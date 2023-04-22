Creator Clash 2 Winner Dad Explains Why He Called Out Seth Rollins

As previously reported, the man known as “Dad” won a boxing match at Creator Clash 2 and immediately called out WWE and Seth Rollins. In an interview with Fightful, he explained why he did what he did. Here are highlights:

On calling out WWE: “A lot of people thought I only called out the roster. I wasn’t calling out the entire roster, I was calling out the company itself, entirely, the building and all. I don’t want to be presumptuous and demanding, I’m not cocky, I’m sometimes maybe too unassuming and not be that annoying guy, but I feel I deserve a contract. It’s been two times. I’ve had contracts sent to me. I had a plane set up to fly me out, things get canceled, employees get fired, and positions get moved. It’s the bane of my existence. I feel I’m made to do this, I’m good at this. Characters are my thing, acting is my thing, I’m on television all the time, I’ve sold television shows to all the comedy networks. This is what I do, I’ve been doing this forever. I’m a stunt man, a self-taught gymnast, a boxer, I’m knocking people out. What I’ve done my whole life is wrestling. Rikishi trained me. I often feel, I don’t want to be bothering people, I don’t want to be demanding things, but I was backstage at Creator Clash 2 with Scarlett, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and they’re all telling me, ‘do what you’re doing, say what you said in the ring.’ They sent Seth Rollins what I said, so he’s seen it himself. I know he can do only what he’s told to do. They said, ‘What you’re doing is right, don’t give up, be that guy, keep pushing.’ It kind of gives me good motivation.”

On Seth Rollins: “Yes, at Creator Clash, I called out Seth Rollins. I figured I had 20,000 people in front of me, I’m taking this moment to segue where I belong, and then 20 minutes later I’m walking out with LA Knight to support John (Morrison) against Harley (Morenstein). I’m thinking, ‘This is it dude. I’m on my way.’ I will do whatever it takes. I will kill my mind, I will kill my body, I’ll kill myself in the gym, I will grind, I will work, I will do what I have to do to get there. I won’t stop. Ever. Seth Rollins, if he appreciates the joke, I would be honored. I know he can’t really do it himself. If they allow him to do something, it would change my life. I’m ready to go the long route and go behind the scenes and work for them, train, whatever they want me to do. Clean the toilets, legitimately, I will do whatever it takes because it would be an honor to do that. I called him out because, my thinking was, it’s a little jab as a fan because they hire Logan Paul, he has big numbers, that’s why he’s there. The world feels a certain way about him, that’s why he’s there. I’m not that guy. I’m the guy who has never fully made it like that. I don’t really have a draw for them. I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to address the reality that I’m living in. You have Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, the guy who can’t win a YouTube boxing match,’ he hasn’t won. He had a draw and has lost. He gets to wrestle? Seth Rollins is calling out every spot for him, you could hear it. How about get the guy who will work his butt off, can actually wrestle, has been trained by WWE Hall of Famers. No diss to Logan, he does a good job, I just feel it’s unjust in the universe. If he can do it, I should be able to do it. As soon as I get to that first night, I know I can make people remember me. I’ve been doing it out in all these other worlds outside of WWE. WWE, let me do it for you. I will make you richer.”