Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Suicide defeated Shera @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– From TNA Lockdown 2011: Max Buck defeated Jeremy Buck, Robbie E, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Amazing Red, Suicide, & Kendrick @ 13:35 via pin [***]

Shera vs. Suicide : They go speed vs. power to begin with Suicide taking early control until Shera cuts him off with the fall away slam. The chokebreaker follows for 2. Shera continues to dominate until Suicide battles back with kicks, dropkicks and then gets cut off again. Shera grounds things, mauls him in the corner but Suicide manages to dump him, hits a cannonball to the floor and back in, Suicide counters into a standing double stomp for 2. Shera then hits the spinebuster for 2. Suicide then sunset flips him for the win. Suicide defeated Shera @ 5:50 via pin [**] It felt like a struggle to get there, but it was OK. I keep waiting for Shera to get better but it hasn’t happened yet.

– We go around the ring with Gabby interviewing Daga. Daga talks about growing up in Mexico and getting into wrestling, and how it’s a cultural thing. For him it was either be a soccer player or a luchadore. He’s happy to be in Impact to show off his skills. He discusses his engagement to Tessa, and how they help each other in the ring as they have different skill sets that help each other. He teaches her Spanish while she helps him get better with English. He buries her Spanish skills, although she’s gotten better. He can’t talk shit around her anymore because she understands it really well now. His brother also wrestles, and his mom taught him about watching lucha. When at home, he and Tessa are foodies and love movies. He also reads a lot. They enjoy working out and hiking. He’s big into motivational books right now, but loves the Lord of the Rings.

X-Division Xscape Cage Match: Max Buck vs. Jeremy Buck vs. Robbie E vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jay Lethal vs. Amazing Red vs. Suicide vs. Kendrick : Suicide and Robbie E pair off, and they start the match. We’re actually going to do tag rules here. Max tags in, gets beat down, Robbie cuts off Suicide, tags Max in and a dropkick for Suicide. Jeremy tags in and faces off with brother Max. Max tags Jay in, and its good to see he still has a job. Counters off the ropes, kick by Jeremy, head scissors follows. Back breaker as well, and the Lethal combo connects. Max and Suicide both tag in, Suicide with clotheslines. Robbie tags in, takes down Suicide and gets the soul food for the pin. Suicide is out. Jay in, Robbie begs off, and fist pumps. He tags Sabin, who attacks him and he and Jay beat Robbie down. Jay and Sabin celebrate, and Sabin rolls him up for 2. Some lucha like counters now, and a basement dropkick by Jay gets 2. Boot by Sabin, Red tags in and gets a missile dropkick. Chops by Jay, Red shuts down the handspring and then hits the code red and Jay is eliminated. Sabin back in, dropkick by Red. Red to the top and LEAPS INTO a suplex, countered and Sabin plants him. SICK clothesline by Sabin kills Red, and he gets pinned. Red is eliminated. Max in now, dropkicks and a cover for 2. Drop toehold by Sabin, tree of woe time, and Sabin with the levitation dropkick in the corner. Small package gets 2 for Sabin. Cradle shock try countered, and Max with the blockbuster style move and Sabin is gone. Kendrick in and rolls up Max for 2. Kendrick still in his robe, running wild, and Robbie tags in and takes over on Kendrick. Kendrick back with the dropkick and splashes Robbie against the cage. Max and Jeremy tag in, Max begs off, and Jeremy with rights. Max tries to escape, Jeremy pulls him in, rights follow. He slams Max to the cage a few times, and mounted rights follow. Jeremy stalks Max, but Max rolls him up and Jeremy is gone. Robbie beats down Kendrick, lays the boots to him and celebrates. Elbows to Kendrick, and Max joins in on the attack. They pick up and spear Kendrick into the cage, law dart style. Kendrick back with boots, slams both to the cage and dropkicks follow. Enziguri to Max, dropkick to Robbie and a cover gets 3. Down to Kendrick and Max, and we have elimination rules now. Max stops Kendrick from climbing, beats him down and then tries to climb. Kendrick stops him for a moment, Max slams him to the corner and then BUCKLE BOMBS Kendrick! Max climbs, Kendrick tries to stop him, they battle on the top rope, Kendrick slams Max repeatedly to the cage and Max falls. Kendrick climbs, Max shoves the ref into the cage, allowing him to climb and win. Max Buck defeated Jeremy Buck, Robbie E, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Amazing Red, Suicide, & Kendrick @ 13:35 via pin [***] This was good, but a bit chaotic overall with so many bodies involved and felt like a match that could have been much more.

– From Impact Wrestling 3.24.20: This is in the undead realm. Su arrives with her noose and finds Mitchell & Havok. He says she and Havok don’t play well together so someone has to go and that means Su. Havok gets a crowbar as Su has a machete. Havok attacks, beats Su down and chokes her out with the crowbar. Su counters with the noose, chokes out Havok and a statue comes to life and attacks Su with a bat. Statue man pummels her and hits her with the bat and crowbar as Mitchell claps. Su kills him with the machete and goes after Mitchell but Havok chokes her out with the noose until Su battles back. Havok attacks her wit a giant hook, Su mandible claws her Mitchell begs her to stop and tells her she proved herself and he will be with her. He calls Havok a disgrace, but says they are more trouble than they are worth and has his minions attack. He has them banished to the undead realm for good. We see them appear in a desert, stuck in the barren wasteland. Back to the undead realm, with Su & Havok. Rosemary appears and says father runs this place and she gets a free pass. He wouldn’t expect Rosemary to help them and if they trust her, she can undo what James did. They agree and appear back with Mitchell. He says they passed the test and earned his respect and can go forward together. Nope, Havok stabs Mitchell and that sends him to a wacky heaven with kittens, Abyss and other stuff as he asked who booked this shit.

