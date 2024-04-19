Note on How Much Creative Control Bryan Danielson Has In AEW

During yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Bryan Danielson has a significant amount of creative control when it comes to his bookings in AEW. The topic of Danielson working a Bunkhouse Brawl on tomorrow’s Collision came up, just a day before his match with Will Ospreay at Dynasty.

Dave Meltzer noted that Danielson wouldn’t be working the match unless he wanted to. While Tony Khan makes the final calls, Danielson “isn’t doing anything he doesn’t want to do.”

Danielson will team with Claudio Castagnoli tomorrow night against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.