wrestling / News
Corey Graves & Wade Barrett on Being New WWE SmackDown Broadcast Team, Receive Praise From Triple H
– As previously reported, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were revealed as the new broadcast team for WWE SmackDown last night. Both Graves and Barrett commented on the new two-man booth via social media.
Corey Graves said on his new broadcast role, “I haven’t been that nervous in years. A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge. There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement. But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor. I will do my best to do right by you. #SmackDown”
Meanwhile, Wade Barrett wrote, “The Savior of Misbehavior & The King of Bad News together on Friday nights.. What could possibly go wrong?!? #SmackDown”
WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H also had high praise for the new duo, writing, “You and @StuBennett were both awesome… congrats! Mountain conquered. #SmackDown”
I haven’t been that nervous in years.
A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge.
There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement.
But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor.
I will do my best to do right by you.#SmackDown
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 3, 2024
The Savior of Misbehavior & The King of Bad News together on Friday nights.. What could possibly go wrong?!?#SmackDown https://t.co/GSf9zhWIUU
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 3, 2024
You and @StuBennett were both awesome… congrats! Mountain conquered. #SmackDown https://t.co/J78nFy1EFY
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2024
Thank you for the keys.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Move For Tiffany Stratton
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted
- More on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Lawsuit, How Talent Feels About McMahon
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women