Creed Brothers Make WWE NXT In-Ring Debut With Dominant Win

The Diamond Mine’s new tag team destroyed their NXT in-ring debut competition, as the Creed Brothers picked up a big win. Tonight’s episode saw Julius and Brutus Creed face enhancement talents Paxton Averill and Chuckie Voila, destroying them in about two minutes.

The Creed Brothers made their first appearance a couple of weeks ago in a segment training at the Diamond Mine. You can see reactions from Wade Barrett and Roderick Strong to the win below: