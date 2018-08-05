Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Fantasma, Jenny Rose, & More

oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) vs. TECH : Jake attacks right way, hits a superkick and lays in the boots to the smaller TECH member. Double teams follow by oVe, and then Dave controls, tossing him to the floor. Sami rolls him back in, and Dave covers for 2. Jake back in as oVe continues to dominate. They isolate the action, working quick tags. Small TECH guy fights back, but gets cut of and the double stomp and tombstone finishes it. oVe defeated TECH @ 3:15 via pin [*] SQUASH

Fantasma vs. Braxton Sutter : They lock up and work to the ropes. Sutter attacks with strikes, and lays the boots to Fantasma. Sutter follows with chops, and then grounds things with a side headlock. Fantasma counters out and hits a shoulder tackle. The RANA follows but Sutter cuts him off. Fantasma quickly fires back with rights and hits a slingshot splash for 2. Fantasma then hits a dropkick and covers for 2. They work to the floor now and Sutter lays in chops and then suplexes Fantasma onto the apron. Back in and Sutter covers for 2. He follows with a back elbow and again, covers for 2. Sutter then hits a back breaker, covering for 2. Sutter lays in chops, and then a clothesline for 2. Sutter slaps Fantasma around and talks trash. Fantasma fires back with a knee strike and dropkick. The suicide dive follows and Fantasma is back in control. Back in and Fantasma hits the enziguri and then hits the thrill of the kill for the win. Fantasma defeated Braxton Sutter @ 7:43 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, and bit better than the usual XPLOSION exclusive.

Jenny Rose vs. Brandi Rhodes : Burnard is out with Brandi. Mandy Leon is on commentary as they continue to try and make her the face and voice of the ROH women’s division. They open up, working counters, and Brandi lays in slow motion leg kicks. Rose cuts her off, and then takes out Burnard with a baseball slide. Back in and Brandi takes over with kicks. The x-factor follows for 2. Brandi then hits sling blade for 2. She now works the arm, Rose fights and makes the ropes. Brandi takes her to the corner, lays in chops but Rose cuts her off and hits a side slam and fisherman’s suplex for 2. Rose heads up top, but takes too long and Brandi follows her up and hits a superplex, but Rose cradles her for the win. Jenny Rose defeated Brandi Rhodes @ 5:10 via pin [*½] I’ll say this, Brandi’s work is getting cleaner, which is good. Unfortunately, she comes off as is he’s working in slow motion or wrestling under water. Everything is slow, sluggish and in no way appears as if it could be doing damage. The whole match was like this, it wasn’t horrible, was wasn’t any good.

