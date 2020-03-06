Corrected Number For WWE Backstage Audience

A corrected number is available for Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage, and it is much better than initially thought. As previously reported, the initial reports for the show’s rating and audience were a 0.01 and 18,000 viewers, which would have series lows by a large margin.

However, this number appears to be a misreporting and is for the 2 AM ET replay of the show according to PWInsider. The site reports that the actual audience was 56,000 viewers, with no news on the demo rating. In addition, the audience for the February 25th episode featuring the Bella Twins was 86,000 — again, with no demo rating. The 56,000 rating is still close to a series low, but is slightly above the 49,000 for the November 5th episode.

The reason for this appears to be an error in Nielson’s reporting, perhaps due to pre-emptions, as the February 25th episode listed a soccer match on the Nielson report per Showbuzz Daily.