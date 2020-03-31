Csonka Reviews Tim Storm vs. Jocephus (NWA Empty Arena Match)  

Tim Storm was the 52-year old NWA champion that Billy Corgan inherited when he bought the NWA. While many would look at that as a negative, Corgan and Dave Lagana did an excellent job of getting people emotionally invested in the champion through the10-pounds o Gold series. Storm was rolling defeating Nick Aldis and then Jocephus to retain the title. But Jocephus attacked and injured the champion, which ultimately led to Storm dropping the tile to Aldis and Jocephus being “suspended” by the NWA. Jocephus wasn’t done with Storm, changing his life around and bringing in a spiritual advisor; they look like an indie version of Benedict Cumberbatch & Tilda Swinton from Doctor Strange. Jocephus, looking for revenge, gets his rematch and in an empty arena setting; Storm’s NWA Championship rematch is on the line as well. The NWA worked an agreement, smartly to save money, to use the Impact zone on a Sunday, prior to a set of tapings for the match. Jeremy Borash and Sam Shaw are on commentary. The 50-minute video takes you through various episodes of #TenPoundsOfGold that tell the story of Tim Storm as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. How Jocephus played a huge part in costing Tim Storm his 414 day run as the Worlds Champion. What it took for Jocephus to get another match with Tim Storm and the shocking moment that Jocephus crossed the line.

Empty Arena Match: Tim Storm vs. Jocephus : Their first match wasn’t very good, so it will be interesting to see if the smoke and mirrors of the stipulation can help this time around. This is not only anything goes, but also falls count anywhere. As you would expect, this is one big old brawl. Storm is all fired up in the early portions, showing an angrier and aggressive side, pissed off that Jocephus threatened his family. Storm just punishes Jocephus in the early portion, showing that Jocephus brought out the dark side in him. Storm does a good job of showing the transition from lovable schoolteacher and family man to a man looking for revenge here. The first 5-minutes is Storm torturing Jocephus by beating on him in the stands and then beating on Jocephus with a barricade while Jocephus begs for mercy. Storm wants his retribution here, and to make sure that Jocephus never messes with his family again, and refusing to give mercy as he lays in chair shots on Jocephus. Storm says he didn’t want to show the world what he could be, but Jocephus forced his hand. Storm them brings out a ladder, which Jocephus used to injure him and cost him the title. This has now been 10-minutes of Storm just assaulting Jocephus and finally heading into the ring. Storm monologues continuously while working over Jocephus, until Jocephus finally cuts him off with low blows and chair shots. Jocephus then works him over with kendo stick shots, and then rakes at the eyes of Storm. Jocephus follows with shots with a crutch, and they work up top. Jocephus blinds Storm with some form of medical ointment, and then sends Strom crashing off the ropes onto a bridged ladder, and picks up the win. Jocephus defeated Tim Storm @ 15:57 via pin [**¼] I wouldn’t classify this as a good match (it’s a big walk and brawl) as much as I would call it another chapter in a great character study of Tim Storm. He was out for revenge, and was willing to beat on another man, but Jocephus was evil enough and willing to constantly go one step further, leading to him overcoming and not only winning but also taking Storm’s tile shot.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 102. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jerome Cusson break down the Dark Side of the Ring special on Chris Benoit as well as Steve Austin’s interview with Bret Hart. Steve Cook then joins the show for a retro review of NWA-TNA PPV #1. The show is approximately 153–minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit: 2:00

* Thoughts on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions With Bret Hart: 1:05:20

* NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review: 1:29:29 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.