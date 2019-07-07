Csonka’s Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Slammiversary 2019 PPV. The show will feature Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin, Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact, a knockouts title Monster’s Ball match, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

FIRST BLOOD MATCH: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : This has been a really wacky feud. Kross wanted to test Edwards, stole Kenneth, they fought, Kross killed Kenneth, Edwards went even more insane, got some revenge, Sandman got involved, saved Edwards and gave him Kenneth 2.0, was then water boarded by Kross, Edwards blew off his wife, continued to Be insane, ate Kross’ face but didn’t kill him, they had a Whoopi Goldberg/Patrick Swayze moment in church and will and will now face off in a first blood match. Due to the freedom of the stipulation it has a chance to be good as they work well together. I think that Edwards picks up the win and will get pushed towards a title shot. WINNER: Eddie Edwards

Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan : Back at Rebellion, Tessa Blanchard defeated Gail Kim in a great match, but her follow up booking hasn’t been what anyone expected. Instead of locking into a feud and going back after the knockouts title, she turned babyface, beat down Disco Inferno and then started scrapping with the oVe boys, leading to this match. Tessa has been great and was seemingly set to be the centerpiece of the knockouts division following the win over Kim, but will now face Sami Callihan here. Sami is coming off of a very good effort against Rich Swann at Rebellion, but one that he lost. While Sami has been a strong and featured performer in Impact, and I generally like the oVe deal, he’s repeatedly come up short in major matches on big shows. With that being the case, it feels like he really needs the win here, and would likely get great heel heat in doing so. But on the other hand, I can’t help but to feel that a loss really takes away from Tessa’s big win over Kim at Rebellion. Plus, a Tessa win opens up a lot of possibilities, a possible X-Title challenge, win and option C scenario to really push her as a top star, just not female, but a top star. There are certainly arguments to be made for both to win here, but I think Sami finally picks up a much-needed big win here. WINNER: Sami Callihan

Moose vs. RVD : Moose is a talent that Impact has a lot of high hopes for in terms of making it as a main event talent, and while I think he has a long way to go still. I also recognize that he’s certainly improved and has been doing good work as a heel. He faces off with RVD here, and while the company has been doing their best to sell him as a legend and just as good as he always was, he isn’t. He’s old, slow, and his trademark stuff doesn’t even really pop the crowd and all of that together makes me not look forward to this match. I have faith in Moose working hard and putting in a quality performance, but I don’t think he’s skilled enough to carry RVD or completely cover for RVD’s shortcomings. I also fear that Impact has such a hard on for RVD that he wins here. I hope that I am completely wrong and that they have a good match, RVD finds some magic for one night, and that Moose picks up a win he really needs. Do the right thing Impact. WINNER: Moose

Monster’s Ball Match: Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok : The knockouts title match took a very different path for Slammiversary, as I think that many expected Grace vs. Blanchard or at least one of the two involved in this match. But following the death of Allie at the hands of Su Yung in the undead realm, Rosemary took custody of the undead bride via demon dog collar and was looking to win the knockouts championship once again. But even the best-laid plans have issues, and those issues were Jim Mitchell and the returning Havok. This led to a four-woman feud over the knockouts championship, and the announcement that they would face off in monster’s ball match for the championship. I think that with the transition to these four in the match that it was the right call. Su Yung is really hit and miss as far as a worker goes, Havok can be really good, but thrives in chaotic environments, Rosemary is great in these style of matches and the smoke and mirrors will mask the fact that she’s slowed following her knee injury. Finally, Taya is really good but excels at picking her moments and in a match like this can also focus on her character work. I think that if the ladies are motivated and can deliver on the strengths of the stipulation, which allows for tons of freedom, that this could be really good. I see Havok winning the title to pay off her return and continue onto feud with Rosemary. WINNER: Havok

Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz : These two teams had a really good match on TV, which was the set up for this PPV match, and makes me feel that has banger potential. LAX is the best act in Impact, and their feuds and PPV matches have always delivered, and that is why they are an act that Impact cannot afford to lose at this time (especially with the Lucha Bros gone now). The Rascalz have taken some time to finally get the push, and are extremely talented and I love Dez & Wentz as the main duo. I think with a good 15-minute window and the added freedom that comes with working on PPV as well as LAX’s history of delivering that this could very well be our match of the night. At first glance, I feel like LAX retains here, but I feel that if they haven’t re-signed that the title change could easily be in play. My first instinct is LAX winning, but wouldn’t be shocked if the titles changed hands…

BUT WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIT

At Friday’s Impact Bash at The Brewery event, the North won the tag team titles, now making this match a triple threat tag, The sudden tag title change following weeks of build to LAX vs. The Rascalz really makes it feel like LAX’s time with Impact is coming to an end, which if true is bad news for Impact. If they pull another title change here, and the Rascalz also go over on LAX, then they are gone for sure. WINNERS: The Rascalz

Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact : During WrestleMania weekend, Johnny Impact (as World Champion) won an ultimate X match to earn an X-Division title shot at the time of his choosing. Following his world tile loss to Cage at Rebellion, he has decided to cash in here at Slammiversary. Meanwhile, Swann has been a really strong champion and stabilizing force for the division. He’s a great babyface and it always feels as if he’s likely to lose the title in big matches, which adds a ton of drama to his matches, which I feel is a good thing. On TV, both men have been delivering the goods in terms of having the best matches, which gives me a ton of hope for this to be great as long as John E. Bravo doesn’t get too involved. I am really looking forward to this one and think we’ll see a new champion here. WINNER: Johnny Impact

Impact Champion Cage vs. Michael Elgin : Back at Rebellion, Cage finally defeated Johnny Impact and won the world title, a win he really needed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the great match many hoped for as Cage was injured during the match. Thankfully, he’s ok and the injury played perfectly into the post match debut and attack by Elgin. Elgin laid out the new champion with a powerbomb, standing tall and claiming it was his attack that sent the new champion to the hospital and took him out of action. This, combined with his in ring efforts do far, has created a viable and fresh new challenger in Elgin. Both of these guys are athletic freaks that can do things they aren’t supposed to do, and Elgin brings a ton of big match experience with him from working in top tier matches in ROH & NJPW. This has a good build and backstory to it, and with the talent involved, I have very high hopes for them to deliver a great match. As far as the winner goes, I am of two thoughts. On one hand, it feels too soon for Cage to lose, but at the same time, Elgin has been built up so well that it feels too soon for him to lose. I think that the previous injury to Cage may be the story here, and play a big part in the match, which makes me feel that we may get a new champion here and that the feud will continue on. WINNER: Michael Elgin

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.