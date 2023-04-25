Cora Jade Reflects On Her Return to Allstate Arena, Posts Photo of Her With Bayley From 2016

Cora Jade took to Twitter to reflect on wrestling at the Allstate Arena at last night’s RAW taping, noting that she started attending WWE shows as an 8 year old fan at the arena.

“Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later. 🤯 Tune in to Main Event this week 🤘🏻

Now tonight, I take out a big scary bird lady (🙄) #NXTSpringBreakin”

Jade’s match will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. She signed with WWE back in 2021 and has gone on to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Roxanne Perez.

She also tweeted a photo of her with Bayley in 2016, before she became a wrestler, then another photo of her with Bayley from this year.