going to do something that a lot of people are not expecting us to do, and that is talk about CM Punk.”

On the show touching on CM Punk’s legal win over Chris Amann: “Bruce wasn’t there for any of the lawsuit, but he was privy to the way ‘The Machine’ and specifically Vince McMahon thinks. I do want to examine a lot of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Punk’s release, and Bruce can give us a look into the mind of Vince McMahon. We’ll also talk about Bruce’s real-life experiences with CM Punk, and cover all of Punk’s run while Bruce was there. We’ll also cover those who were against Punk in the back, as it has been pretty evident that some people were big advocates and others who weren’t.”