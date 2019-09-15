Csonka’s NJPW Destruction in Beppu 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Karl Fredericks defeated Yota Tsuji @ 7:25 via submission [***]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Shooter Umino defeated Alex Coughlin @ 8:05 via pin [***]

– Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Taguchi, & Yuji Nagata defeated Michael Richards, Clark Connors, Toa Henare, & Nakanishi @ 11:15 via submission [***]

– Sho, Yoh, & Jushin Liger defeated Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, & DOUKI @ 10:20 via pin [**¾]

– Bullet Club defeated Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, Honma, Makabe, & Ibushi @ 9:15 via pin [**¾]

– SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero @ 10:45 via submission [***¼]

– Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated YOSHI-HASHI & Big Tom Ishii @ 15:45 via pin [***½]

– RevPro Title Match: Zack Sabre Jr defeated Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 27:25 via pin [****½]

Young Lion’s Cup Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Yota Tsuji : They circle, looking for position as they work to the ropes. Fredericks with a clean break and head pat. Yota didn’t appreciate that, so he attacks and ground the action. Fredericks fights him to the ropes, and Yota follows with chops. They lock up, Yota grounds the action and Fredericks counters into an arm bar as Yota makes the ropes. Fredericks picks up the pace but Yota attacks the shoulder and follows with a slam for 2..He follows with strikes, and grounds the action until Fredericks makes the ropes. He follows with knee strikes until Yota hits a shoulder tackle and splash. He attacks the arm, follows with strikes and Fredericks fires back. Yota then runs into a dropkick. Fredericks follows with corner strikes and an elbow drop for 2. Yota fires back, but Fredericks hits the spinebuster and locks on the half crab. He sinks it in deep and Yota taps. Karl Fredericks defeated Yota Tsuji @ 7:25 via submission [***] This was a good opener with Fredericks taking the lead, at least for now, in the standings. Fredericks continues to shine in a style that is generally designed against that.

Young Lion’s Cup Match: Shooter Umino vs. Alex Coughlin : They lock up and separate. Coughlin grounds the action, and they then work to the ropes for the break. Umino work the arm, takes control and Coughlin then escapes. They trade shoulder tackles, and Umino takes him down. Coughlin fires back, lays the boots to him and follows with uppercuts and stomps away at him. The hip toss follows and the cover gets 2. Coughlin grounds things, but Umino makes the ropes. Coughlin lays in chops and then gets cut off with a suplex. The back elbow and basement dropkick follows. Umino follows with a missile dropkick for 2. Coughlin now hits a dropkick and hits a gut wrench suplex; the crab follows. Umino fights, crawls, and makes the ropes. Coughlin lays the boots to him, but Umino hits the spinebuster. They trade center ring, Umino fires up with chops and Coughlin responds as Umino hits the dropkick. Heads up top and the missile dropkick connects. The fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Shooter Umino defeated Alex Coughlin @ 8:05 via pin [***] Good match here with Umino picking up the win and moving into a tie for first place.

Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Taguchi, & Yuji Nagata vs. Michael Richards, Clark Connors, Toa Henare, & Nakanishi : Connors & Narita begin. Narita looks to ground things, but Connors counters out and Yuya tags in as Henare joins him. They lock up and Yuya works a side headlock until Henare escapes and they trade shoulder tackles. Henare follows with chops but Yuya hits an am drag. Henare runs him over as team Nakanishi clears the ring as Henare covers for 2. Nakanishi tags in and double teams follow. Connors tags back in and lays the boots to Yuya. Richards tags in and hits a slam for 2. He follows with clubbing strikes, a clothesline and Henare tags back in and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, chops and then runs into a dropkick. Tag to Narita and he follows with corner attacks and a suplex for 2. Henare counters the overhead suplex and cuts him off. Tag to Nakanishi and he follows with chops. Narita hits a dropkick and hits a slam on Nakanishi. Nagata tags in and lays in kicks on Nakanishi, but Nakanishi counters the XPLODER and Nagata cuts him off with kicks until Nakanishi hits the spear. He dances and hits a clothesline for 2. It breaks down and Team Nakanishi clears the ring, torture rack by Nakanishi but Nagata escapes into an XPLOER. Taguchi tags in and it’s ass attacks for all until Nakanishi cuts him off. Team Nakanishi works him over, and Richards covers for 2. Team Nagata fights back but Richards hits a suplex for 2. Taguchi counters but eats a clothesline for 2. Richards dumps Narita, but Taguchi hits an ass attack and covers for2. The ankle lock follows and Richards escapes but Taguchi gets it back and Richards taps. Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Taguchi, & Yuji Nagata defeated Michael Richards, Clark Connors, Toa Henare, & Nakanishi @ 11:15 via submission [***] Good match with the lions working hard and the dads playing their roles well.

