Creed Brothers Make WWE NXT In-Ring Debut With Dominant Win
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
The Diamond Mine’s new tag team destroyed their NXT in-ring debut competition, as the Creed Brothers picked up a big win. Tonight’s episode saw Julius and Brutus Creed face enhancement talents Paxton Averill and Chuckie Voila, destroying them in about two minutes.
The Creed Brothers made their first appearance a couple of weeks ago in a segment training at the Diamond Mine. You can see reactions from Wade Barrett and Roderick Strong to the win below:
I now want to see The Creed Brothers vs two random meat puppets EVERY SINGLE WEEK on #WWENXT
Wow @Malcolmvelli. 💎💎💎💎💎💎 https://t.co/nzTgsejj6T
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 8, 2021
