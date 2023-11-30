Creed Brothers Don’t Mind Being Thrown Into the Deep End, Vow To Become WWE Tag Team Champions

The Creed Brothers have been having success since they arrived on the WWE main roster, and they’re looking to add the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to their resume. Brutus and Julius Creed won a shot at the titles on this week’s episode of Raw, and they talked about moving to the main roster and more on WWE’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Julius on their move to Raw from NXT: “Our mom didn’t take us to swimming lessons, she just kind of pushed us into the deep end, and we had to learn to swim. It was kind of the same thing on Monday Night Raw. It’s been an honor and a privilege and also a fun test to be out there in the ring with some of the very best in the world. So it’s been a very fun ride.”

Julius on their WWE Tag Team Championship match: “We didn’t walk through the fire just to smell the smoke. We’re not out of the fire yet, but we don’t plan on leaving until we really feel the heat. We’re super close to those titles, we’re hungrier than ever. They say a hungry dog hunts best and runs the fastest. But we’re starving. We’re not just hungry. So we’re gonna go and get those titles. It’s been a lifelong dream. It’s not been the last two months on Monday Night Raw. It’s been 29 years for me. It’s been 27 years for Brutus. So we’re gonna make it happen.”