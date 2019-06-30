Csonka’s AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– For a Match at All Out to Earn a Bye in The Tag Title Tournament: Best Friends defeated Private Party & SCU @ 16:05 via pin [***¾]

– Allie defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin [*½]

– Hardcore Match: Michael Nakazawa defeated Alex Jebiley @ 9:10 via pin [*¾]

– CIMA defeated Christopher Daniels @ 9:50 via pin [***¼]

– Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki & Nyla Rose @ 13:15 via pin [***¼]

– Hangman Page defeated MJF, Jimmy Havoc, & Jungle Boy @ 10:50 via pin [***½]

– Cody vs. Darby Allin went to a draw @ 20:00 [****]

– Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson defeated The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid @ 20:20 via pin [****¼]

– Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela @ 20:10 via pin [****]

SCU vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party (Kassidy & Quen) : Trent and Kassidy begin as Trent hits a shoulder tackle. Chuck tags in and he hits a shoulder tackle. Kaz tags himself in and Quen joins him. They lock up and work into counters until Kaz hits a lariat. Sky tags in and the back breaker follows. Trent tags himself in and locks up with Sky. Kaz joins in and double teams follow as they isolate Trent. Trent fights back with chops, Quen tags himself in and hits a high cross. Trouble in paradise follows and Private Party work double teams. Chuck in and Quen hits a tornado DDT as Kassidy hits a dive. SCU & Best Friends now attack, and suplex Kassidy on the floor. Kaz follows with a DDT on Quen. Best friends isolate Kassidy, but SCU attacks. Best Friends clear the ring and hug. The lawn dart cutter connects for 2 on Kassidy. Trent follows with chops, tags in Chuck and he hits the suplex for 2. The northern lights also gets 2. Chuck back in and the dropkick follows for 2.He grounds the action, but Kassidy fires back and eats soul food. He manages to cutoff Chuck, but Trent cuts off the tag. Kassidy fights for a tag, sand Kaz is in and runs with dropkicks and a slingshot cutter. Chuck hits sliced bread, Sky hits a cutter, and Trent hits a tornado DDT. Kaz fights him off, Quen tags in and hits a shooting star press for 2. Private Party looks for double teams but Chuck suplexes them together and SCU makes the save. Kassidy fires back, but SCU hit double teams and pickup a near fall. Kaz up top and Chuck cuts him off, Kassidy counters doomsday and dumps Sky. He back flips out of a super German from Trent, it breaks down and the crowd goes nuts. Sky follows with strikes, but gets dumped. Chuck dumps Quen and hits a knee strike, Trent follows with one and strong zero finishes Kassidy. Best Friends defeated Private Party & SCU @ 16:05 via pin [***¾] This was a really good opener, with an all action layout to kick things off and everyone getting time to shine and Private Party impressing in their debut.

– Dark Order cuts a promo on the video screen and they are coming for the Best Friends. They the minions arrive. Lights out and they disappear.

– The Bucks joke about bleeding money and not getting private jets as they film “a documentary.” They only got cheese sandwiches and a pool party, but got none of that. Kenny meets with them and says they will have new gear tonight. Kenny blew half the budget on it and they cannot afford half the models now. They replace them with mannequins.

– Leva Bates arrives and shushes the crowd, because she’s a librarian. Peter Avalon, the other librarian is also there. He decapitates a mannequin as Bates talks about the gamers in attendance and puts over reading. This librarian shit is dying a death. She rambles on as Avalon repeats her.

– Allie arrives.

