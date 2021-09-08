wrestling / News

Creed Brothers Make WWE NXT In-Ring Debut With Dominant Win

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Creed Brothers Diamond Mine WWE NXT

The Diamond Mine’s new tag team destroyed their NXT in-ring debut competition, as the Creed Brothers picked up a big win. Tonight’s episode saw Julius and Brutus Creed face enhancement talents Paxton Averill and Chuckie Voila, destroying them in about two minutes.

The Creed Brothers made their first appearance a couple of weeks ago in a segment training at the Diamond Mine. You can see reactions from Wade Barrett and Roderick Strong to the win below:

