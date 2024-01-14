Hey kids! Steve Cook back here for the return of three letters near and dear to all of our hearts: TNA! One can’t think of a better name for TNA Wrestling’s first show in several years than “Hard To Kill”. We’ve got a packed & stacked show even before the show actually starts, so let’s go right to the action live from the Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada. Sounds like a fun place to be right now, quite honestly. Certainly warmer.

Cook’s TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Review

Eric Young tells us that Hard to Kill is a battle creed, a way of life. He tells us that time can be history. EY comes down to the ring and tells us that TNA has been slept on for the last damn time. The roster stands behind EY as he tells us that TNA is hard to kill.

Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna: The winner here will be #1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship. Apparently Brian Myers, Eddie & Alisha Edwards & Moose are now known as The System, which might be important to know later on. The bell rings and people try to run to the top but get knocked off. Brookside, Threat & Luna take the ring early on. Steelz comes in, but Brookside takes the advantage early. Shaw kicks Brookside in the head, then gets clotheslined by Threat. Threat dominates until Luna takes her out. Exploders all around. Threat teases climbing the ropes, takes out her competitors on the floor instead. Alisha climbs on Jody’s back, but falls onto her opponents on the outside. Tasha takes Jody out onto those opponents. Dani Luna dumps a lot of people in the ring. Xia is on the cables, but Dani takes her off. While things go down, Alisha climbs the cables. Dani catches her, but Alisha catches Dani in a DDT. Alisha has Kendra the Kendo Stick and smacks folks down before everybody else hits her with a move. Threat hits an F-5 on Brookside & Edwards. Steelz hits Threat with a move before getting knocked outside. Threat on the cables, but gets knocked off. Shaw, Luna & Steelz climb the cables. Shaw gets the X!

Winner: Gisele Shaw (11:57 via retrieving the X)

Match Rating: **1/2

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are in the balcony, as are their French language colleagues. They run down the card and tell us about how Joe Hendry got punked out on the pre-show by AJ Francis. I’m glad I missed that, quite frankly. Then we get AJ Francis cutting a promo…I mean, he was nothing in WWE and I’m kind of OK with TNA trying to get something out of him but I’m not sure they’ll get anything.

Dirty Dango (w/Alpha Bravo & Oleg Prudius) vs. PCO: Dango says he hates TNA Wrestling & PCO raises off of a stretcher. PCO was the first person recently signed to a TNA contract, and he is indeed hard to kill. He tosses Dango out of the ring like a ragdoll and hits a cannonball to the floor. Bravo breaks up the PCOsault and that’s a DQ.

Winner: PCO (1:28 via DQ)

Match Rating: none

Rhino comes down to the ring to even the odds! Here comes Santino Marella! He’s gonna make it a three on three match playa!

PCO, Rhino & Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango, Alpha Bravo & Oleg Prudius: PCO Sault takes everybody out on the outside. Things have broken down. PCO Sault takes Dango down on the apron. Something with some clotheslines, then a tag to Rhino. Oleg clotheslines Rhino down, his partners make a wish on Rhino. Rhino gets worked over by the opponents. Dango misses a kneedrop, and Something tags in. PCO tags in to do some things on Bravo. Rhino & Prudius face off. Rhino has the power advantage. Dango gets tossed off the top rope. Gore to Bravo! Something powerbombs Dango onto Bravo! PCOSault ends things.

Winners: PCO, Rhino & Jake Something (7:22 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok): Unscheduled match, but at the same time not a surprise. Slamovich gets worked over early. Kelly intervenes in an awesome way. MK Ultra with some double teams. Kelly hits a PK to Rosemary for 2. Another big kick by Kelly, but Rosemary rises up. Havok & Slamovich tag in. She’s not Jessicka anymore, she’s a dominant rassler. Double suplex by Havok. 2 count gets broken up. Slamovich hits a Snow Plow and Havok kicks out at 1. Havok with a double chokeslam.

Winners: Decay (6:16 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

We see Steve Maclin beating Rich Swann on the pre-show I wasn’t able to access. Maclin claims this makes this his era.

Scott D’Amore makes his way to the stage. Dorian Roldan also comes on eventually as a representative with AAA. Dorian works both languages in a good way. He was always a heel when I saw him in AAA, but came off well here as a babyface.

TNA X Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida: Good Lord, I’m not even going to try to do play by play for this. Triple tie ups, led to arm drags. People got lifted onto the apron, Kushida hit a cannonball onto Sabin on the floor. Vikingo with a ran on Sabin. Some kicks on Kushida. Vikingo with a inverted 450 into a rana are you kidding me. He’s on his game tonight. Sabin with an STF on Vikingo, Kushida with a dropkick. Sabin with an abdominal stretch on Kushida while Kushuda has a submission on Vikingo, Kushida fights out of these moves. Vikingo moonsaults to the outside. Sabin hits some moves in the ring & everybody is down. Sabin hits a pumphandle slam on Vikingo but Kushida breaks it up. Vikingo with a GTS on Sabin knocking him out of the ring hits a springboard 450 for 2 what the hell? Kushida meets Vikingo and locks in the Hoverboard lock. This is all we’re doing for the next minute and everybody is getting out of it. Sabin with a Destroyer on Vikingo on the ramp! Sabin with a German suplex on Kushida off the top! Sabin takes Kushida up for a Cradleshock, they trade blows but eventually the Cradleshock is hit and the 10 time champ retains.

