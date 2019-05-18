Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Knockouts Battle Royal: Disco Inferno won @ 13:55 [**½]

– Demon Collar Match: Rosemary defeated Su Yung @ 8:05 via pin [**½]

– Mad Man Fulton defeated Randy Shawn @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Killer Kross defeated Eddie Edwards @ 7:05 via pin [***]

– Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin @ 20:20 via DQ [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Knockouts Battle Royal : Participants include Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, Alisha, Jordynne Grace, Tessa Blanchard, Scarlett, Solo Darling, Tasha Steelz, Karissa Rivera, Ashley Vox, & Disco Inferno. Yes, fucking Disco. He cuts a promo on the women sucking and that they shouldn’t be on TV. The bell rings and they all attack and Disco runs away. He joins commentary as the women brawl. Tessa and Grace face off but are quickly attacked. Everyone brawls, Steelz hits RANA, and Solo lays in kicks on Alisha. Grace then piledrives Dolo, and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Tessa eliminates Rivera & Vox. Solo eliminates Steelz and then Solo gets dumped. Tessa eliminates Alisha, and Hogan works over Grace, but Tessa attacks. Hogan dumps Grace, and then Taya attacks and eliminates Rayne. Hogan, Tessa, & Scarlett are left. Post break and Tessa hits the code breaker. Scarlett follows with a powerbomb, and then a high cross. Hogan superkicks Scarlett and eliminates her. Tessa attacks, working over Hogan. They fight to the apron and trade strikes. Tessa eliminates her, and Disco sneaks back in and attacks Tessa and eliminates her to win. Disco Inferno won @ 13:55 [**½] I hate the Disco character and the win here, and while it likely leads to him losing to Tessa, it feels like a complete waste of Tessa’s time coming off of the win over Kim. It’s not heel heat, it’s go away and never comeback heat. The match was solid.

– We see footage from after last week’s show where Elgin brawled with Willie Mack and Elgin laid him out.

– Elgin is interviewed and says he came from Japan and is sick of waiting inline, so that’s why he’s putting guys in the hospital. Rich Swann arrives and challenges Elgin and they brawl.

Demon Collar Match: Rosemary vs. Su Yung : This is no DQ, and you win via pin or submission. Rosemary is over huge. They get chained up and here we go. They immediately brawl, with Rosemary tossing Yung around. She takes her up top but Yung fights her off but Rosemary locks on the tarantula. She then hangs Yung with the chain, and back in, Yung drops to the floor and slams Rosemary to the buckles. Yung posts her, and then chokes out Rosemary. She follows with an apron cannonball. Back in and they trade strikes. Yung tries to whip Rosemary with the chain, but Rosemary hits a DDT for 2. Yung fights off the German, hits her with the chain and covers for 2. Yung then sends her to the buckles, and hits the draping pedigree for 2. Yung gets her bloody glove, Rosemary fights her off and avoids the mist but Yung gets the mandible claw. Yung to the ropes and Rosemary mists her, and hits the spear. The TKO/red wedding follows for the win. Rosemary defeated Su Yung @ 8:05 via pin [**½] This was solid and made fine use of the stipulation, but never got out of first gear and never felt particularly violent.

– Rosemary drags Yung to the back post match.

– Madison Rayne is interviewed. Rayne says she knows her games and that Taya doesn’t want to defend against her because she will lose. Next week, she will beat Taya for the title.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Randy Shawn : Callihan is at ringside. Shawn attacks, Fulton no sells him and then pummels him in the corner. He tosses him across the ring and smiles when Shawn fires back. Big boot by Fulton, and the chokeslam follows. He hits another. A third follows and end of days finishes it. Mad Man Fulton defeated Randy Shawn @ 2:20 via pin [NR] SQUASHY Goodness.

– RVD is happy to be back at the old ECW arena and says that Tommy Dreamer wants to face him next week, and he’s happy with that. They love each other and he will also love beating him.

– The Impact doctor is here to talk about Cage. He says he hasn’t actually examined Cage, but judging by his assessment, Cage has suffered significant spinal trauma, but is already walking but he can’t predict when he will return to action.

Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : Kross still has possession of Kenneth. They brawl right away and Edwards dumps him and follows with a plancha. The suicide dive follows. Edwards then lays in chops, back in and Kross cuts him off with a suplex. He then lays the boots to him, and grounds the action. Edwards counters back, hits a suplex, but Kross follows with knee strikes and a lariat for 2. Kross chokes him out in the ropes. He follows with clubbing strikes, and covers for 2. Kross follows with body kicks but Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb and both men are down. Back to the feet, Edwards takes him up top and hits the RANA and running chop for 1. Edwards keeps firing away, and hits the tiger driver for 2. Kross rakes the eyes, and dumps Edwards. Edwards gets Kenny, the ref stops him and Kross hits the Saito for the win. Killer Kross defeated Eddie Edwards @ 7:05 via pin [***] This was a good and hard-hitting match, with Edwards’ obsession with Kenny costing him in the end.

– Post match, Kross zip ties Edwards to the ropes and Kross puts on black gloves and teases attacking with Kenny, but instead holds up and breaks young Kenneth.

– The Rascalz are in the tree house and argue over eating. Trey claims to be vegan now, and they talk about getting serious for their tag title shot against LAX. They then go to “train” in a comedy montage.

– The Impact Plus throwback of the week is Cage vs. Kong from July 2018.

– Page & Alexander argue and say they aren’t done with RVD. Moose arrives and says they will get a title shot soon enough, but first, they will take out RVD.

Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann : Swann is X-Division champion, but this is a non-title match. They lock up and Elgin overpowers Swann early on. Swann picks up the pace, follows with strikes, and tries shoulder tackles, but Elgin shakes them off and then counters out of a RANA. Swann follows with a dropkick, the head scissors and then rights. Swann fires away with kicks, takes Elgin to the floor, but back in, Elgin overpowers Swann and follows with a rolling elbow. He then plants Swann on his head with a German and covers for 2. Elgin follows with chops and then whips Swann to the buckles. Swann fires back but Elgin drops him off with forearm strikes and the slingshot splash gets 2. Swann up top, Elgin follows him up and Swann fights him off and knocks him to the mat. Swann flies in and Elgin cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. They trade, Swann follows with kicks, and then a DDT as both men are down. Swann dumps him and follows with a suicide dive, a tornillo, and then heads up top and hits the big cannonball to wipe out Elgin. Back in and Swann heads up top and hits the elbow drop for 2. Post break and Elgin fires back with elbows, but Swann hits the enziguri but Elgin hits corner clotheslines and then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Elgin follows with clubbing clotheslines, but Swann fires back with kicks and a superkick but Elgin levels him with a lariat. The side effect follows for 2. Elgin takes Swann up top, follows, but Swann fights him off and looks for a RANA, Elgin stops it momentarily but Swann hits it and follows with lethal injection and then the 450 follows for 2. Swann back up top and the Phoenix splash misses. Elgin fucking destroys him with the lariat and splash mountain bomb for 2. Elgin hits the buckle bomb but Swann hits a reverse RANA to counter the Elgin bomb. Elgin spills to the floor, Swann follows, but Elgin powerbombs him into the post. He tries it again and it connects. The ref admonishes Elgin so Elgin shoves him down and Elgin hits a third post bomb and the ref DQs Elgin. Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin @ 20:20 via DQ [****] This was a great main event, where they got a ton of time to work, and not only played the size & style differences well, but also delivered in front of a hot crowd. Elgin looked dominating as the top contender, and the finish protected Swann well.

– Post match, Willie Mack makes the save. Impact then attacks Mack and lays him out. He also attacks Swann and comes face to face with Elgin as the show ends.

– Next Week: RVD vs. Dreamer, Sami vs. Fallah, & Taya vs. Rayne.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 20. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will do a deep discussion of the AEW TV deal, look at the changes to the WWE MITB card, break down the first four nights of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors, and then following a fan request, Larry books WWE men & women’s G1 blocks. The show is approximately 116–minutes long. * Intro

* AEW TV Deal – 4:50

* WWE MITB Changes – 35:01

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 1 Review – 46:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 2 Review – 59:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 3 Review – 1:12:29

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 4 Review – 1:23:51

* Booking WWE G1 Blocks – 1:44:32 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play