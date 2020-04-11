Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With John Cena, Rush, & More

– From WWE Backlash 2007: Champion John Cena defeated Edge, HBK, & Randy Orton @ 19:25 via pin [***¾]

– From ROH Global Wars 2018: Lowell: Flip Gordon defeated Kaz @ 10:40 via pin [***¼]

– From ROH Road to G1 Supercard 2019: Rush defeated Tracy Williams @ 12:20 via pin [***½]

Champion John Cena vs. Edge vs. HBK vs. Randy Orton : They all stare down and Cena/HBK talk. All four talk now, and then have some tea and crumpets. Cena and HBK attack RKO. They clear the ring and HBK attacks Cena. Chops by HBK, but a boot and fisherman’s suplex get 2 for Cena. Off the ropes, neck breaker by HBK. Edge in and tosses Cena, Orton in and they stand off. Randy whispers sweet nothings, Edge doesn’t swing tat way so they brawl. Dropkick by Orton and Edge to the floor. Cena tosses Edge back in and HBK pulls Orton out. Cena levels both of them on the floor. Baseball slide by Edge wipes them all out. Edge slams Cena, then HBK escapes and slams Edge. HBK on the apron, then up top…moonsault onto all three men. HBK got knees to the faces of Orton and Edge on that. Rolls Edge in, chops follow. Forearms by Edge, Irish whip and they clothesline each other. Cena up top…the double fameaser connects and Cena covers HBK for 2. Orton in and a clothesline to Cena, boots to HBK and Edge. Tosses HBK and then tosses Edge. Rights by Cena, Orton with rights back. Off the ropes and the 3.0 back breaker by Orton for 2. Orton Stomp on Cena. A knee drop by Orton gets 2. Rights by Cena, Irish whip and Cena misses and NAILS the post shoulder first. HBK rolls in and chops Orton. Off the ropes and a flying forearm by HBK. KIP UP! Edge then levels him with a spinning heel kick and covers for 2 as Orton saves, and then covers HBK for 2 himself. Orton and Edge talk about working together, and then work over HBK. Irish whip and HBK slams the corner hard. Edge nails Cena off the apron onto an announce table. Orton beats down HBK, Irish whip and HBK flips and back in, double backdrop by RKO. They get a double Boston crab on HBK. HBK fights, and gets pulled back center. Cena in with a double neck breaker on RKO. Clotheslines by Cena on RKO. Shoulder blocks and then one to HBK. PROTO BOMB on Edge! 5-knuckle shuffle time on Edge. HBK and Orton pull Cena to the floor. They slam him to the post ands then HBK slams Orton to the post. HBK lays out Orton on the announce table, HBK climbs onto it and goes for a piledriver but Edge kills HBK with a chair shot. Then one for Orton! Edge in the ring with the chair, drop toehold and the STFU is on! Edge fights and gets the ropes. Orton in and drop toehold and STFU on Orton! HBK in and Cena grabs him, roll up by HBK gets 2. Chops by HBK, flying forearm, KIP up, Atomic drop and one for Edge. Tosses Edge. Atomic drop for Orton and he is tossed. Slam by HBK, he goes up top…ELBOW DROP connects~! He tunes up the Christian Rock Band, Edge in and slammed down. HBK up top…ELBOW DROP to Edge! Slam to Orton! Up top…Cena over and nails HBK. Up top he goes with him, FU try, Edge and Orton over…tower of doom FU~! EVERYONE IS DOWN. HBK to the floor, Edge and Cena in the ring, FU try…escape and reversals…HBK in and RKO by Orton! Cena stops the pin, implant DDT by Edge, 1…2…NO! Edge looks for a spear, Cena moves, spear to Orton! FU on Edge! Superkick to Cena and he falls on Orton and as HBK collapses and Cena gets the pin. Champion John Cena defeated Edge, HBK, & Randy Orton @ 19:25 via pin [***¾] This was really good overall, with a hot closing stretch and the intrigue with all the forming and fading alliances adding to the story, the thing that holds it back from being great is that there was little drama in Cena losing his championship.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon : They work through a fun series of counters and near falls to begin. They do it again and end in a standoff. They lock up; Kaz looks to ground things, and Gordon fires up and hits the dropkick. Gordon hits a boot and hits the springboard missile dropkick. Kaz counters the missile dropkick and hits the Jerry Lynn leg drop in the ropes. Kaz follows with a Russian leg sweep, and the cover gets 2. The suplex connects and that also gets 2. Kaz now rolls into a wacky lucha like submission, it looks cool, but Gordon kicks his way out. Kaz dropkicks him to the floor, and follows with a slingshot RANA to the floor. Back in and the slingshot DDT connects and that gets 2. Gordon picks up the pace, hits a PELE and springboard spear. They trade strikes now, lighting each other up and Gordon hits a scorpion kick and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Gordon then slingshots into a cutter for a good near fall. Kaz takes him up top, follows him up, and Gordon fights him off and they keep fighting and Gordon hits a Cheeky Nandos and corner dropkick. Kaz cuts him off with a code breaker for 2. They work back to the ropes and Gordon hits kinder surprise. The 450eats knees and Kaz cradles him but Gordon counters out and they trade pin attempts until Gordon cradles him for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Kaz @ 10:40 via pin [***¼] This was very, with effortless counters, and a nice pacing to it.

Rush vs. Tracy Williams : They lock up, working into some back and forth until Rush hits a shoulder tackle. He follows with a jumping knee strike, and they then brawl to the floor. They fire up and trade chops until Rush slams Williams into the barricade. The head butt follows, but Williams battles back and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Rush takes control back, he celebrates and Williams fires back and they trade chops. Rush works him over in the corner and then tranqillos. Williams cuts him off and follows with a missile dropkick. He lays in forearms and machinegun chops, and Rush spits at him so he decapitates him with a lariat. The Spicolli driver follows for 2. Williams follows with forearm, but Rush folds him up with a German and then a brainbuster for 2. They work up top, but Williams hits the head butt and buckle DDT. Deep impact follows for 2. Williams back up top, gets cut off and Rush hits the superplex for 2. Rush now heads up top, but misses the senton. Williams goes back to the high-risk district, has to roll through and then gets suplexed into the buckles by Rush. Rush hits the bull’s horns and finishes Williams. Rush defeated Tracy Williams @ 12:20 via pin [***½] This was very good stuff, hard-hitting and intense, with the right man winning.

