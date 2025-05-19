wrestling / News
CRU Set To Wrestle For GLEAT Next Month
May 19, 2025
GLEAT has announced that AEW tag team CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) will wrestle for their June 1st show at Korakuen Hall. Their opponents have not been named at this time.
Meanwhile, AAA stars Dave the Clown and Belcegor will also be part of the show.
