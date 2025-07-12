wrestling / News

Cope Returns At AEW All In: Texas Following Chaotic Tag Team Title Match, Hurt Syndicate Retain

Cope is back in AEW, as he returned at All In: Texas after the World tag team title match, which Hurt Syndicate won. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and the Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne). The finish came when Cage got shoved into FTR and Lashley piefaced Dax Harwood. Cage was eventually pushed into FTR again and hit with a spear from Lashley to end the match.

After it was over, Nick Wayne turned on Cage with a Killswitch. Mother Wayne also turned on him with a slap. As they tried for a Conchairto, Cope returned. He hit a double spear on FTR, then hit another on Kip Sabian. Cope then told Cage that he needs to go find himself.

The Hurt Syndicate are in their first reign as tag team chmpions. They won the belts on January 22 and have held them for 174 days.

