Create A Pro Launches Beginner’s Wrestling Camp

Create A Pro Academy has launched a wrestling camp targeted at people just getting into the business. The company announced the launch of its wrestling camp in a press release issued today, as you can see below:

**Create A Pro Launches Wrestling Camp for Beginners in Rahway, NJ**

Create A Pro proudly announces the launch of its inaugural wrestling camp catered specifically for beginners, commencing on April 3, 2024. Located conveniently in Rahway, NJ, just four stops away from NYC Penn Station, the camp offers a unique opportunity for aspiring wrestlers to train under the guidance of esteemed industry professionals.

Led by Former WWE Producer and current AEW VP of Talent Development, Pat Buck, the 10-week long camp promises an immersive experience aimed at honing foundational skills and techniques. Buck’s extensive expertise and passion for wrestling ensure participants receive top-tier instruction throughout the program.

Daytime and nighttime classes are available, providing flexibility for individuals with varying schedules to participate and pursue their passion for wrestling.

One of the camp’s distinctive features is the inclusion of special guest trainers every week, providing attendees with diverse perspectives and insights from seasoned professionals within the wrestling community.

Create A Pro boasts an impressive roster of graduates, including MJF, Acclaimed, Kris Statlander, Smart Mark Sterling, and Iron Savages, who have gone on to secure contracts at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Graduates are also eligible to compete at WrestlePro, which runs 30 live events a year, providing them with valuable opportunities to showcase their skills and further their careers in the industry.

Approved applicants will undergo an interview process to ensure they are a good fit for the camp, aligning with Create A Pro’s commitment to maintaining a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

With limited spots available, interested individuals are encouraged to apply promptly at [createaproNJ.com](http://createaproNJ.com) to secure their spot in this exclusive opportunity. Whether aspiring to pursue wrestling competitively or simply seeking a fun and challenging fitness endeavor, Create A Pro’s wrestling camp offers an ideal platform for growth and development.