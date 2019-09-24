Cris Cyborg Would Be Open to Appearing For AEW or WWE

– Cris Cyborg is looking ahead to her Bellator career, but she’d be down to make a crossover appearance with WWE or AEW. Cyborg spoke with MMA Fighting and discussed her potential and oft-teased professional wrestling appearance.

“I love both AEW and WWE and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match,” Cyborg said. “If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling.”

That said, she wanted to be clear that her Bellator future is her main focus. Cyborg signed with the company earlier this month after being released by the UFC, and her debut date has not been announced.

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class,” she said.