Winner: Chris Sabin (13:00 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone: We got two big boys here that can hold titles for a long time. We’ll see what happens when the rubber meets the road. Some counter wrestling early on Hammerstone, who seems to be on his A game, and he hits a dive onto Alexander early. Alexander with some strikes, then hits a dragon screw on Hammerstone. Alexander focuses on Hammerstone’s ankle. Alexander with some chops. Hammerstone Germans Alexander over his head! But then Alexander drops Hammerstone on the apron with a suplex. Alexander keeps doing things, and Hammerstone keeps responding. Powerslam gets 2. Alexander goes back to the anklelock. Hammerstone gets to the ropes. Hammerstone hits the Nightmare Pendulum, but can’t capitalize on it! Hammerstone hits a DVD on the apron are you kidding me? Missile dropkick, then a TKO, and Alexander kicks out at 2! These boys fire off, Alexander kicks out of a powerbomb. German suplex, then a C4 Sipke finally ends it.

Winner: Josh Alexander (14:46 via pinfall)

Match Rating:***1/2

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson): Bailey & Gibson face off to start, then Drake & Austin tag in. Bey tags in for some ABC team work. Then the Rascalz tag in to double team Bey. Bailey & Laredo Kid show off some moves. An indy standoff eventually leads to a bunch of Bailey knees on Gibson. GYV work Bailey over for a bit, get some two counts. Wentz tags himself, tries to call shots but that goes nowhere. Laredo Kid tags in, tries to hit some big moves. Hits a Michinoku Driver on Wentz off the top for two. Woof. Double dropkick by ABC, some other double team moves, Austin botches on the ropes, the eventual move gets two. GYV tries to get a cover on all this nonsense, it gets two. GYV hits a DoomsDay Device for two. Bailey with a super rana, hits an Ultimate Weapon for two. Rascalz hit a couple of double teams for two. Rascalz & ABC face off.ABC hit the 1 & the 2 and that’s it.

Winners: ABC (14:14 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace: Ash by Elegance is here at ringside for this match. As much as I despise Wrestling Twitter for everything they are, I must give them credit for letting me know who “Ash by Elegance” is. Dana Brooke, apparently. Trinity avoiding Grace early, gets her in the corner, then some kicks. Grace dumps Trinity to the mat for two. Grace with some shots in various corners to Trinity. Grace hits a Worlds Strongest Slam for two, goes for a Juggernaut Driver & Trinity goes to the ropes. Crossbody by Trinity, a scissor driver gets 2. Jordynne keeps working Trinity over, Trinity fights back until she gets clotheslined down. Jordynne with a dive, then a suplex on the floor! Trinity fights back on the floor, backdropping Grace onto the mat. Back in the ring, Grace wants some more and they fire back & foth. Split legged moonsault by Trinity gets 2. Jordynne with a full nelson. Trinity gets to the ropes. Jordynne places Trinity up top, Trinity fights off, but Jordynne hits a muscle buster for two! Some roll throughs lead to a couple of near-falls. Trinity hits a Heat Seeker on Jordynne for two. Back in the ring, some forearm shots, a sitout powerbomb by Trinity gets two, then the Starstruck submission is locked on, but Jordynne fights out. Grace Driver ends it!

Winner: Jordynne Grace (14:23 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose: Moose has his System friends for his entrance, and Shelley has Sabin & Kushida make their presence known. Moose has all the physical attributes on his side, but Shelley has those technical rasslin attributes on his side. Shelley needs to bring all the dirty tricks he can. Shelley works the left arm early, which he needs to do for that Border City Stretch. Moose hits a dropkick to send Shelley outside. Moose beats Shelley up on the outside. Hits a powerslam on the outside, rolls Shelley into the ring, but Shelley goes back to that arm. Shelley stomps that arm on the apron. Smartest thing he can do. Back in the ring, Shelley goes back to that left arm. Shelley goes for that Hoverboard lock. Moose lifts Shelley into Snake Eyes in the corner. Moose stomps on some of Shelley’s appendages. Shelley fires back, but gets uranaged down for two. Moose chops away, Shelley fires back! Shelley reverses a powerbomb into a DDT! Shelley kicks Moose into the corner, Moose reverses a suplex attempt, Shelley sends him to the floor. Some reversals lead into Shellshock being hit on the floor! Shelley drinking some water before getting back into the ring, Moose rolls in to take a two count. Some more nearfalls for Shelley. Moose hits a powerbomb for 2! This thing could go either way! Moose misses a spear, Shelley hits some lariats, then a sliced bread for two! We got some folks on the ramp. Shelley was distracted, but he sends Moose onto the ramp. Shelley hits a divorce court DDT on Moose on the ramp. That’s what Shelley needed! PK to Moose’s left arm. A chop battle does not go Shelley’s way. Alex fights back with kicks, lariato! The fans get behind him, but a random spear leads to a new TNA Champion!

Winner: Moose (21:30 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Hold on a second! Nick Nemeth is here! Superkick and a Zig Zag to Moose! Nick already made his presence known in New Japan, and he’s in TNA too! What the hell is going on here?