wrestling / News
Cope Returns At AEW All In: Texas Following Chaotic Tag Team Title Match, Hurt Syndicate Retain
Cope is back in AEW, as he returned at All In: Texas after the World tag team title match, which Hurt Syndicate won. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and the Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne). The finish came when Cage got shoved into FTR and Lashley piefaced Dax Harwood. Cage was eventually pushed into FTR again and hit with a spear from Lashley to end the match.
After it was over, Nick Wayne turned on Cage with a Killswitch. Mother Wayne also turned on him with a slap. As they tried for a Conchairto, Cope returned. He hit a double spear on FTR, then hit another on Kip Sabian. Cope then told Cage that he needs to go find himself.
The Hurt Syndicate are in their first reign as tag team chmpions. They won the belts on January 22 and have held them for 174 days.
.@WESTSIDEGUNN, @SmokeDZA + @The305MVP reminding the world that the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate are about to do what they do best. Hurt. People.
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/n7ibaY659F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
JetSpeed, @Jet@Flyy + @SpeedballBailey, are ready to race home with the AEW World Tag Team Championships!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/WARGk245zE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
The Patriarchy, @Christian4Peeps + @TheNickWayne, want to become the 1st ever Father + Son team to hold the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but they'll have to overcome JetSpeed + The Hurt Syndicate to do it!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/o54LstI8PW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
Let's Go JetSpeed! Let's Go JetSpeed! Let's Go JetSpeed, GO!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/9E2HWpRMhv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
.@FightBobby + @SheltyB803 have had ENOUGH of @Jet2Flyy!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/DsTTeykCql
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
.@SpeedballBailey just got German Suplexed OVER the top rope by @SheltyB803!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/cTGedEfqaa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
What a save from @Jet2Flyy!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/P9VUgxH64w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
HUGE WAYNE'S WORLD ON THE APRON!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/ZqL9zIHp3P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
The Hurt Syndicate @fightbobby @Sheltyb803 retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships here at #AEWAllInTexas! pic.twitter.com/wjt5qsEIeQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
THE PATRIARCH IS DOWN! @TheNickWayne has snapped!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/CuGQbcMDAf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
A Conchairto to @Christian4Peeps? Not ON THIS DAY! @RatedRCope is BACK!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/0c0OArnlxu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
.@RatedRCope has left @Christian4Peeps with A LOT to think about!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/OnQWTDvC10
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance
- Backstage Notes From AEW All In Texas, Finishes Being Kept Secret Until This Week
- Adam Cole Not Medically Cleared for AEW All In Texas, Vacant TNT Title Up for Grabs in Fatal 4-Way