Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.22.20  

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review (Bash at the Beach) 1.22.20

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defeated Champions SCU @ 19:20 via pin [****]

– Britt Baker defeated Priscilla Kelly @ 6:00 via submission [**½]

– The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz) defeated The Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy, & Luchasaurus) @ 14:20 via pin [***½]

– MJF defeated Joey Janela @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– Number One Contender Match for AEW Championship: Jon Moxley defeated Pac @ 17:20 via pin [***¾]

– JR, Tony, & Excalibur welcome us to the show and run down the card.

Champions SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page : Page’s into graphic says, “Was hoping this would be a booze cruise.” Daniels is at ringside. Kaz and Page begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Page works into counters as Kaz grounds him. To the feet and Kaz keeps control with a shoulder tackle and grounds things again. Page fires back an escapes, they trade and Kaz unloads with a flurry and drops Page. Sky tags in and delivers chops and strikes, Page fires back and gets frustrated. Kenny tags in and they lockup, Kenny takes control working the arm, Sky counters until Kenny hits elbow strikes. Off the ropes and Kenny hits a shoulder tackle, Sky kips up and Kenny follows with kicks, chops and Sky avoids a charge but Kenny hits kotaru crusher for 2. Page in, takes out Kaz and follows with chops on Sky. The fall away slam connects, Kaz tags in and it breaks down as the champions take control and Kaz hits a springboard leg drop for 2. They double team Page, isolating him in their corner. Kaz hits the suplex and covers for 2. Kaz plants Page on his head with a German, Kenny makes the save as the champions get rid of him and Sky now takes over. Kaz in and Page fights them off, hits a huge lariat on Kaz and Sky takes out Kenny. Kaz follow with an unprettier on Page for 2. They work into a double down, Kenny & Sky tag in and Kenny runs wild with strikes and chops. RANA by Kenny, snapdragon and the fisherman’s buster gets 2. You can’t escape follows for 2. Page takes out Kaz on the floor, buckle bomb by Kenny and the sky high follows for 2. The V trigger miss, Kenny counters the German, knee strike, but Sky counters one winged angel and follows with a RANA off the ropes. Page in with the buckshot lariat and levels Kenny, Sky dumps him, TKO to Kenny and it only gets 2. Kaz then hits a cutter on Page on the ramp, double teams follow and Sky covers Page for 2. SCU-later is cut off by Page, V trigger by Kenny and he and Sky are down. Page tags in and trades with Kaz, rolling lariat by Page and that gets 2. Kaz fires back, up top and Page follows him up and follows with the avalanche fall away slam. Kenny in, takes out Sky and they double team Kaz, snapdragon to Sky, tiger driver 98 follows and Kaz kicks out at 2. Sky cuts off V trigger, SCU-later connects and Kenny kick out! Page in, he delivers strikes to both and dumps Sky. The rolling lariat follows, Buckshot lariat to Sky on the ramp, One backing on Kaz and we have new champions. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defeated Champions SCU @ 19:20 via pin [****] They had a great opener that constantly built throughout to the hot closing stretch and just featured great tag work from all four and we got new champions, ending SCU’s miracle run despite the fact that Page & Omega aren’t quite all there on the same… page so to speak. This was also the first title change in AEW history. I also loved that they didn’t rush the urn of Page yet.

– Post match, the Elite arrives to celebrate but Page celebrates with the fans instead.

Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly : They lockup and Baker takes early control and grounds things. Baker fights to her feet, but Baker cradles her for 2. Baker takes her back down with a slam, covering for 2. Baker counters back, looking to work the arm, and then settles on a cravat. She then follows with kicks, strikes and delivers chops in the corner. Baker now chokes her out in the ropes. Delivers leg kicks and lays the boots to Baker in the corner. Baker follows with a running kick, but Baker slams her down by the hair. She follows with clotheslines, a sling blade and covers for 2. Baker counters back with a kick, STO and covers for 2. Baker hits a superkick, and transitions into lockjaw for the win. Britt Baker defeated Priscilla Kelly @ 6:00 via submission [**½] This was a solid match, but I think they should have done a better job showcasing Baker in her new heel role.

– Tony interviews Baker following her win. Baker mocks Tony for previously working at Starbucks and says they are proud of him and coming from a shitty Barista to this. But they all lookup to her and says being a role model is a full time job and she’s the hottest woman on this boat. She’s smart, educated and brilliant as well as a dentist. She tried… but it wasn’t good.

– The crowd sings JUDAS as Jericho enters.