Sho, Yoh, & Jushin Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, & DOUKI : Suzuki-gun attacks as Suzuki goes right after Liger. Yoh fights off Kanemaru and follows with uppercuts. Kanemaru cuts him off as Suzuki attacks Liger. They all brawl on the floor as Suzuki and Liger brawl into the crowd and Suzuki attacks with a chair. Back in and Kanemaru works over Yoh. Suzuki tags in and rounds him with kicks, covering for 2. he starts attacking the arm until Liger makes the save. Suzuki takes him back to the floor and they continue to brawl. Yoh tires to fire back, but Suzuki drops him with one strike Kanemaru tags in and Yoh hits a dragon screw. Tag to Liger and DOUKI attacks. Liger runs Kanemaru into DOUKI, hits a back breaker and Liger wants Suzuki. They brawl, shotei by Liger and Suzuki pulls an arm bar as Kanemaru takes out Sho. Big boot by Suzuki but Liger fires back until Suzuki gets the sleeper. DOUKI takes the ref as Suzuki attacks the mask of Liger. Liger battles back with a shotei and tags in Sho. DOUKI joins him and they trade strikes and Sho hits a spear. Kanemaru in and Suzuki-gun works over Sho, as the DOUKI double stomp gets 2. Suzuki & Liger brawl to the floor, Sho fights off DOUKI, and Yoh joins in for double teams. Kanemaru makes the save but gets taken out. DOUKI counters project Ciampa and cradles Sho for 2. DOUKI runs into 3K and that’s that. Sho, Yoh, & Jushin Liger defeated Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, & DOUKI @ 10:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with the Liger vs. Suzuki stuff being the highlight.

– Post match, Suzuki attacks and tries to unmask Liger and then kicks the shit out of some young lions. Liger gets the mic and offers to fight Suzuki right now. Suzuki heads back to the ring and then walks off. Give me this match.

Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, Honma, Makabe, & Ibushi vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, & Bad Luck Fale : KENTA has bleached his hair blonde. Bullet Club immediately attacks as Eagles and Ospreay battle back and clear the ring. Back in and Eagles works over Ishimori, until Fale cuts him off and woks him over on the floor. It breaks down on the floor for a bit and back in, Ishimori works over Eagles until Phantasmo tags in with back rakes. Ishimori follows with back rakes, and Fale follows with the Tongan massage parlor. Bullet Club maintains control as Yujiro hits a basement dropkick for 2. Eagles fires back, hits sliced bread and tags in Makabe. Makabe hits shoulder tackles, clotheslines, and mounted strikes until Fale cuts him off. They trade clotheslines and Makabe dumps Fale. The northern lights on Yujiro follows for 2. Yujiro cuts him off with a DDT, as KENTA and Ibushi tag in and brawl. Ibushi follows with kicks and the standing moonsault for 2. KENTA fires back with knee strikes, but Ibushi counters the PK and they work into a double down. Honma tags in and he follows with rights, corner attacks and a bulldog. The kokeshi misses. Bullet Club rushes & clears the ring, and then work over Honma as KENTA covers for 2 and it breaks down. Eagles cuts off the GTS, Will makes the save and KENTA then takes him out. PK by KENTA and the cover gets 2. The GTS finishes Honma. Bullet Club defeated Robbie Eagles, Will Ospreay, Honma, Makabe, & Ibushi @ 9:15 via pin [**¾] This served as a good set up for tomorrow’s main event matches. The match was pretty good and served its purpose.

SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero : Shingo & Goto begin. They lock up and trade shoulder tackles. They then trade strikes, working into counters and end in a standoff. Shingo follow with strikes, tags in BUSHI and the missile dropkick connects. Goto cuts him off and brawls with Shingo to the floor. Back in and Romero tags in to work over his good friend BUSHI. He follow with elbow strikes, Okada tags in and hits a senton atomico. Goto back in and follows with a suplex for 2. Okada tags back in and double teams follow. Okada isolates BUSHI, but BUSHI fires back and hits a DDT. Tag to SANADA and he follows with strikes, dropkicks the knee and clears out CHAOS. Okada fights off the paradise lock and SANADA gets it the second time. SANADA dropkicks him for the break, and covers for 2. Okada fights off the TKO, hits the running back elbow and follows with the DDT for 2 as Shingo makes the save. Okada hits a slam, heads up top and SANADA counters and then runs into a flapjack. Romero & BUSHI in and Romero dumps him. he follows with forever clotheslines on SANADA, hits the rewind kick and covers for 2. Shingo cuts him off and LIJ takes control. Shingo and Goto trade clotheslines, jab by Shingo but Goto hits ushigoroshi. It breaks down and SANADA hits a pop up cutter on Okada. Romero back in, laying in rights on SANADA but SANADA gets the skull end, swings him around and drops down as Romero taps. SANADA, BUSHI, & Shingo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, & Rocky Romero @ 10:45 via submission [***¼] This was a good match that furthered the builds to Shingo vs. Goto & Okada vs. SANADA.

Tetsuya Naito & EVIL vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Bullet Club attacks before the bell and isolates EVIL. EVIL fires back and takes control, working over Owens as Naito tags in. He works a sleeper and transitions into a crucifix submission and then tags in EVIL. EVIL lays the boots to him and follows with chops. White gets in cheap shot, trips him up and Owens joins in for double teams. They all brawl to the floor, with Owens taking EVIL deep into the crowd and slamming him into the wall. Back in and White takes the heat on EVIL, and hits a suplex for 2. EVIL makes the ropes. Owens follows with a side back breaker for 2. He rakes the eyes, hits a back elbow and EVIL hits the fisherman’s buster. White &Naito tag in and brawl to the floor. back in and Naito spits at him. He follows with arm drags and a RANA. Back to the floor for more brawling as Naito controls. Back in and Naito hits a neck breaker and basement dropkick for 2. Combination cabrone follows and the neck breaker gets 2. White fires back, hits a DDT and both men are down. Owens takes out EVIL, White joins in and double teams follow as White hits blade buster for 2. Owens looks for the package piledriver buy Naito counters until Owens hits jewel heist for 2. EVIL makes the save, hits darkness falls. LIJ follows with double teams and Naito gets the cradle for 2. Destino finishes Owens. Tetsuya Naito & EVIL defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 11:20 via pin [***] This was good as the build to Naito vs. White continues.

IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Big Tom Ishii : Jado is at ringside. Ishii and Tonga begin. They lock up and trade shoulder tackles. Tonga fires back with strikes, arm drags but Ishii counters gun stun and they end in a standoff. Loa attacks Ishii, and HASHI attacks Tonga as it breaks down early on the champions get run together but fir back with dropkicks. They take control on the floor, and back in, Tonga covers Ishii for 2. Loa tags in and lays the boots to Ishii. The slam follows and the elbow drop gets 2. Loa follows with strikes, the champions follow with double teams and Tonga covers for 2. Ishii fires back, but gets cut off. The suplex follows for 2. Loa tags in, trades with Ishii and the champions beat him down in the corner. Loa then covers for 2. He grounds things, maintaining control. Ishii fights and makes the ropes. Loa follows wit a slam and senton atomico as Tonga hits a slingshot elbow drop. Loa hits the running powerslam for 2. Ishii fights back, runs them together and hits a Saito suplex. HASHI tags in and runs wild with chops, and hits draping dropkicks. Loa battles back, but HASHI hits the running blockbuster for 2. Ishii tags back in and they double team Loa. Loa fires back, runs HASHI into Ishii and then gets cut off but Loa pops up with clotheslines. Ishii fights off the powerbomb, they trade strikes as Ishii fires up and they throw down. Head butt by Ishii and Loa hits a clothesline and Tonga joins in and double teams follow for 2 as HASHI makes the save. Loa powerbombs Ishii for 2. HASHI makes the save, German by Ishii and the lariat follows for 2. Loa counters the brainbuster, They trade and Ishii hits the powerslam but Loa rebounds up with a spear. Tonga cuts off HASHI, but HASHI hits a RANA. Loa cuts him off and it breaks down. Tongan twists by Tonga and the champions head up top and the splash & head butt combo follows for 2.they look for magic killer, but Ishii makes the save and then gets caught with magic killer. They hit it on HASHI and cover for 2. They look for the superbomb, but Ishii makes the save and HASHI locks in the butterfly lock. Tonga fights, and Loa makes the save until Ishii takes him out and HASHI keeps the hold and Jado is in and HASHI cuts him off and nails Jado with the kendo. Superkicks on Loa follow, it breaks down and Ishii powerbombs Tonga, and the running meteora by HASHI follows for 2. HASHI hits a huge lariat and Kumagoroshi follows for a great near fall. KENTA arrives and distracts HASHI, and Tonga cradles him with the tights for the win. Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated YOSHI-HASHI & Big Tom Ishii @ 15:45 via pin [***½] This ended up being a very good tag match with a well done closing stretch until the anticlimactic finish.