Allie vs. Leva Bates : Allie is apparently replacing Kylie Ray with no explanation. Bates shushes her, and avoids the lock up. Allie cuts her off and attacks her shushing hand. Brandi is watching on backstage, she faces Allie in two weeks. Bates now attacks with kicks, strikes, and Allie cuts her off with a high cross and cradles her for 2. Avalon distracts Allie, and Bates dropkicks her to the floor. Bates follows, rolls her back in and lays the boots to Allie. The fisherman’s suplex follows, and the northern lights gets 2. Allie then cradles her for 2. Bates fires back with strikes, and rolls into a rings of Saturn. Allie escapes and fires back with chops until Bate shits a dropkick and double knees connects for 2. Allie hits a desperation neck beaker, follows with strikes and lights up Bates. Corner elbows follow and then the sliding D connects for 2. Bates counters back, hits a rough looking back stabber and pedigree for 2. Avalon gives Bates a book, but Allie takes it and superkicks bates for the win. Allie defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin [*½] This was ok at best, but slow and disjointed with Bates controlling way too much, and it came off as a really poor debut for Allie due to that. AEW should never have Bates wrestle again, she was bad here, and the gimmick sucks.

Hardcore Match: Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebiley : Nakazawa calls Alex a cripple, introduces himself, and says CEO sucks. Nakazawa attacks and they work into slow counters. Alex hits a hip toss and slam. Nakazawa baby oils up and slips out and escapes until Alex attacks. He slips on the oil, the ref slips, and Nakazawa oils up Alex and hits the slipping double stomp into a senton. They spill to the floor, Alex attacks with a giant clipboard, and attacks with a fight stick, covering for 2. They fight into the kiddie pool as Alex tries to drown Nakazawa. Nakazawa fights back with a flamingo but gets slammed into the pool. Back to the ring and Alex grabs game controllers, and a table. He sets it up and Nakazawa hits him with a controller and chokes him out with it. Alex escapes, teases a suplex but Nakazawa bites him. He then spears him off the apron and through a table. Nakazawa then covers for 2, pulling him up. Kendo shots follow, Nakazawa pulls off his thong and venom tentacles (mandible claw with a thong) is countered by a German from Alex. He pulls out push buttons, spills them out and backdrops Nakazawa into them. Alex follows with kendo shots, low blow and Alex cradles him but the ref is distracted and Nakazawa counters into a venom tentacle and cradle for the win. Michael Nakazawa defeated Alex Jebiley @ 9:10 via pin [*¾] This was shockingly ok and the crowd liked it. Jebiley did well for himself.

– Jim Ross joins commentary.

– Mox cuts a promo and promises to show u how to use weapons later tonight.

– The opening video package is great.

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA : They lockup and work into counters. CIMA hits a shoulder tackle, they work lucha passes and Daniels hits an arm drag. CIMA dropkicks him to the floor, and follows with a dropkick. Back in and CIMA hits a senton atomico. The koji clutch variation follows, but Daniels makes the ropes. CIMA follows with kicks, but Daniels follows with a tilt a whirl back breaker. On the floor and Daniels hits an overhead suplex. Back in and Daniels follows with a slam. He follows with elbow strikes and an STO connects for 2. Daniels continues to attack the back, and the suplex connects. The Arabian moonsault follows as he transitions into a crossface. CIMA makes the ropes, but Daniels slams him to the buckles. CIMA fires back, and hits the back stabber. The shotei and iconoclasm by CIMA follows for 2. He’s slow to follow up due to his back as Daniels hits the blue thunder bomb and angel’s wings connects for 2. CIMA counters the urange, hits an enziguri and sets Daniels on the ropes, follows him up and hits the Liger bomb. The perfect driver follows for 2. CIMA hits the air raid crash and heads up top and meteora follows for the win. CIMA defeated Christopher Daniels @ 9:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good match between two established veterans with the right man winning as CIMA faces Omega in two weeks.

