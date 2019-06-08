Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.07.19

– Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake Deaner @ 8:50 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Rosemary went to a no contest [NR]

– Mad Man Fulton defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ via [NR]

– oVe defeated Fallah Bahh & Scarlett @ 10:22 via pin [**½]

– Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:05 via pin [***]

– Tag Title Match: Champions LAX defeated The Rascalz @ 14:25 via DQ [***½]

Cousin Jake Deaner vs. Ace Austin : They lock up and Jake overpowers him to begin. Austin tries to use his speed. Picks up the pace and follows with kicks and a RANA. Jake cuts him off with a belly to back suplex, Austin fires back but Austin dumps him to the floor and the apron PK follows. Jake catches the Sasuke special and then slams him to the apron. He follows with a cross body. Back in and Jake cuts of the disaster kick, but Austin pulls out a playing card and paper cuts Jake with it. He running boot and fameasser follows for 2. Austin starts working the arm, showing of some submission work. Jake powers up but Austin keeps him down. Austin follows with chops, but Jake no sells them and fires back. Austin cuts him off and looks for the fold, but eats a lariat. The big forearm strike follows, and Jake starts running him over and the Michinoku driver follows for 2. Jake then hits the corner spear, but Desi Hit Squad attacks Cody, distract8ing Jake, and Austin hits the fold for the win. Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake Deaner @ 8:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with a flat finish that unfortunately keeps the Deaners in a dead end feud with Desi Hit Squad.

– Taya is not thrilled about facing Rosemary tonight.

Non-Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Rosemary : Su is out with Rosemary. I missed most of this due to Internet issues, and join it with Rosemary hitting an inverted DDT for 2. Rosemary follows with a spear for 2. Rosemary locks on the Koji clutch, but Jessica Havok arrives and Jim Mitchell is with her as she attacks Rosemary. The tombstone follows and Havok then chokeslams Taya to stand tall. Champion Taya vs. Rosemary went to a no contest [NR] This was really all angle and about the reintroduction of Havok as Mitchell’s new charge, which came off well.

– They also set Su Yung free post match.

– The Rascalz hang in the tree house, Trey isn’t in tonight’s match so he drinks.

-The Impact Plus flashback is Raven vs. Shane Douglas from 2003. It was a hair match that Raven lost and then got scalped badly by Jim Mitchell, who used the shears the wrong way. It also included cameos by Vampiro & CM Punk.

– Eddie meets with Sandman, and says he can’t accept the cane because it’s not Kenny and wouldn’t be fair to Kenny. Sandman draws a face on him, making him Kenny 2.0.

– We get a Cage video package; he’s back training for Slammiversary. Elgin cuts a promo and says he does everything better than Cage, and is clearing a path to Cage. Next week, he’ll and Mack to the hospital.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Sami is out with Fulton. Fulton attacks at the bell and dominates right away. He suplexes one onto the other, runs them together and bites one of them. Fulton continues to control, hits a chokeslam and then another. The double chokeslam follows. Sami slaps him and demands Fulton kill them so he does. Mad Man Fulton defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A delicious helping of squash.

Fallah Bahh & Scarlett vs. Jake & Dave Crist : Jake attacks, but Bahh quickly cuts him off and hits s belly to belly. Sami & Fulton get ejected to the back as they distracted Bahh, allowing Jake to attack. Bahh battles back, slamming Dave, and follows with a corner splash. Jake saves Dave and Bahh posts himself. Jake tags in and grounds the action. Double teams follow as oVe have control with Dave tagging in. Bahh tries to fire back, but Dave hits a dropkick. He follows with strikes, tags in Jake and they isolate Bahh in their corner. Bahh again fires back, but Dave tags in and cuts him off. Jake back in and chokes out Bahh. Bahh finally cuts him off, dumps Dave, but oVe cuts off the tag, pulling Scarlett to the floor. Bahh cuts off Jake, and tags in Scarlett. She hits a head scissors, a corner ass attack and a rough looking head scissors on Jake. She heads up top and hits the high cross on both. Bahh joins her and hits the suicide dive. Scarlett up top and hits the cannonball to the floor. Back in and Dave cuts off Scarlett, allowing Jake to hit a slam. Bahh makes the save and Scarlett hits the reverse RANA on Jake. She and Bahh hit a doomsday device and Scarlett covers for 2. Bahh tags back in and looks for the banzai with Scarlett on his back and misses as Dave moves. Dave hits Bahh with a roll of quarters and pins him. oVe defeated Fallah Bahh & Scarlett @ 10:22 via pin [**½] This started off rough but got better as it went along. The Crists are cheating bastards and won,

