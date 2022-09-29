Crowbar Discusses His Relationship With David Flair in WCW

– During a recent interview with the Under the Ring podcast, Crowbar discussed his relationship with his former WCW tag team partner David Flair. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Crowbar on the last time he saw David Flair: “I haven’t spoken to him in a while. Last time I saw him, I would have to say about maybe eight [or] nine years ago, David, Shannon [‘Daffney’ Spruill], and I all did an autograph signing. I love David to death. He was a great guy.”

On being paired up with David Flair in WCW: “When they told me I was going to be paired with Flair’s kid, you don’t know what to expect. Is he gonna be very cocky because he’s the son of the Nature Boy? … He couldn’t be nicer, he couldn’t have been sweeter. He knew his limitations, he wanted to learn. … We were three young adults, three kids, just having a great time, enjoying this ride. It was one of the most fun times of my entire life in wrestling. [I’m] just very thankful for that time.”