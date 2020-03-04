Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 3.03.20 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: TJP & Fallah Bahh defeated Champions the North @ 9:15 via pin [***¼]

– Moose defeated Petey Williams @ 10:15 via pin [**¾]

– Acey Romero defeated Joey Ryan @ 5:15 via pin [**]

– Su Yung defeated Havok @ 9:20 via submission [**½]

– No DQ Match: The Deaners defeated Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno @ 4:55 via pin [**]

– Impact World Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya @ 15:15 via pin [***¼]

Nashville has always been home for us – our hearts ache for all those affected by last night's tornado. Our thoughts are with everybody. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/nkKXbMlEa0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 4, 2020

Non-Title Match: Champions the North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh : Bahh took early control on the champions. He and TJP ran wild and picked up near falls. They worked quick tags and double teams on Josh, isolating him until the champions cut him off with double teams. That allowed them to take control. grounding the action and continuing with double teams with the hand off delayed suplex. Every time TJP fires up, the North quickly cuts him off to maintain control. TJP finally escapes, using his speed advantage and tags in Bahh. The big man runs wild on Josh, he Bahhs up and follows with the pop up powerbomb for 2. TJP back in and Page takes him out as the North follows with the double iconoclasm and double crucifix for 2. The finish saw Bahh save TJP, taking out page and allowing TJP to run wild as it breaks down and v cradles Josh for the win. TJP & Fallah Bahh defeated Champions the North @ 9:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener, as our challengers picked up the win and kept this fun feud going.

– Tessa comment on tonight’s match with Taya. Taya beat her last year, but Tessa is the world champion and much different now. Eddie Edwards arrives, he respects Tessa and says if she wins tonight. he’s next when he beats Elgin to win the best of five series. Tessa is game.

Moose vs. Petey Williams : They go power vs. speed to begin, with Moose taking control with ground and pound. It’s all Moose early on until Williams counters with a RANA. Moose quickly cuts him off. Post break and Moose is still in control on the floor. Williams battles back with a dive, slingshot RANA and code breaker. Moose cuts him off and dumps him to the floor. Williams manages to beats the count but it’s all Moose when he does. Moose talks shit and that fires up Williams, he runs wild and the finish saw Moose counter the destroyer and end William with the spear. Moose defeated Petey Williams @ 10:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good power vs. speed match, with Moose rightfully picking up the win.

– Madison Rayne is running her boot camp, and makes fun of everyone there. Kiera Hogan arrives and tells her to join in. Hogan says this is all ridiculous, they argue and one of the randoms step to her and they tease a match.

Acey Romero vs. Joey Ryan : Nice of them to remember that they have Romero under contract. Romero refuses to touch it and looks to take control until Ryan cuts him off. Romero stops that with the dropkick, they work into counters and Romero falls onto Ryan’s dick. Ryan is frustrated, and not playing to the fans as he takes control when Romero mistakenly atomic drops him, hurting his knee. He manages to fire up with the running cross body and corner splash. Ryan counters, Romero blocks sweet tooth music but Ryan makes him touch it. But Ryan stops pre-flip and that allows Romero to finish him with the running elbow drop. Acey Romero defeated Joey Ryan @ 5:15 via pin [**] This was ok, but was more about signaling a character change from Ryan.

– Disco & Swinger meet with Willie and tell him to find a partner. Willie says he got them on his own.

– Joey meets with Katie & RVD. They run down the fans who mock them on social media.

No DQ Match: Su Yung vs. Havok : They brawl at the bell, Su runs wild until Havok powders, Suicide dive by Su, and the apron cannonball also connects. Havok finally cuts her off with a Samoan drop to the apron. Havok gets weapons, slide chairs in the ring and then gets run into the steps. Havok quickly cuts off Su, back in and they battle with chairs until Havok cuts her off. This led to a striking exchange, and Su gets the running knee for 2. Su chokes out Havok with the noose until Havok countered and took her up top. Su countered the tombstone put a trashcan on Havok and followed with the missile dropkick for 2. Su goes back to the noose, got cut off and tied to the ropes. Su misted Havok, escaped and the mandible claw and kendo shots followed. And then choked out Havok with the noose with the mandible claw to win. Su Yung defeated Havok @ 9:20 via submission [**½] This was solid, but didn’t make the best use of the stipulation, and overall lacked some real intensity & hate considering the tone of the feud.

– The undead bridesmaids arrive with the coffin, and they put Havok in it but she fights her way out. She beats up the bridesmaids and escapes.

– Jimmy Jacobs interviews Rosemary, and Rosemary says that this was supposed to be all she wanted, to bring the Bunny back but that didn’t happen. Something went wrong, she should be happy, and she laves.

Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno vs. The Deaners : The Deaners take early control, isolating Disco until Swinger tags in and it doesn’t go well for him as the Deaners deliver double teams. They follow with quick tags, Disco uses a foreign object and that allows him to take control. He and Swinger keep using the shortcuts on the faces, and isolate Cody. They work into a double down, Cody makes the comeback and tags in Jake. Jake runs wild, it breaks down, and Disco hits Swinger by accident with the object and the Deaner DDT finishes Swinger. The Deaners defeated Johnny Swinger & Disco Inferno @ 4:55 via pin [**] This was ok, and at least Swinger & Disco were somewhat amusing.

– We get an ICU message.

– We get a Tenille Dashwood video package.

– Time for a Gutcheck segment. Scott is not pleased and wants these guys to step up. Jon E. Bravo runs down these geeks for being disrespectful and not good. He singles out the guy who spit in the ring and gloated on social media with a photo in front of the Impact logo to get the rub. Scott close by saying they aren’t signing any of them.

– Taya cuts a promo on tonight’s title match. She says Tessa has fooled people into thinking she’s the best, but Taya doesn’t buy any of it, calling Tessa a selfish manipulator. It all ends tonight and tonight, the bad guy wins.

– NEXT WEEK: Willie Mack vs. Disco & Swinger, Elgin vs. Edwards in the final match of their best of five series.

Impact World Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya : Bravo is at ringside. Taya talks shit as Tessa attacks. Tessa takes early control, until Taya cuts her off with strikes. Tessa quickly battles back, but Taya dumps her following a Bravo distraction. Post break and Taya is in control, working the heat on Tessa. I love when Taya isn’t bogged down by cliché heel blushed because she has a great presence and control when she takes over. Tessa battles back, posting Taya and following wit a dive but Taya quickly ends that bullshit and hits the curb stomp for 2. Tessa counters back with the cutter, they trade center ring and Tessa hits a RANA, backstabber and covers for 2. Taya cuts her off with the spear, knee strike and Taya gets frustrated. The finish saw Tessa hit a powerbomb and superkick until Taya countered into a double stomp for a near fall. they worked into counters, Bravo get taken out and the buzzsaw DDT put Taya away. Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya @ 15:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, they cut out almost all of the usual Taya/Bravo bullshit that usually drags things down and it was enjoyable.

