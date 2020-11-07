Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Comments on Full Gear, Thunder Rosa Suggests They Form a Tag Team

– Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino commented on AEW Full Gear featuring an NWA women’s title match with Serena Deeb taking on Allysin Kay via her Twitter. Meanwhile, former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa later responded and suggested the two form a tag team. You can view that exchange below.

Cyborg has teased getting involved with professional wrestling before and started various Twitter feuds, but nothing has ever materialized.