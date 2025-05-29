– In a new episode of Chamber of Horrors, the Creed Brothers join Shotzi and Scarlett in a visit to the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas:

👻 Shotzi was targeted by an aggressive spirit that told her to “get on her knees” and hurled a disturbing insult.

🔥 Julius Creed witnessed a HAND reaching out of the old furnace in the basement.

💀 Disembodied voices, unexplained orbs, and a heavy, hostile presence filled the air all night.

The Sallie House has a dark reputation and after what we experienced, we believe every word of it. Something is inside that house… and it doesn’t like visitors.