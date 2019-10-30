Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Naomichi Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander @ 9:10 via pin [***¼]

– Rosemary, Alexa Nicole, & Jordynne Grace defeated Taya, Madison Rayne, & Kiera Hogan @ 9:00 via pin [**½]

– Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:00 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Street Fight: Champion Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 16:55 via pin [***]

– World Title Steel Cage Match: Sami Callihan defeated Champion Cage @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– Good new opening video package.

– Don & Josh welcome us to the show.

Naomichi Marufuji vs. Josh Alexander : Page is at ringside. They lock up, working to the ropes and Marufuji follows with a flurry of kicks, they work into counters and end in a standoff. They trade near falls, and Josh follows with chops. Marufuji fires back and Josh follows with strikes. He avoids the dropkick and hits a knee strike for 2. Josh follows with strikes, a clothesline but Marufuji counters back into a dropkick. He follows with chops, an elbow, and then a running double stomp and hook kick for 2. Marufuji follows with kicks, Josh firs back and hits the Finlay roll and flying knee drop off the ropes for 2. Josh follows with a back breaker for 2. He stomps away at Marufuji, Marufuji follows with kicks and a corner dropkick. They trade now, Marufuji lays in chops and Josh fires back but eats hook kicks. Three second around the world follows for 2. Marufuji counters the tiger driver, follows with kicks and covers for 2. Marufuji kicks at the knee, and sliced bread finishes Josh. Naomichi Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander @ 9:10 via pin [***¼] I love that Alexander got the chance to get a singles match with Marufuji. They had a good and fun match to kick off the show.

– The Rascalz are in the tree house. They are talking about how Trey’s mom is hot. Fallah Bahh arrives and he’s sad. Bahh smokes up with them and is now all intellectual. Ok, that’s amazing. They give him a pep talk and Bahh is fired up.

Rosemary, Alexa Nicole, & Jordynne Grace vs. Taya, Madison Rayne, & Kiera Hogan : Nicole attacks Hogan to begin. Rayne cuts her off and Rosemary makes the save. Grace works over Taya, it breaks down and the faces run wild and clear the ring. Post break and v is working over Hogan. Rosemary tags in and works over Rayne. The XPLODER follows and Rosemary follows with ground and pound. Nicole back in and follows with the dropkick. Taya cuts her off and Rayne covers for 2. Taya tags in and lays the boots to her, Hogan in and double teams follow. She follow with strikes, kicks and a RANA. She’s down, holding her arm and then attacks but powders. Nicole battles back, Rayne leaves Taya lone and Grace attacks Taya. The Vader bomb follows for 2. Rayne returns and is dumped. Grace cradles Taya and wins. Rosemary, Alexa Nicole, & Jordynne Grace defeated Taya, Madison Rayne, & Kiera Hogan @ 9:00 via pin [**½] This was solid, they worked around the Hogan injury well and positioned Grace as a possible challenger to Taya,

– RVD comments on everyone stealing his moves as he hangs out in a hot tub with Katie Forbes. There would be no Omega, Bryan, & Young Bucks without him. He revolutionized wrestling and isn’t sorry for turning on Rhino. He carried him and ECW.

Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Desi Hit Squad : DHS attack before the bell and we’re underway. Mack cuts them of with a spear, and Swann follows with leg kicks, Raj cuts him off and follows with an ushigoroshi for 2. Raju tags in and follows with strikes. Swann fires back, but Raju hits the complete shot for 2. Raj tags in and double teams follow for 2. Raju back in and Swann fights them off, hits the rolling clothesline and tags in Mack. Mack runs wild and hits corner splashes. The cannonball follows and then the Samoan drop and standing moonsault follows for 2. Swann in and Raj takes out Mack, Raju fires back and the double team DDT on Swann follows for 2. Stunner by Mack, lethal injection by Swann and Mack tags in and the doomsday neck breaker follows for the win. Willie Mack & Rich Swann defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:00 via pin [**¾] This was smartly short with the right team winning; it was pretty good.

– Rhino challenges RVD to a match and promises to rip him in half with a gore.

– Moose talks to us from a golf course and runs down his list of athletic accomplishments. He gloats about beating Shamrock, claiming he’s now the greatest MMA fighter of all time. He allegedly hits a hole on one to show his greatness. He argues with some old golfers and tosses one in a sand trap and celebrates his hole in one. Next week, he will prove his legendary status.

