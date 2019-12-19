Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lucha Bros defeated Kenny Omega & Adam Page @ 17:50 via pin [***¾]

– Cody and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher & The Blade @ 11:00 via pin [***¼]

– Awesome Kong defeated A Victim @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– 10-Minute/Non-Title Challenge: Jungle Boy vs. Le Champion Chris Jericho went to a 10-minute draw [***½]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker @ 9:45 via pin [***]

– AEW Tag Team Title Match: Champions SCU defeated The Young Bucks @ 10:25 via pin [***½]

Lucha Bros vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page : Kenny and Fenix begin with a hot crowd before they even lockup. They lockup and work into counters until Kenny lays in chops. He teases the one winged angel and the kotaru crusher follows. Pentagon tags in and Page joins him. Pentagon gives him the zero fear taunt and Page shoves him back. They light each other up with chops, big boot by Page and tags in Kenny. Double teams follow and they then take down Fenix. Page reluctantly celebrates with Kenny, Pentagon attacks but Kenny hits a RANA and follows with rise of the terminator. Back in and Page follows with rights, Fenix distracts him as Pentagon hits the superkick. The luchas follow with double teams for 2. Pentagon follows with leg kicks, Page is down and Pentagon follows with clotheslines, Page fires back and both men are down. tag to Kenny, he hits a high cross and runs wild and Pentagon counters you can’t escape. Fenix takes out Page, double teams follow and Fenix hits a suicide dive. Back in and Pentagon covers for 2. he follows with leg kicks, Fenix tags in and follows with a hook kick. Kenny counters the RANA into a powerbomb and a V trigger connects. Pentagon takes out Page, chokes out Kenny but Kenny rolls and tags in Page. Page runs wild and follows with a plancha, suicide dive and another. Back in and Page hits corner clotheslines, and then the dropsault for 2. Fenix fires up and makes the comeback, picking up the near fall. Double teams on Page follow, and Pentagon covers for 2. Pentagon takes out Kenny, Page takes him up top and hits an avalanche fall away slam. Tag to Kenny and he follows with uppercuts, superkick by Fenix and it breaks down. as Kenny hits the sky high for 2. Sling blade by Pentagon, Kenny cuts him off, dumps Fenix and Page accidentally hits Kenny with the buckshot lariat. The double stomp/package piledriver finishes Kenny. Lucha Bros defeated Kenny Omega & Adam Page @ 17:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good and hot way to start the show. The match was very good, It smartly built throughout, they continued the Kenny/Page issues and the crowd was amazing for it.

– Post match, Page and Kenny argue as Pac appears on the screen. He wants his rematch with Kenny and walks through the back, and looks to kick the shit out of Michael Nakazawa. Kenny heads to the back, but the Lucha bros lay him out until Page runs them off. Kenny searches for Pac, Page follows and we see Darby Allin skateboarding around.

Cody and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher & The Blade : The Bunny is at ringside. Allin and Butcher begin. They lockup and Butcher tosses him around. Blade tags in and they lockup, Allin picks up the pace and dumps Butcher, and arm drags Blade to the floor. Cody tags in and Butcher joins him. Cody follows with the dropdown uppercut but Butcher quickly cuts him off. Blade tags in and follows with chops. Cody hits the snap slam. Butcher in and cuts off Cody. Bunny takes the ref and Blade low bridges Cody. Back in and double teams follow for 2. They isolate Cody, working quick tags and double teams. Cody fires back, eye rake by Blade and Butcher tags in a he follows with a fall away slam. Cody spills to the floor, Blade follows with chops, and back in, Butcher tags back in and grounds Cody. Cody fires up with kicks, gets stopped but avoids a charge. Blade in and Cody dumps him. Back in and they work into a double down. Allin tags in and hits code red but Butcher then cuts him off. The cloverleaf follows, Cody makes the save until Blade cuts him off. Allin fights back, hits the stunner and Cody tags in and cross Rhodes follows but Bunny takes the ref. Cody dumps Blade as he and Allin follow with suicide dives. Back in and Cody takes out the Butcher, Allin hits an apron coffin drop and Cody hits the springboard cutter for the win. Cody and Darby Allin defeated The Butcher & The Blade @ 11:00 via pin [***¼] Good match with Cody getting some revenge. Due to the pre-match agreement, Allin will get a rematch at some date with Cody. I also love that Cody is getting alternate finishes over.

– We get a Jungle Boy training video.

Awesome Kong vs. A Victim : Brandi & Melanie Cruise are at ringside. The back fist and implant buster finishes it. Awesome Kong defeated A Victim @ 0:40 via pin [NR] Destruction.

– Kong takes another hair trophy post match.

– JR interviews Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy respects the legend of Jericho and is ready for the pressure. He knows his dad would be proud.

– Jericho had Guevara come out with cue cards ripping TNT for going picture in picture and then they cut the second screen out completely.

