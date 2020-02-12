Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 2.11.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Best of 5 Series Match: Michael Elgin [2] defeated Eddie Edwards [0] @ 11:00 via pin [***½]

– Mad Man Fulton defeated Daga @ 12:05 via pin [**¾]

– Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page @ 4:00 via pin [**½]

– RVD defeated Joey Ryan @ 7:25 via pin [*½]

– Willie Mack defeated Shera @ 0:45 via DQ [NR]

– Shera & Raju defeated Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Knockouts Title Match: Jordynne Grace defeated Champion Taya @ 17:10 via pin [**½]

Best of 5 Series Match: Michael Elgin [1] vs. Eddie Edwards [0] : Edwards attacks, and they trade right away until Elgin hits a Saito suplex into a crossface as Edwards makes the ropes. Edwards fights of the powerbomb, so Elgin follows with strikes until Edwards hits a German into a cradle for 2. They trade, Edwards follows with a dragon screw in the ropes and heads up top. He flies into a powerbomb by Elgin for 2. Elgin delivers elbow strikes, lighting up Edwards and dumps him. He follows and they trade on the floor until Elgin suplexes him to the apron. Back in and Edwards is down, he tries to fire back, but Elgin shakes it off and delivers more strikes. Edwards fires up but Elgin hits a German, snapdragon and lariat for 2. They work up top and Edwards counters out and they trade. The lariat follows by Edwards and the tiger diver gets 2. Edwards sets and Elgin powders so Edwards follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Edwards follows with an enziguri, they work up top and the avalanche RANA follows for 2. They trade, Elgin transitions into a crossface, but Edwards cradles him for 2. German by Edwards and Elgin hits the buckle bomb and Elgin bomb for the win. Michael Elgin [2] defeated Eddie Edwards [0] @ 11:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good opener as Elgin takes the 2-0 lead,

– Gaby tries to interview Taya, but Taya just says she’s ready and runs down Gaby saying everyone‘s against her. No one believed in her, but she did it. She won the title had the best reign ever and will retain tonight all by herself.

Daga vs. Mad Man Fulton : Daga attacks, takes out Fulton’s knee and Fulton cuts him off with a clothesline. Daga fires back, Fulton counters the RANA and they spill to the floor. Daga follows with a suicide dive. Post break and Fulton takes control with the big boot. He follows with a slam for 2. Fulton grounds things, chokes out Daga in the ropes and Daga slowly fires back, but Fulton cuts him off and German suplexes him onto his head for 2. Fulton stuns him off the ropes and follows with strikes. Daga fires up, delivers strikes and a dropkick. He stuns Fulton of the ropes and heads up top as the missile dropkick connects. The DDT follows for 2. Daga hits a superkick, running double stomp and that gets 2. He follows with strikes, Fulton cuts him off with a chokeslam and another for 2. Fulton picks him up, heads to the ropes and Daga counters into a German. The DVD follows and Daga takes out the Crists. The springboard cutter connects on Fulton but counters into a rough looking northern lights for the win. Mad Man Fulton defeated Daga @ 12:05 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, Fulton has a lot of unrealized potential, and is a guy I really want to see them let loose.

– Moose gets a massage, rants about Rhino and Rhino sneaks in an attacks him. He towel whips him and Moose runs away. OK…

Fallah Bahh vs. Ethan Page : Josh & TJP are at ringside. Page attacks and Bahh cuts him off with a tackle, cartwheel kick and belly to belly as Page powders. They work to the apron and Page counters and takes out Josh as Page attacks. Page follows him to the floor, rolls him back in and Bahh fires back, but Page hits a superkick and shoulder tackle. Page then follows with strikes, but Bahh Bahhs up and NO NO NO, follows with the corner splash, ass attack and the Samoan drop. The banzai drop misses as Josh pulls Page out. TJ takes out Josh with a dive, and Bahh cradles Page for the win. Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page @ 4:00 via pin [**½] This was solid and should set up a fun tag title match.

– Mitchell warns Havok that Su Yung is after her. Suzie appears and Mitchell is happy to see her. He tells her to come with them, a family reunited. Suzie has the noose with her and follows.

