Criminal DUI Case Closed Against Kimber Lee

The criminal case against Kimber Lee stemming from her DUI arrest has been closed after she entered probation. As previously reported, the TNA alumna entered a Nolo Contendre plea in a deal last month on charges of DUI, Resisting an Office with Violence and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. That plea resulted in Lee being sentenced to one year of probation/community control on the charge of DUI as well as two years’ probation/community control on the other charges, served concurrently, and PWInsider reports that the criminal case has been officially closed.

Lee was also sentenced to sentenced to two years in State Prison minus time served, which is suspended upon completion of probation, and 75 hours of community service as well as the requirement that she wear an ankle monitor. Her driver’s license has suspended for six months and she must undergo substance abuse treatment as well as take DUI classes.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.”