– Ken Shamrock arrives. He says he never thought he’d be back in wrestling again, but Moose lit a fire under him. He hates that he lost and has done some soul searching. Joey Ryan arrives and says Shamrock accomplished a lot in his career, but he’s never touched Joey’s dick. Shamrock says he doesn’t even know who he is. Joey says he makes wrestling fun and Shamrock calls him “that penis guy.” Shamrock says he’s funny, but he’s a real fighter and Joey’s a gimmick. Joey says that was stiff, and asks why Shamrock is afraid to touch his dick. Is he afraid it will choke him out faster than a Gracie choke? Shamrock says he’s here to stay, and won’t play Joey’s game. Joey sets up a match for next week, the most dangerous man vs. the world’s most dangerous manhood. Joey tries to make him touch his dick but Shamrock runs him off.

Non-Title Street Fight: Champion Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards : They brawl at the bell and Edwards follows with a suicide dive. Ace fights back, but Edwards hits a suplex on the ramp. Ace cuts him off with baton shots, trashcan shots and strikes. Edwards cuts him off, slamming him off of the apron. He follows with trashcan lid shots, but Ace fires back and follows with a superkick. He tosses a trashcan in the ring, chokes out Edwards and kicks him in the face. He brings out a table, a chair, but Edwards cuts him off with lid shots, Edwards brings the table in, Ace cuts him off with a lid shot, sets the table up in the corner, and Edwards hits a superkick. Reno Sum arrives and attacks Edwards. Edwards tosses Adam through a table, but Ace hits a fameasser onto a trashcan for 2. Post break and Ace hits a suplex and an enziguri. He sets up a chair, follows Edwards up top and Edwards slides out and crotches Ace. He follows with chair shots. The avalanche belly to back suplex follows. Edwards to the floor, and gets Kenny. Ace cuts him of with a belt shot for 2. Ace grabs Kenny and nails Edwards. He breaks Kenny, but Edwards counters the fold with the trashcan, trapping Ace. He follows with chair shots with Ace trapped in the can. Edwards grabs a table, sets it up and takes Ace up top. Ace rakes the eyes and loads up the forearm pad. Edwards fights back, but Ace nails him and hits the fold off the ropes through the table for the win. Champion Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 16:55 via pin [***] This was good and continues their feud, but I think their street fight from earlier this month was better, as it was more intense and had a better sense of urgency.

– The flashback is that time Su Yung was killed and came back to life.

– Su is back as “Suzie,” a cute but creepy normal girl freaking out the Deaners.

– Johnny Swinger hits on Alisha but Ace runs him off. Ace is upset Alisha didn’t party with him after winning the title. He thinks she should put Eddie behind her and invites her to dinner. She agrees to dinner next week.

– We get a Cage vs. Sami video history.

World Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Cage vs. Sami Callihan : They start brawling on the floor with Cage controlling. He lawn darts Sami to the cage, but Sami cuts him off and they head in the cage. Sami locks himself in so Cage climbs in and follows with clotheslines. He whips Sami to the cage but Sami cuts him off and nails him with the bat. Cage is busted open and Sami continues to attack. Sami bites him and rakes the eyes. He stomps away at Cage, hits another bat shot and follows with strikes but Cage fires up. Sam follows with a spear into the cage. Post break and both men are down. Cage fights to his feet and Sami follows with strikes, Superkick by Cage, they trade and unload one each other. Sami scores with a lariat for 2. He follows with another for 2. The cactus special follows for 1. Cage follows with a powerbomb, a buckle bomb and Sami then cradles him for 2. He follows with a flurry of kicks, the cactus special and rolls into a third, and then a fourth but Cage kicks out at 2. Cage counters back with an Alabama slam, rolling lariat and covers for 2. Cage heads up top and Sami cuts him off. He follows him up and they trade, Cage hits head butts but Sami hits a cactus special off the ropes and Cage is finally done. Sami Callihan defeated Champion Cage @ 15:00 via pin [***¾] While I like the Bound for Glory match a little more, this was a really good main event, giving us a title change on the AXS debut show and letting Cage go out on his shield while setting the stage for Sami vs. Tessa.

– Post match, Tessa Blanchard arrives and has a standoff with Sami.

– NEXT WEEK: Fallah Bahh vs. Michael Elgin, Ken Shamrock vs. Joey Ryan, & Moose vs. Willie Mack.