RevPro Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr : Tanahashi leads the series 4-3. Tanahashi grounds things but Sabre quickly counters and they separate. They lock up and Sabre starts attacking the arm, Tanahashi counters out and Sabre works into slick counters but Tanahashi maintains control. They work into a standoff, lock up and Sabre grounds things and starts focusing on the arms, breaking Tanahashi down. Tanahashi finally counters out and he grounds Sabre. Sabre then counters into a stranglehold, and they work to the ropes and break. Sabre takes him to the corner, follows with uppercuts but Tanahashi counters back into a high cross and arm drags. Tanahashi chop blocks the knee and now grounds things as he focuses on the knee. Sabre makes the ropes and powders to the floor. He’s pissed and then attacks a young lion and Tanahashi makes the save and slams Sabre to the barricade. Back in and Sabre follows with uppercuts, this amuses the ace who just lights him up until Sabre pulls an arm bar. Tanahashi makes the ropes and Sabre continues to assault the arm. He follows with kicks, Tanahashi fires up with strikes but Sabre counters twist and shout into an arm bar. Sabre uses great positioning here but Tanahashi finally makes the ropes. Sabre continues torturing the arm, follows with kicks but Tanahashi connects with a desperation flying forearm. Tanahashi dropkicks the knee, hits a dragon screw and follows with the slam and senton for 2. Sabre counters sling blade, but Tanahashi locks on the cobra twist. He drags Sabre to the mat, but Sabre makes the ropes. Tanahashi up top, Sabre to the floor and then attacks, working a knee bar on Tanahashi. He follows with an ankle lock, transitions to an arm bar, and then back in, and Tanahashi hits a dragon screw, another, and the cloverleaf is fought off and Sabre locks on a triangle. Tanahashi powers out and transitions back into the cloverleaf. Sabre then counters into the arm bar, but Tanahashi rolls into an arm bar of his own. Sabre slickly counters and locks on the double arm bar. He adds in the leg, Tanahashi fights, and makes the ropes. Sabre follows with uppercuts, they trade and Sabre counters out but runs into a sling blade. The reverse sling blade follows. Tanahashi up top and the high fly flow to the back follows. Tanahashi locks on a modified cloverleaf, but Sabre makes the ropes. Tanahashi lays the boots to him, Sabre catches him with a guillotine, but Tanahashi counters into twist and shout and another. Sabre counters the third into the Zack driver and both men are down. Sabre follows with uppercuts, they trade and Tanahashi fires away and lights him up. Sabre keeps throwing, hits an up kick to the arm but Tanahashi counters the PK into a dragon screw. The straightjacket German follows for 2. Sabre counters but Tanahashi counters into a cradle and they keep trading counters into pin attempts as Sabre finally gets the banana split cradle to regain the championship Zack Sabre Jr defeated Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 27:25 via pin [****½] In what will be a shock to absolutely no one, these two killed it again and had an excellent professional wrestling match. Sabre evens the series at 4-4,and wins his fourth RevPro championship in doing so. They have had great matches this year, but for me this one was the best. They worked a smart match, with a great layout and pacing that played extremely well off of their previous matches. Tanahashi looked to have things in hand, smartly didn’t go too high risk, but this time, his mistake was playing into Zack’s game way too much, and when you come at the king, you better not miss. Tanahashi just didn’t have enough this time to out grapple or outsmart Sabre this time, and paid the price by not only losing the match but also the championship I love these two, they always deliver, but now it’s time to take a break from the match for a bit.