RVD vs. Joey Ryan : Katie Forbes is at ringside. Ryan takes his time, oiling up and RVD is not amused. Ryan wants RVD to touch it, he refuses and Ryan tells him to touch it once again. RVD poses, Forbes rolls in to make out with RVD. She dances, RVD stretches and RVD finally attacks. He lays the boots to Ryan, follows with kicks and Ryan fires back and hits a dropkick as RVD powders. Ryan follows him out and attacks, they trade and back in, Ryan follows with more strikes. RVD eye pokes him, crotches him on the ropes and Ryan says it doesn’t hurt so RVD follows with a flying kick off the ropes. He makes out with Forbes again, Ryan hits a suicide dive and back in, Ryan follows with elbows, but RVD cradles him for 2. Ryan makes RVD touch it, but RVD counters the dick flip into a spin kick. The frog splash finishes it. RVD defeated Joey Ryan @ 7:25 via pin [*½] This was a match that happened and that I never need to see again.

– Johnny Swinger meets with Willie and says he has his back tonight with a fanny pack full of gimmicks, but Willie says he doesn’t need his help.

Willie Mack vs. Shera : Gama & Raju are at ringside. Shera attacks and takes early control until Mack fires back with strikes and kicks. Raju attacks for the DQ. Willie Mack defeated Shera @ 0:45 via DQ [NR] TAG TEAM MATCH PLAYAS

– Swinger makes the save post match.

Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger vs. Shera & Raju : They brawl at the bell, with Shera isolating Swinger. Raju tags in, double teams follow and Raju covers for 2. DHS work quick tags, working over Swinger until Swinger tags in Mack. Mack runs wild, taking control and following with the cannonball. Raju cuts him off until Mask hits the Samoan drop, standing moonsault and covers for 2. Swinger tags himself in and tries to get Mack to work with him, Mack pulled to the floor and sky high finishes Swinger. Shera & Raju defeated Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger @ 3:00 via pin [NR] It existed.

– Tessa cuts a promo on Ace Austin being an asshole, and Ace arrives. Ace is a total sleaze bag here, saying she’ll never have daddy’s approval, but he likes a girl with daddy issues. Tessa attacks and they have to be separated.

– Next week, Tessa, Dreamer, & Trey vs. Ace Austin & Reno Scum.

– We get an ICU hack in video gimmick.

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : Bravo is at ringside. Taya attacks at the bell, delivers strikes and clotheslines and Bravo then chokes out Grace. Taya follows with the double knees, and celebrates. Post break and Taya is still in control laying the boots to Grace. Bravo chokes her out again, more boots by Taya and Grace finally fires back, posts Taya and follows with a German as Taya powders. Suicide dive by Grace, she heads up top and Bravo shoves her off as Taya follows with ground and pound. More bullshit from Bravo, and Taya follows with kicks. Grace fires back, knee strike by Taya but she runs into a spinebuster. They trade, Grace takes control and follows with a slam and another. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. They work to the apron, knee strike by Taya. She follows with kicks and powerbombs Grace onto the steps. Taya looks for a countout, and then works her over on the floor. Taya takes her to the ramp, and hits road to Valhalla. Taya back in to look for the countout, but Grace makes her way back in as Taya covers for 2. Taya heads up top, Grace pulls her down and then hits a muscle buster for 2. Taya fights of the Grace driver and counters into an arm bar. Grace fights, and counters into a crossface. Bravo pulls her to the ropes right in front of the ref. Vader bomb by Grace, Grace follows but Bravo pulls the ref to the floor. Grace attacks, Taya accidentally spears Bravo and Grace hits a clothesline. Grace up top, Bravo covers up Taya so Grace sentons onto him and the Grace driver finishes it. Jordynne Grace defeated Champion Taya @ 17:10 via pin [**½] Taya’s record breaking reign comes to an end as she finally gets her comeuppance after a year of “heel bullshit” title matches where she somehow would escape with the championship. They told a good story, and I get why they booked it the way they did, but I feel both women are so very talented that I just wanted to see a great wrestling match with out all of the bullshit I have had to sit through for the last year. Hopefully Grace ‘s run can start delivering those great matches. As an overall package, I found it to be solid.