The Inner Circle vs. The Jurassic Express : Hager is at ringside. Jungle Boy runs wild on Jericho to begin so Ortiz tags in cuts him off and follows with back rakes. Jungle Boy battles back and hit a dropkick for 2. Luchasaurus in and double teams follow as Stunt hits a splash off of his shoulders. Jurassic Express run wild and clear the ring, isolating Santana. Jungle Boy back in and follows with chops. Luchasaurus delivers chops as Santana fires back but gets kicked in the face as Luchasaurus covers for 2. Stunt tags in and follows with strikes as jungle Boy grounds Santana, follows with kicks and covers for 2. Santana fires back, Inner Circle attacks and they cut him off. Jericho tags in as they take the heat on Jungle Boy, he hits a slam and another. Ortiz tags in and chokes him out in the corner. The slam follows for 2. Post break and Jericho is in control, grounding Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy counters into a cradle for 2, but Jericho follows with a clothesline. Santana in and hits a back breaker. He whips him to the buckles, Jericho back in and Jungle Boy cradles him for 2. Jericho cuts him off, takes him up top and follows him up. Jungle Boy counters, dumps Jericho and the high cross gets 2. He fights for a tag, but Jericho stops him as Santana & Ortiz rush in and run wild with double teams and cover for 2. Jungle Boy fires back, his a poison RANA and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus in and he runs wild on the Inner Circle with ease, lays in kicks, the shining lizard and head butts Ortiz. A flurry of kicks on Santana follow and then the double chokeslam and moonsault follows for 2. Hager attacks Luchasaurus, Luchasaurus chases after him and they brawl up the ramp as Stunt tagged in and the 450 on Jericho gets 2. Stunt follows with near fall attempts until Jericho cuts him off and hits Judas effect for the win. The Inner Circle defeated Jurassic Express @ 14:20 via pin [***½] This was really good and fun. Jungle Boy was a great babyface, Luchasaurus got a good run and they continued the build to him vs. Hager during this as well while Jericho sold well for Stunt. Everyone got some shine, Jericho won, but still didn’t beat the Jungle Boy, keeping that issue alive.

– We get a Cody vs. MJF video package.

MJF vs. Joey Janela : MJF overpowers him to begin. They work into counters and end in a standoff. MJF offers a handshake, Janela refuses so MJF eye pokes him. They trade, and MJF powders up the ramp. Janela follows, and MJF rakes the eyes, charges and Janela backdrops him into the ring. He heads up top and MJF rolls away. Janela follows, MJF hides behind the ref, an sucker punches Janela. He whips him to he buckles, and then grounds the action. MJF maintains control, and starts attacking the ankle of Janela. He follows with a body scissors. Post break and Janela hits the superplex for 2. Janela back up top and Sabian & Ford arrive and make out on the ramp. Janela misses the elbow drop, double cross by MJF and that’s that. MJF defeated Joey Janela @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] MJF won as he should and showed a really great ruthless streak here. The match was pretty good with a flat finish to advance Janela vs. Sabian.

– Post match, MJF runs down Cody and the fans. Cody was right last week, he is a chapter in his book.. “the last god damn one.” Cody arrives and MJF warns him not to touch him or he won’t get his match per the stipulation. MJF says no matter what he does, Cody can’t retaliate. He mocks Cody’s lisp and since Cody is his mentor he’ll give him the room. MJF drops the mic, kicks it away and dares Coy to hit him. MJF powders as he gets asshole chants. Cody says MJFi s right and he can’t touch him. The Bucks sneak up on MJF and he gets superkicked. They drag him to the pool and MJF goes swimming. This was fun, MJF got to be an asshole but also got some comeuppance, but of course, not from Cody just yet.

– Tony interviews the new tag team champions, and Kenny says they did something special and he never saw it coming. Page says he whopped their asses and Tony ask Kenny about Pac and Kenny says they will have their third match soon. But the tag titles are top priority. The Bucks arrive and congratulate them, and Page says they won the titles before them and laughs as he drinks. DRAMA with in the Elite, as small things like Page being cut off, Kenny still focusing on Pac, and Page taking shots at the Bucks are all well done.

– NEXT WEEK: Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Darby Allin & Private Party, Young Bucks vs. Butcher & The Blade, as well as Cody vs. Kip Sabian.

– Le Champion Chris Jericho joins commentary.

Pac vs. Jon Moxley : Moxley is still bandaged up from Jericho’s attack last week. They lockup and Moxley grounds things, but Pac escapes. Lockup, they trade shoulder tackles as Moxley takes him down, Pac attacks the injured eye,. but Moxley delivers chops and hits a German. Pac cuts him off, attacking the eye and ground the action with crossface strikes to the eye. Pac follows with kicks, focusing on the eye and follows with knee drops. Moxley fires back but Pac dumps him. he follows him out, slams him face first to the apron and Moxley fires back as they spill into the crowd. They fight up into the second level, brawling through the fans and then back down the steps as Pac slides down them following strikes from Moxley. Back to the ring, Pac attacks the eye and follows with a missile dropkick but Moxley rebounds with a lariat as both men are down. back to he feet, they trade and Moxley hits the dump suplex for 2. Pac counters back, attacks the eye and they work up top. Moxley shoves Pac off to the mat, and the elbow drop eats knees, brutalizer by Pac, but Moxley counters into a cradle for 2. Enziguri by Pac, Kawada kicks to the eye follow and the basement dropkick gets 2. Pac up top and the black arrow eats knees and Moxley cradles him for 2. Pac head butts the eye, German by Pac and he heads back up top. Black arrow misses! Moxley runs into a superkick, but rebounds into death rider and covers for 2. Pac to the floor, Moxley follows and rolls him back in, heads up top and Pac cuts him off with the superplex and the brutalizer follows. Moxley fights, and makes the ropes with his feet. Pac rips of the bandage, delivers strikes and Moxley cradles him for 2. Death rider follows, and Moxley hits the elevated death rider for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Pac @ 17:20 via pin [***¾] Moxley was the right winner, he had to win and I think we all knew he’d win. I loved Pac being the bastard he is, attacking the eye injury, and making the most of it as Moxley sold it well. I also loved the gimmicked blood on the bandage. I thought this was very good, but lacked something to take it past that and to great.

– Post match, Jericho stares down his new challenger.