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki : They shake hands and Rose attack. She runs Riho & Yuka together, but they fires back with dropkicks. Rose overpowers them and follows with slams. She splashes both and covers for 2 but Yuka & Riho then lay the boots to her and follow with strikes. Rose then suplexes both of them at the same time. Rose locks on the double camel clutch, but they make the ropes. Rose bar hugs Yuka, slams her down and then suplexes Riho. Rose press slams Yuka onto Riho and Riho rolls to the floor. Yuka picks up the pace and hits a RANA on Rose. Rose to the floor, and Yuka follows with a high cross. She rolls Riho back in and follows with a missile dropkick for 2. They trade strikes, Riho hits a head scissors, and they both look for dropkicks. Knee strike to Rose, Riho trips her up and hits 619. Yuka hits the seated senton and Riho follows with a double stomp. Riho misses the running knee strike and Yuka hits a clothesline for 2. Rose no sells Yuka, lays in strikes and Yuka fires back. Rose cuts off the lariat and hits a side effect for 2. Rose follows with a delayed suplex on Yuka, Riho back in and Rose cuts her off and drapes her over the ropes. Rose heads up top and hits a flying knee strike. Rose refuses to cover, drags Riho to the corner, and heads back up top. Yuka cuts her off, but gets knocked to the floor and Rose misses the swanton. Riho up top and the Rose catches the high cross, but Yuka flies in and Rose also catches her, but they cradle her for 2. Yuka suplexes Riho, and the magical girl splash eats knees. Rose Germans her, and then hits the beast bomb for 2 as Riho hits the knee strike for the save. Riho with another knee strike on Rose, but Rose counters back with the DVD for 2. Riho counters the beast bomb and cradles Rose for the win. Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki & Nyla Rose @ 13:15 via pin [***¼] This was good and better than expected, with Rose putting in a really needed good performance.

– Rose tries to attack post match, but they fight her off. Riho then shoves down Yuka.

– Promo time from MJF, running down the fans and then his opponents. He’s getting “the W’ tonight. He then mocks the gamers, and they hate him. He apologizes and says they aren’t so different, he used to love video games… until he lost his virginity.

– Luchasaurus carries Jungle Boy to the ring.

Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy : Kip Sabian is on commentary, and faces the winner in two weeks. They all brawl at the bell, and Page and Boy work into counters with Page hitting the big boot. He lays in chops, but Boy hits a lucha arm drag and RANA. Havoc cuts him off and hits the corner dropkick and Michinoku driver, but MJF breaks up the pin and covers Boy for 2. MJF bails, and Page hits the fall away slam on Boy and follows with a plancha onto MJF as Havoc them wipes out Page with the apron cannonball. MJF cuts off Boy and teases a dive. Boy dropkicks him to the floor, heads up top and hits a moonsault to the floor onto the pile. He follows with chops on MJF and then hits the sunset bomb for 2. Boy back up top, Havoc cuts him off and Page joins them. The tower of doom takes out MJF on the way down. Page runs wild until MJF cradles him for 2. MJF powders, and Boy 7 Havoc attack Page. Poison RANA on Havoc by Boy. Lariat and powerbomb by Page follows for 2 as MJF puts Boy’s foot on the ropes. MJF attacks Havoc, works over Boy and runs him into Havoc. Page breaks up the pin. Page and MJF come face to face, and they trade strikes and chops. MJF chop blocks the previously inured knee and looks for a sharp shooter, but Page counters into one of his own. MJF fights and makes the ropes. MJF cradles him with the ropes but Boy makes the save. Havoc attacks, and slams him onto Luchasaurus. MJF low blows Havoc, but Havoc fights back and hits the double stomp for 2. He looks for the acid rainmaker, but MJF pokes the eyes and Page hits a buckshot lariat on Havoc and dead eye finishes Havoc. Hangman Page defeated MJF, Jimmy Havoc, & Jungle Boy @ 10:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun match, with Page maintaining momentum and MJF & Jungle Boy getting to shine. I also love the Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus pairing.

