wrestling / News
Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Comments on Full Gear, Thunder Rosa Suggests They Form a Tag Team
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino commented on AEW Full Gear featuring an NWA women’s title match with Serena Deeb taking on Allysin Kay via her Twitter. Meanwhile, former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa later responded and suggested the two form a tag team. You can view that exchange below.
Cyborg has teased getting involved with professional wrestling before and started various Twitter feuds, but nothing has ever materialized.
Let’s tag team👀😬😬😬
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update On Original Hell in a Cell Plans For Roman Reigns and Future Storylines
- Chavo Guerrero On Being The Last Person Chris Benoit Texted, Weighs In On David Benoit Wanting to Wrestle
- WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It