wrestling / News
Cora Jade Reflects On Her Return to Allstate Arena, Posts Photo of Her With Bayley From 2016
Cora Jade took to Twitter to reflect on wrestling at the Allstate Arena at last night’s RAW taping, noting that she started attending WWE shows as an 8 year old fan at the arena.
“Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later. 🤯 Tune in to Main Event this week 🤘🏻
Now tonight, I take out a big scary bird lady (🙄) #NXTSpringBreakin”
Jade’s match will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. She signed with WWE back in 2021 and has gone on to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Roxanne Perez.
She also tweeted a photo of her with Bayley in 2016, before she became a wrestler, then another photo of her with Bayley from this year.
Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later. 🤯 Tune in to Main Event this week 🤘🏻
Now tonight, I take out a big scary bird lady (🙄) #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/4jtasDGU3O
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) April 25, 2023
2016 ➡️ 2023 @itsBayleyWWE 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uqIyDuoQnK
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) April 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Multiple Changes to Last Night’s WWE Raw
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There
- Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title