Cody vs. Darby Allin : Brandi is out with Cody. They lock up and work to the ropes. Allin looks to work the arm, but Cody counters out. Allin picks up the pace, but Cody takes him to the ropes and takes him down. Allin fights to his feet, and arm drags Cody to the floor. Cody stall a bit, back in and Allin cradles him for 2. Cody follows with strikes, showing frustration and dumps him to the floor. Cody does some pushups, Allin back in and Cody starts attacking the arm. The dump suplex follows for 2. Allin counters back but Cody cuts him off with a gut buster for 2. Cody lays the boots to him, attacking the knee and locking on the figure four until Allin makes the ropes. Cody flings him into the buckles, and Allin spills to the floor. Back in and Cody follows with the flatliner for 2, but Cody hurt his hand. Allin fires back, but Cody decapitates him with a lariat for 2. Cody gets the butterfly lock, but Allin powers up to his feet and Cody hits knee strikes and gets the butterfly lock again. Cody slams him down with a suplex, follows with strikes and Allin absorbs them and finally drops. Allin counters out of the delayed suplex and hits the cradle and tornillo for 2. He attacks the injured hand of Cody, working an arm bar and grounding things. Cody fights and makes the ropes. Allin follows with a suicide dive and then slams Cody’s hand off the steps until Cody slams him onto the steps. Cody fires up and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Allin goes John Wooooooo and follows with strikes and hits a destroyer for 2. Allin up top, Cody cuts him off and follows him up. The super inverted suplex connects for 2.Allin bites the hand, knocks Cody to the apron and heads up top and THE COFFIN DROP EATS APRON AS CODY MOVES. Fucks sake lad. Cody rolls him back in and lays in slaps. Allin grabs his body bag; Cody wraps him up in it and hits a disaster kick, unwraps him and covers for 2. Allin fires up but Cody cradles him for 1. Cody whips him with the weight belt, but Allin counters cross Rhodes and hits the stunner but Cody hits cross Rhodes, but time expires. Cody wants more time and Shawn Spears attacks Cody wit a chair shot to the head, busting him open. Cody vs. Darby Allin went to a draw @ 20:00 [****] JR was really great here, putting over Allin on almost a Foley like level like he used to do on Raw. I am all about AEW Cody, working composed matches with great stories and leaving the circus at home. This was really great, with Cody calling a great match, the timing coming off well, and a finish that protects Allin makes him look like a player and keeps Cody undefeated heading into the next show and sets up an angle with Spears. I also loved them establishing draws as a viable finish early on, and this was the perfect time to use it. The only fear is that the Spears angle will be remembered more than Allin’s performance.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid : The Elite are dresses and Ken, Ryu, & Akuma from Street fighter. Nick and Kid begin, they lockup and work into counters and end in a stalemate. Kid follows with strike and chops, hits an enziguri and hits a high cross. They tease superkicks, trade clotheslines and all six are in. They brawl, but the luchas hit superkicks and follow wit a trio of dives. Back in and they isolate Matt and Kid hits a poison RANA after superkicks. Nick in and eats a hook kick and Kid follows with a moonsault, another, and then covers for 2. He follows with forearms, Fenix in and he and Pentagon look for double teams but Nick cuts them of with some lucha. Matt tags in and hits a northern lights, and rolls into another, and follows with a double on the Lucha Bros. Omega tags in and dumps Pentagon. He works over Kid and hits the back breaker for 2. You can’t escape is escaped and Kid flies off the ropes into a dropkick by Omega. Rise of the terminator is cut off by Pentagon, they come face to face and Pentagon removes his glove and gives Omega the old zero fear and they brawl. Pentagon follows with chops, but Omega hits the kotaru crusher, the Bucks send Fenix to the floor and the Elite triple team Kid, Omega hits a German, hits you can’t escape. Matt follows with a top rope elbow and Nick hits the swanton, and Omega covers for 2. Kid moves and Matt spears Nick, and Kid enziguris Omega and tags in Pentagon. He runs wild and hits a back stabber on Omega. Fenix to the floor, hits a RANA on Omega and Kid follows with a suicide dive. Pentagon double stomps Matt back in the ring and covers for 2. Matt fires back, hits a running destroyer and then a spear. Omega tags in and fights off all three, hits snapdragons on all three, and Pentagon cuts him of, dumps Nick and then tosses Fenix onto him. The Laredo fly on Omega gets 2, He follows with knee strikes, it breaks down into a superkick party, and the Elite rally but eat superkicks but fire back with hadokens and Liger bombs. Nick now hits assisted 450s on Fenix & Kid as Pentagon makes the save. Nick follows with the slingshot x-factor, Pentagon hits sling blade, and Omega hits V trigger. Fenix then flies in with a cutter and Nick then cuts him off with a neck breaker. Fenix the Spanish flies Nick off the ropes onto Matt & Pentagon on the floor. Omega V triggers Kid out of mid-air and the tiger driver 98 gets 2. V trigger connects and the one winged angel finishes Kid. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson defeated The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid @ 20:20 via pin [****¼] This was great and exactly the match I expected and wanted from these six. It was a great high octane sprint, with lots of great moves and tremendous pacing. Everyone looked great, the crowd loved it and Laredo Kid got to shine in front of a big audience. It was also completely different from everything else on the show, so even tough it wasn’t anything revolutionary, it sticks out and did it’s job.

Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela : No NJPW tights for Moxley tonight, he’s in fight mode. They go face to face and Janela pie faces him so Moxley fires back but Janela dumps him and hits a suicide dive. They brawl at ringside, and into the crowd. They trade chops, back to ringside and Janela post him. He grabs a table, but Moxley sends him to the steps and tosses a chair into the ring. He follows with a chair-assisted slam, Moxley is bleeding by the eye, Janela fires back and sets Moxley in the chair and then flies with a swanton as Moxley moves and Janela eats the chair. Moxley grabs a barbed wire covered chair, Janela backs off and Moxley hits a slam, he grabs that chair and lays it on him and stomps away at Janela. Moxley heads up top and Janela cuts him off, follows him up and RANAs Moxley onto the barbed wire chair. Janela then hits him with it and covers for 2. Janela slides in a table, sets it in the corner, and Moxley teases putting him through it, they fight on the apron and Janela hits the Russian leg sweep of the apron through the table on the floor. Back in and Moxley spears Janela through the table in the corner. Moxley pulls out more tables, sets one up and then another. Moxley follows with grounded strikes, and grabs a barbed wire board. He sets it in the corner; they tease using it and Janela DVDs him through the barbed wire board. Janela covers for 2. They trade strikes, Janela rocks him and Moxley then kills him with a lariat. Janela fires back with superkicks, gets a ladder and sets it up. Moxley pulls him to the floor, they brawl and Janela slams him to the steps. Janela lays him on the tables on the floor and climbs the ladder and the elbow drop connects, putting Moxley through the table. Janela gets another barbed wire board, makes a bridge at ringside, but Moxley hits death rider and then DVDS Janela over the ropes through the barbed wire board. Back in and Moxley lays in knee strikes, and gets a bucket of thumbtacks. Moxley removes Janela’s boots and socks, Janela fires back but Moxley hits the dump suplex into the tacks. Moxley then drops him feet first into them. Janela flips him off, so Moxley gets more tacks and spills them out. Death rider into the tacks connects and Janela is done. Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela @ 20:10 via pin [****] This was a great main event that played to the stipulation well, delivering on the promised violence and was simply good and crazy, which is what it needed to be.

– Omega attacks post match and piledrives Moxley through the table and lays another on him and hits the springboard double stomp to get some revenge for Double or Nothing. They brawl to the stage, and Omega slams him into the drum kit and nails him with an electric guitar. Moxley is helped out by refs but he tosses them off the ramp and Omega returns and attacks with trashcan shots. Omega hits death rider onto the trashcan and stands tall… but Moxley smiles.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 31. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss their reactions to the news that Heyman & Bischoff will be ‘running’ WWE TV, talk about who they have more faith in, discuss the perceived lack of faith in Triple H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows, and whether the move actually matters if Vince still has the final say in things. The show is approximately 68-minutes long. * Intro

* Reactions to the headline “Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Named WWE Executive Directors, Will Run WWE TV”: 1:00

* Who do you have more faith in, Heyman or Bischoff?: 23:30

* Does it show a lack of faith in Triple H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows?: 38:40

* Does it matter if they still have to report and get approval from Vince McMahon?: 47:40

* WWE Rumored to Have Several NXT Call-Ups When Smackdown Moves to FOX: 51:20 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play