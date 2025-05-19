wrestling / News

CRU Set To Wrestle For GLEAT Next Month

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Nick Wayne The CRU Image Credit: AEW

GLEAT has announced that AEW tag team CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) will wrestle for their June 1st show at Korakuen Hall. Their opponents have not been named at this time.

Meanwhile, AAA stars Dave the Clown and Belcegor will also be part of the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CRU, GLEAT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading