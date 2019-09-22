Csonka’s NJPW Destruction in Kobe 2019 Review

– Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards @ 10:05 via submission [**½]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Clark Connors defeated Ren Narita @ 7:25 via submission [***]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Karl Fredericks defeated Shooter Umino @ 7:30 via submission [***]

– Bullet Club defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Henare @ 8:20 via pin [*¾]

– Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Sho, & Yoh defeated KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo @ 9:55 via pin [**¾]

– LIJ defeated Eagles, Ibushi, & Okada @ 13:50 via submission [***½]

– Hirooki Goto defeated Shingo @ 20:10 via pin [****]

– IC Title Match: Jay White defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 29:51 via pin [***½]

Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards : The dads begin with Nakanishi overpowering Nagata. They trade shoulder tackles, Nagata lays in kicks and takes out the knee but Nakanishi cuts him off. Richards tags in and Yuya joins him, gets the takedown and Richards counters back but gets taken back down. Richards battles back, hits a back elbow and covers for 2. He lays in strikes, tags in Coughlin and he lays in uppercuts, Yuya fires back, but Coughlin hits the hip toss for 2. Nakanishi tags back in and clears out his opponents, lays in chops and hits a slam. He misses the knee drop, and Yuya hits the big slam and tags in Nagata. He follows with kicks, the boot and Nakanishi fights off the XPLODER, connects with chops and the spear. The little dance follows, and the chop follows for 2 as Yota makes the save. The rack is countered, and the XPLODER follows. Tags to Yota & Coughlin as Coughlin immediately cuts him off. He follows with chops, they trade and Coughlin hits the slam for 2. The crab follows and Yota fights for the ropes and makes it. Coughlin follows with more chops, but Yota hits the spear. It breaks down and Yota gets the swing into the crab for the win. Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, & Yuya Uemura defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Alex Coughlin, & Michael Richards @ 10:05 via submission [**½] This was a perfectly solid opener.

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita : Narita grounds things right away, attacking the leg, but Connors counters into a cradle for 2. Connors grounds things, Narita back to the feet and Connors takes him back down, focusing on the arm. They work to the ropes and we get a break, Lock up again, they work to the mat, and Narita works a head scissors. Connors escapes, they trade chops and Connors grounds things, attacking the arm. He transitions to the leg, but Narita counters and he starts working the leg. He follows with a slam, Connors then hits one and they trade chops again. Connors takes control until Narita hits a dropkick and the overhead belly to belly for 2. Connors fights off another, hits the spear and the crab follows. Narita fights, Connors sits down deep, but Narita is trapped and taps. Clark Connors defeated Ren Narita @ 7:25 via submission [***] This was a good and fun, hard-hitting match.

Shooter Umino vs. Karl Fredericks : The winner here takes the YLC. They lock up and work into counters as they get aggressive and Fredericks grounds things. Umino counters to his feet and hits a shoulder tackle. He stomps away at Fredericks, follows with elbow strikes, and works him over in the corner. Umino starts working the injured arm of Fredericks, grounding him. The dropkick follows for 2. He keeps attacking the arm, but Fredericks follows with chops and a high cross for 2. The running boot follows, hits another and then hits the corner splash and elbow drop for 2. Fredericks hits uppercuts and a dropkick for 2. Umino rolls into an arm bar, but Fredericks makes the ropes. Umino up top and the missile dropkick connects for 2. The arm bar follows, but Fredericks rolls for the ropes. Umino follows with a German for 2. Fredericks fights off the fisherman’s suplex, hits a nasty Saito and a spinebuster. The half crab follows, Umino fights, Fredericks then stomps away at him and sinks it in deep and Umino taps. Karl Fredericks defeated Shooter Umino @ 7:30 via submission [***] This was good with Fredericks picking up a somewhat surprising win over Shooter, who was a big favorite.

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Henare vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens : They tease WTL implications in this match, which sounds like a threat. Yujiro an Henare start us off, trading shoulder tackles and Henare takes him down. Homna tags in, lays in strikes, and hits a back elbow and bulldog. The falling kokeshi connects and then gets dumped as Bullet Club clears the ring. Yujiro takes the heat on Honma, hits the basement dropkick and covers for 2. Owens tags in and follows with strikes. Honma fires back, but is quickly cut off. Fale tags in for the Tongan massage parlor. He follows with strikes, Honma fires back but Fale cuts him off and covers for 2. He misses a charge and Makabe tags in. Good old no bumps attacks, they trade and Makabe hits a clothesline. Corner punches follow, but Fale cuts him of and hey trade clotheslines as Fale finally takes him down and Makabe actually too a bump in an undercard tag. Owens works over Henare, but Henare blocks the knee strike and Henare then takes out Yujiro. He follows with forever clotheslines, the Samoan drop and covers for 2. It breaks down, and Makabe dumps Fale. They isolate Owens, but Owens hits jewel heist for 2. The knee strike and package piledriver finishes it. Bullet Club defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, & Henare @ 8:20 via pin [*¾] This was not good, and moved at a glacial pace; it aged me 10-years

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask & Rocky Romero vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI : Liger attacks Suzuki during his entrance, leading to the big brawl on the floor and Liger is fired the fuck up. They all pair off as Suzuki-gun takes control, and Suzuki pulls out a table. They work into the ring and Suzuki sets up the table in the corner and nails Liger with chair shots. Suzuki-gun holds off the faces as Suzuki chokes out Liger but Liger low blows him. He removes his mask, rips off his top and KISHIN FUCKING LIGER IS HERE! THE BEAST GOD IS COMING FOR SUZUKI’S SOUL! He mists Suzuki and grabs a spike. He tries to stab him, but misses and Suzuki runs for his life. No Match GREAT fucking angle, KISHIN LIGER BABY, MY BODY IS READY! A hell of a throwback to 1996 here in Kobe.

Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Sho, & Yoh vs. KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo : Jado is at ringside. Loa & Ishii begin, locking up and then trading shoulder tackles. Ishii fires back with strikes, HASHI in and they double team Tonga. It breaks down and we get mass brawling, as KENTA kicks the shit out of HASHI on the floor. He posts him and back in, Loa hits a suplex as Tonga hits a senton atomico. Phantasmo tags in and works back rakes. Ishimori does the same and now Tonga joins in. Bullet Club takes a really lethargic heat as HASHI sells with as much enthusiasm as a dead fish. He finally counters back with a suplex and Will & Phantasmo tag in as Will hits a 619, RANA, and the back handspring kick on Ishimori. Phantasmo cuts him off but Will hits the stunner. The Robinson special connects but Phantasmo hits a poison RANA. Loa tags in and takes control, GOD work double teams but 3K rushes the ring and Sho gets dumped as they isolate Yoh. He fights back, hits dragon screws and dropkicks, as Sho joins in for knee strikes and double teams. It breaks down, Ishii runs wild on the Junior champs as Will joins in for double teams. The Sasuke special follows and Loa spears Ishii, Yoh in and gets caught with a powerslam. GOD hits Guerrilla warfare and HASHI makes the save. KENTA pulls him to he floor, Sho cuts off magic killer, and Yoh cradles Loa for the win again. Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Sho, & Yoh defeated KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, & El Phantasmo @ 9:55 via pin [**¾] This started slow, but ended up pretty good with 3K picking up another win over the tag champions.

– Post match, GOD lays out Yoh and stands tall.

Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, & Robbie Eagles vs. SANADA, EVIL, & BUSHI : Okada and SANADA begin as they play to the crowd. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. SANADA trips him up, they work into counters and Eagles and BUSHI now tag in. BUSHI attacks with kicks, but Eagles hits a RANA, EVIL cheap shots him as LIJ takes control. BUSHI takes the heat on Eagles, EVIL tags in and starts attacking the arm. He works quick tags with BUSHI, they isolate Eagles as BUSHI hits the missile dropkick. SANADA tags back in and the paradise lock follows. SANADA frees him with the dropkick to the ass and EVIL tags back in. Eagles fights off the fisherman’s suplex, hits an enziguri and Ibushi tags in, attacking with kicks and double PELEs on SANADA & BUSHI. The standing moonsault follows for 2. EVIL cuts him off with chops, hits the broncobuster and covers for 2.Ibushi fires back, fights off darkness falls, and land a big head kick. Okada & SANADA tag in and Okada hits the running back elbow. SANADA counters the air raid neck breaker, but Okada hits John Wooooooooooooo. SANADA fights off the tombstone, and counters into skull end until Ibushi makes the save. it breaks down and Okada hits the air raid neck breaker. Eagle shits a dropkick to the knee of SANADA, follows with kicks, the sliding lariat and double knees on SANADA. Double knees connect again for 2. Sliced bread is countered and EVIL cuts him off as LIJ runs wild. EVIL Germans Ibushi, and SANADA gets skull end until eagles cradles him for 2. SANADA counters turbo backpack into skull end, swings him but Okada hits the dropkick and it breaks down until SANADA gets skull end and Eagles is done. LIJ defeated Eagles, Ibushi, & Okada @ 13:50 via submission [***½] This served as more build to Okada vs. SANADA & EVIL vs. Ibushi at King of Pro Wrestling. The match was really good, with everyone playing their roles well and it was fun.

– Okada and SANADA & EVIL and Ibushi get into it a bit post match, shit’s getting heated.

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo : They lock up, working to the ropes and start trading strikes. Shingo looks for noshigami, they work into counters and end in a standoff. They lock up, working into a test of strength, Goto takes control but Shingo counters out as they trade shoulder tackles and Goto takes him down until Shingo fires back and takes Goto down. Goto then follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, works over Shingo in the corner, and Shingo fires up and hits the back elbow and jab to cut off Goto. Goto powders, Shingo follows and posts him. He whips him to the barricade, slams him off the apron and DDTs him on the floor. Back in and Shingo hits the slingshot double stomp. He lays in knee strikes, and the suplex connects for 2. Shingo grounds the action, and follows with elbows and a knee drop. Shingo lays in kick on a grounded Goto, but Goto follows with a desperation lariat. The Saito suplex follows for 2. Shingo fights off ushigoroshi, but Goto locks on a sleeper. Shingo fights, powers up and escapes with a slam. The sliding lariat and noshigami connects for 2. Goto fights off made in Japan, counters into a knee strike but Shingo fires back with a clothesline. They work up top, Goto fights back with strikes and Shingo hits the superplex but Goto pops up and Germans him. Shingo rebounds with a Saito suplex, they fight back to their feet and collide enter ring. They trade, keep throwing, and Goto finally levels Shingo with a clothesline. The big lariat follows and Shingo counters ushigoroshi into made in Japan for 2. Shingo fires up and hits the pumping bomber for 2. Goto fights off last of the dragon, hits ushigoroshi and the reverse GTR for 2. Goto lays in kicks, but Shingo catches on and hits a hanging GTR, and the pumping bomber for a GREAT near fall. Goto counters last of the dragon into shouten kai… but can’t follow up. He struggles to his feet, follows with kicks, the GTR is countered by a head butt and Goto hits ushigoroshi again for another great near fall. The GRT follows and Goto finally wins. Hirooki Goto defeated Shingo @ 20:10 via pin [****] This was a great, hard-hitting match just like their G1 battle. These guys work well together and I can’t wait for a third meeting.

IC Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White : Gedo is at ringside; Naito is undefeated in singles matches in this building, going 5-0 (and 2-0 in title matches). White stalls right away. Naito then does the same. Back in and Naito refuses to lock up. Naito then cradles him for 2 The back slide follows and Naito tranquilos. He powders, White follows him and Naito rolls back in. he lays the boots to White, works a cravat and follows with elbow strikes. He grounds the action, but White makes the ropes. Naito follows with strikes, Gedo grabs his leg allowing White to crotch him off the post. White follows with chops, whips him to the barricade, and then does it again. White then traquilos in the ring. Back in and White lays the boots to him and follows with chops. The back elbow follows for 2. He locks on the camel clutch, but Naito makes the ropes. He then whips him to the barricades, and back in, lays the boots to him. White works a cravat, slams him down and Naito fights off the suplex, hits a neck breaker and hits arm drags and a basement dropkick. The inverted DDT follows for 2. White counters a German but Naito grounds things with the crucifix until White makes the ropes. Naito takes him up top but White fights him off and Naito spits at him and follows with strikes until White hits a DDT. Uppercuts and rolling suplexes follow until Naito ruses him to the buckles and White lays in uppercuts and chops. The draping DDT follows for 2. Naito fights of the uranage, but run into the complete shot and a German. He slams Naito to the buckles repeatedly, follows with chops and mocks Naito. The snap Saito follows, and Naito is down. White follows with running uppercuts, but Naito counters back with a dropkick. The spinebuster follows and then hits the draping neck breaker. They work up top and Naito follows with the RANA and Gloria connects for 2. Naito trips up White on the apron and hits combination cabrone. White cuts him off with an apron flatliner, and slams him back onto the apron by the hair. White looks for a piledriver but Naito fights out with a backdrop onto the apron. White then counters back with an apron bomb. Back in and White hits the uranage for 2. Kiwi krusher is countered into a DDT. They trade strikes, Naito smiles at him and lays in kicks and more strikes. Gedo attacks Naito with a chair shot as White takes the ref. The kiwi krusher follows for 2. Naito counters blade runner, White stomps away at him and Naito counters back with an enziguri, the flying forearm, and White drops down to counter destino. Gedo distracts Naito but he hits the DDT and takes out Gedo. White counters destino into a crucifix and elbow strikes,. The sleeper suplex is countered into a German by Naito and they work into counters until White hits the sleeper suplex. He hits another and blade runner is countered into a dragon suplex and struggles for a short destino for 2. Naito’s destino is countered, they work into more counters and White hits blade runner for the win. Jay White defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 29:51 via pin [***½] The match felt a bit lethargic at times and maybe too long, but the execution was there and overall it was very good, if a bit disappointing in the main event spot.

– Post match, White mocks Naito & LIJ until Goto arrives and lays him out, making the challenge following his G1 win over White.