– oVe looks to attack Scarlett but Tessa makes the save and hits the Magnum on Jake to stand tall.

– Willie Mack says Elgin isn’t sending him to the hospital. And Swann says he will have his back. Impact interrupts, and makes fun of them and says he’ll be taking the X-Division tile from Swann at Slammiversary.

– Sami yells at oVe for allowing Tessa to kick their asses. Sami says he’s sick of the Knockouts, and they will get their revenge.

Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan : Hogan heels it up, refusing the handshake. Grace mows her down with a shoulder tackle, but Hogan fires back with a dropkick. Grace cuts her off and hits a second rope senton for 2. The delayed jackhammer follows for 2. Hogan begs off, wanting to be friends, but Grace slaps the shit out of her. Hogan then takes out the knee, and covers with the help of the ropes for 2. She then chokes out Grace, lays in kicks, and the basement dropkick gets 2. Hogan chokes her out in the ropes, and then covers for 2. Grace battles back, hits a suplex, but Hogan follows with protect ya neck for 2. She follows with kicks, Grace gets pissed, and cuts her off with a spinebuster for 2. She posts Hogan and follows with double knees, a cannonball, and the Vader bomb for 2. They work up top and Hogan looks for a sunset bomb, but then takes out the knees and hits a neck breaker for 2. They trade strikes, Grace then hits a slam and covers or 2. They trade again, kicks by Hogan follow but Grace hits the Grace driver for the win. Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan @ 8:05 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive match that went a long way in helping to lock in the new Kiera Hogan persona.

– LAX are in the clubhouse, discussing their match tonight with the Rascalz, teasing that they are taking their challengers lightly.

– Moose challenges RVD to a match at Slammiversary.

Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) : Trey & Konnan are at ringside. Ortiz and Wentz begin. They lock up and Ortiz ground the action and cradles him for 2. Wentz counters back, picks up the pace and hits a tornilo press. Dez tags in and double teams follow on Ortiz. They work over Santana now, dump him and follow with dives as the challengers run wild. Back in and the swanton and then double stomp connect for 2 on Ortiz. Post break and LAX takes control, cutting off Wentz and working double teams. Santana maintains the heat, grounding Wentz and then laying in chops. Ortiz plants him with a uranage, and double teams follow until Dez makes the save. Santana tags in and chokes out Wentz. Wentz finally counters back and hits the back handspring kick and tags in Dez. He runs wild on LAX, lays in strikes and follows with a dropkick. He then lays in a flurry of strikes, a cutter, and then a suicide dive. Dez hit the back flip PELE, it breaks down and Santana hits a cutter 2. LAX looks for double teams, but Dez makes the save and the challengers hit toss moonsault for a great near fall. Ortiz cuts off Wentz, steals his booze back and Dez low blows him as the ref ends up misted with the booze. Santana superkicks Wentz, but Wentz counters back with a cutter. Try in with Meteora and pins Santana for the Dusty finish since the ref was blinded. A new ref is out and they reverse the decision, calling it a DQ. Champions LAX defeated The Rascalz @ 14:25 via DQ [***½] This was a very good and fun tag match, with a finish that works to tease that the Rascalz can win, but also protects them from taking a straight up loss. Given more time and creative license, these guys could absolutely tear it up on PPV.

– End scene.