10-Minute/Non-Title Challenge: Le Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy : Hager, Luchasaurus, & Stunt are at ringside. Jungle Boy gets a cradle for 2. he follows with a dropkick, and follows with the double jump arm drag. Jericho cuts him off, but Jungle Boy counters the walls into a cradle for 2. Jericho stuns him off the ropes, follows with chops and grounds the action. The code breaker follows, but Jericho refuses to cover him. He plays to the crowd, hits another code breaker and covers for 2, pulling him up. He dumps Jungle Boy and Hager attacks but Luchasaurus attacks him and Hager takes out Stunt. The ref kicks them all to the back and back in Jungle Boy gets the cradle for 2. Jericho cuts him off, follows with chops but Jungle Boy avoids the dropkick and follows with a suicide dive, a second and a tope con hello follows those. Back in and deep impact follows for 2. The backstabber gets 2 for Jungle Boy. Jericho misses the lionsault and Jungle Boy then hits the lionsault and picks up a near fall. Lariat by Jericho stops Jungle Boy and he covers for 2. Le Champion takes over, grounding Jungle Boy and they then trade strikes until Jericho hits the powerbomb and locks on the walls. Jungle Boy fights, under a minute to go and Jericho pulls him center ring. 30-seconds left, Jungle Boy keeps fighting and survives the time limit. Jericho demands 5 more minutes and Jungle Boy fights back and the RNA and cradle gets 2. the crucifix gets 2. Jericho powders, takes the belt and leaves. Jungle Boy vs. Le Champion Chris Jericho went to a 10-minute draw [***½] This was really good, played to the stipulation well and did a world of good to rise the stock of Jungle Boy. He stepped up and delivered and Jericho was very giving here trying to make a star.

– Jericho returns to throw a fit at ringside. Tony interviews Jericho and Jericho says Jungle Boy couldn’t beat him. Tony corrects him about the 10-minutes deal and Jericho says Jungle Boy didn’t beat him, and says Jon Moxley has an invitation to join the Inner Circle. He already knows the answer, and promises big surprises for him. All he has to do is say yes. “Merry Christmas Mox, from everyone n the Inner Circle.”

– SCU says they are the tag team in AEW. The Lucha bros arrive and mock Daniels for his both against Pentagon, and Daniels leaves.

#1 Contender’s Match: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander : Thy lockup and Statlander counters out with cartwheels. Baker teases lockjaw but Statlander escapes. Statlander boops her nose, counters sling blade and then cradles her for 2. Baker cradles her for 2. Sliding kick by Statlander, Baker counters back with a clothesline and grounds the action. Statlander fires back but Baker hits another clothesline. She whips Statlander to the buckles. and then grounds her. Statlander fights to her feet, fires back, Baker answers back and Statlander fights off lockjaw and makes the ropes. Statlander follow with a running knee, heads up top and the dropkick follows for 2. They trade cradles, sling blade by Baker and that gets 2. Statlander fires back, hits a lariat and heads up top. Baker follow her up, and hits the superplex. Statlander fights back, they trade and baker hits the neck breaker, but Statlander counters the superkick, hits head kick and Statlander counter s lockjaw and hits big bang theory and that’s that. Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker @ 9:45 via pin [***] Good match as the Statlander push continues. They tried with Baker, it didn’t click so they move don, which I appreciate. But in the end, it felt flat due to the post match crap with Brandi; I just can’t get into this whole “Nightmare Collective” thing of hers.

– Tony interviews Statlander post match, well tries because Brandi arrives. She dismisses Tony and praises Statlander. She wants to know if Statlander is with her or not. Statlander refuses and Kong & Cruise arrive. Brandi attacks wit a spiked heel shoe to the eye and leaves.

– Shawn Spears & Tully Blanchard cut a promo about Spears looking for a tag team partner. Tully will find him a guy.

– We get a Young Bucks video package on the importance of tag team wrestling in the company, as well as their failure to prove that they are the best tag team in all of wrestling. They are friends with SCU, but tonight is their time.

Champions SCU vs. The Young Bucks : They work a fast paced opening stretch with lots of signature moves teased until the Bucks take control with double teams on Kaz. Kaz counters the Meltzer driver as Sky takes out Nick on the floor. Back in as Sky takes control, covering for 2. Nick tags in and runs wild, hits a SUPER RANA and Matt’s top rope elbow drop gets 2. SCU powders as Nick follows with a step up dive to the floor. Back in and they isolate Sky, working double teams or 2. Sky fires back, trades with Matt but matt counters into the sharpshooter. Sky fights but Nick hits the slingshot x-factor to stop him. Sky tags in Kaz, he runs wild on the Bucks and clotheslines connect. RANA to the floor by Kaz, and the tope con hello by Sky follows. Back in and double teams follow for 2 on Matt. Matt counters the TKO and hits the desperation spear. Nick tags in and flies into a cutter by Sky, the dragon sleeper follows as Kaz gets one on Matt. Matt escapes, trades with Kaz and they go crazy fists. Sky blind tags in, cuts off the Meltzer driver and Kaz kills Matt with a German. The Sky TKO follows and SCU-later connects for the win. Champions SCU defeated The Young Bucks @ 10:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event with SCU retaining but far from their best work together.

– Post match, Dark Order arrives and are here for an initiation. The Creepers, including Reynolds & Silver attack SCU & The Bucks. Daniels arrives, get beaten down, and Kenny is here the numbers get to him. Cody & Dustin arrive and they are taken out. No Adam Page to be found here. Dark Order clears the ring and Reynolds & Silver receive their official masks. Uno says to never doubt them again as they stand tall.

