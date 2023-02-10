Note On Why Good Brothers Haven’t Been On WWE TV For A Month

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, have been absent from WWE Raw since early January, and Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful has a possible explanation why. Speaking on an AMA episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Sapp shared that The Good Brothers possess a specific contract stipulation with WWE that allows absences from events (via Wrestling Inc). You can find a highlight from Sapp and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the contract clause that allows both wrestlers to be absent from WWE events: “People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the (Royal) Rumble or at Raw,. In their new deals, they said, ‘if you’re not going to use us, we don’t want to be there. Just don’t send us there. (With) all due respect we will do our jobs, but we don’t want to be there for not being used.’ WWE said ‘okay.'”