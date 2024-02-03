– As previously reported, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were revealed as the new broadcast team for WWE SmackDown last night. Both Graves and Barrett commented on the new two-man booth via social media.

Corey Graves said on his new broadcast role, “I haven’t been that nervous in years. A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement. But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you. #SmackDown”

Meanwhile, Wade Barrett wrote, “The Savior of Misbehavior & The King of Bad News together on Friday nights.. What could possibly go wrong?!? #SmackDown”

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H also had high praise for the new duo, writing, “You and @StuBennett were both awesome… congrats! Mountain conquered. #SmackDown”

