Csonka’s NJPW Dominion 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K @ 9:50 via pin [***]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI @ 7:35 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii @ 8:50 via submission [***]

– NEVER Openweight Title Match: Michael Elgin defeated Taichi & Champion Hirooki Goto @ 13:55 via pin [***¼]

– IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks defeated Champions EVIL & SANADA @ 15:11 via pin [****¼]

– Bullet Club defeated Rey Mysterio, Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 11:35 via pin [***]

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Hiromu Takahashi defeated Champion Will Ospreay @ 20:22 via pin [****½]

– IWGP IC Title Match: Chris Jericho defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 17:50 via pin [****]

– IWGP Title No Time Limit Best 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kenny Omega defeated Champion Kazuchika Okada @ 69:30 via pin (2-1) [*****]

IWGP Junior Tag Team Title Match: Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) : 3k takes a page out of Suzuki-gun’s book, attacks then, taking them to the floor and following with stereo dives. Back in and they isolate Kanemaru, double teaming him and covering for 2. Desperado cuts off Yoh, taking him to the floor and to the barricade and then takes out Sho as the brawl heads into the crowd. Kanemaru hits a DDT on Yoh on the floor, leading to a countout tease. Back in and the champions isolate Yoh, working quick tags and double teams. Yoh starts to fire up and Kanemaru takes out Sho, but Yoh keeps fighting and gets the hot tag to Sho. Spear to the champions and he follows with kicks to Desperado and hits rolling Germans for a good near fall. Desperado cuts him off with a spinebuster and Kanemaru is in for double teams and Yoh makes the save. He then takes out Kanemaru on the floor as Sho and Desperado trade strikes. Yoh in for double teams, Kanemaru makes the save but 3k cuts him off and then work over Desperado. Kanemaru in, and mists Desperado by accident. 3k cuts him off and Desperado misses the low blow attempt and Sho hits the powerbomb into the back stabber, breaking Desperado in half and getting a great near fall. Sho looks for shock arrow, but Desperado counters, ref bump, whiskey bottle shot by Kanemaru and the champions retain. Champions Desperado & Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K @ 9:50 via pin [***] This was a good opener, 3k was learning and almost overcame, but the champions retained through nefarious means. I’m not a fan of the result, but it was fun and the crowd was into it. I’ll be interested to see how much longer 3k stays together.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI : White attacks Juice before the bell, as HASHI and Finlay spill to the floor. Juice fires back and tells White to, “eat shit mother fucker.” Finlay tags in and works over White with uppercuts, covering for 2. White quickly cuts him off with a Saito suplex as HASHI takes out Juice. HASHI tags in officially, and hits a suplex for 2. White in and hits a back breaker for 2 as Juice makes the save. HASHI now lays the boots to Finlay, and grounds the action. Double teams follow as the ref was distracted during the Finlay tag. Finlay hits a desperation dropkick and we get wholesale changes to White and Juice, Juice lays in jabs and chops as he takes control. The clothesline follows, and he places HASHI in the tree of WHOA and hits a double cannonball. The high cross follows for 2. Finlay in and they double team White. White runs then together and hits a Saito suplex. HASHI in and Juice fights off HASHI and dumps him. The clothesline to White follows, but HASHI makes the save and it breaks down. White takes him out, but Juice hits pulp friction and pin White! Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jay White & YOSHI-HASHI @ 7:35 via pin [***] This was a good tag match, with the right result to set up Juice as a challenger to White, likely for the Cow Palace. That was the focus of the match and was pulled off well.

– Juice poses with the US Title.

Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii : Taka is out with Suzuki-gun, and does his usual introduction. Ishii and Suzuki are pushing and shoving before the bell. They start us off, trading strikes and beating on each other. No fucking around here as both are fired up, laying in strikes and countering each other. Zack tags in and grounds Ishii, and working his submission game with a bow and arrow. Ishii fights back and cuts off Zack, tagging Yano in. Zack cuts him off and Yano makes the ropes. Suzuki tags in and lays the boots to Yano and starts working the arm. Zack in and he attacks the legs. They start running through a series of submissions and Suzuki chokes out Yano in the ropes. He then lays the boots to him and talks shit to Ishii. Yano fails at the hair pull, but Yano cuts him off with an atomic drop. Ishii back in and lays in chops to Suzuki. Forearms follows and then a shoulder tackle. Suzuki gets pissed and smiles, they trade forearms and light each other up until Suzuki gets the sleeper, but Ishii fights off the Gotch. They trade big time strikes, Ishii is rocked but keeps throwing. They fire up and keep throwing, Ishii is rocked again and they keep trading into a double down. Yano and Zack tag in, Yano goes to remove the buckle pad, but Zack cuts him off with a cobra twist. Yano escapes and removes the buckle pad and Zack cuts him off with a European clutch for 2. The backslide follows for 2. Zack then blocks the low blow, Suzuki cuts off Ishii as Zack taps out Yano. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr defeated Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii @ 8:50 via submission [***] This was good, highlighted by the Suzuki vs. Ishii interactions. They brawled post match as their issues will continue and a new tag team has entered the mix. This was a fun mix of submissions, comedy, and hard-hitting action.

– Post match Suzuki & Ishii brawl and kick the shit out of each other until the lions separate them.

NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi vs. Michael Elgin : Elgin is in great shape and now wearing trunks to show it off. Taichi immediately backs of and into the ropes. He then powders to the floor. Elgin and Goto trade strikes, and then trade shoulder blocks. Taichi in and bails again. He uses his lay friend to distract his opponents; Elgin cuts off Goto and Taichi in and kicks Elgin in the face. Elgin cuts him off as Taichi & Goto attack him. Goto then attacks, suplexing Taichi onto Elgin and Elgin then suplexes Goto onto Taichi. Elgin follows with chops, dumps Goto and follows with a German on Taichi. Taichi cuts him off with an enziguri but Elgiin dumps him. Goto and Taichi brawl on the floor and Elgin wipes them out with a tope. Back in and Elgin hits corner clotheslines on Taichi, Taichi cuts him off and Goto hits a Saito suplex. Taichi then cuts him off with a lariat for 2. The pants are off. Goto blocks the superkick and hits ushigoroshi for 2. Goto take Taichi up top and follows him up. Elgin is back and joins in knocking Goto to the mat but Goto cuts him off and attacks Taichi up top. They battle up top and Elgin joins back in and hits a sunset bomb into the tower of doom. He dumps Taichi and trades clotheslines with Goto. They trade strikes now, and Elgin hits the Ocean Cyclone suplex for 2. Enziguri by Elgin and the superkick follows. Goto hits a head butt and Ushigoroshi, and the GTR gets 2. Taichi rolls in his lady friend and that distracts the ref, Mic stand shot by Taichi to both and he takes time to celebrate, superkicks Goto and that gets a good near fall. Head kick to Goto, but Elgin cuts him off and buckle bombs him, powerbombs him into Goto and the Elgin bomb finishes Taichi and we have a new champion. Michael Elgin defeated Taichi & Champion Hirooki Goto @ 13:55 via pin [***¼] While I would have preferred a singles match, this ended up being good, and we have a new champion and that should allow us Elgin vs. Goto, since Goto wasn’t pinned. Elgin is a great fit for the NEVER Title, and should have some great matches with the belt.

IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks : The Bucks have won their last three at Dominion, and look to make it four and win their first IWGP heavyweight tag titles. SANADA and Nick to begin. They lock up and SANADA hits a shoulder tackle and picks up the pace, but Nick hits a head scissors and lucha arm drag. The Bucks now double team the champions, taking control. EVIL rakes Matt’s eyes but nick makes the save and the Bucks clear the ring; Nick follows with a step up corkscrew dive. Back in and EVIL fights off Matt, and hits a side slam as SANADA enters for double teams. The fight goes to the floor, with EVIL working over Matt and rolls him back in. SANADA tags back in and hits a standing moonsault for 2. EVIL tags in and hits a neck breaker, covering for 2. EVIL now grounds things; Matt fights out, and avoids the senton. SANADA cuts him off, but Matt avoids the plancha. Nick taken to the floor and manages to hit an enziguri on EVIL and tags in. he runs wild with kicks, and then the bulldog/clothesline combo follows on the champions. He dropkicks SANADA to the floor, misses the OK to EVIL and ends up kicking the post, allowing EVIL to cut him off. EVIL now attacks the leg, and rolls him back in. Matt in and accidentally superkicks Nick as SANADA takes him out. Nick tries to fight off the champions, hits a superkick, but comes up lame and EVIL hits a big lariat. Matt makes the save, and takes SANADA up top. Nick joins him as they look for a superplex, but EVIL is back for the tower of doom. Nick tries to fire up but EVIL cuts him off only for Nick to hit an enziguri. Matt and SANADA back in and they trade strikes. SANADA cuts him off, looks for skull end but Matt sets for the Meltzer drivers and EVIL takes out Nick. Sharpshooter on EVIL, but SANADA gets skull end as Nick flies in with a missile dropkick to SANADA. EVIL in and cuts off Matt with a clothesline and darkness falls for 2. Matt counters everything is evil and Nick slips on the Meltzer driver due to his bad foot, and the champions hit an indie taker for 2. The magic killer gets 2 as Nick makes the save. SANADA takes out Nick, and Matt backslides EVIL for 2. The jawbreaker follows, SANADA in and gets skull end. SANADA now runs wild and gets skull end, Matt fights, but SANADA swings him around and misses the moonsault, Spear by matt, it completely break down, and Matt saves Nick, superkicks to the champions! More bang for your buck follows on SANADA and we have new champions! The Young Bucks defeated Champions EVIL & SANADA @ 15:11 via pin [****¼] This was a great match, with a brilliant layout and execution from all four, leading to a hot and dramatic home stretch. The Bucks may be the best they’ve ever been, despite the fact that that they are still labeled as spot monkeys that can’t/don’t sell; they are complete performers now, and never disappoint. This rocked and was easily the best thing on the show so far. The win and new champions also gives some new life to the division.

– Matt hires Don Callis for all in post match. I assume that means it will stream as we all thought.

Rey Mysterio, Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll, Cody, & Adam Page : Rey looks so much better in tights than the trashy bag pants. He also has a cool lion themed mask. Marty teases starting with Rey, but it’s Page instead, and he wants Tanahashi, and gets him. They lock up and Tanahashi works the arm. Tanahashi takes him down, and Page tags out to Cody. Cody does some pushups, and poses; Tanahashi is not impressed. Tanahashi does some pushups, getting in a party pump. They lockup and Tanahashi hits arm drags, but Cody cuts him off and Marty and Rey tag in. Marty covers for 2, but Rey pops up and get a sunset flip for 2. The RANA follows and Liger tags in. He dumps Marty and Tanahashi rolls him back in, as Liger gets the Romero special. Bullet Club rushes the ring and makes the save. Marty now takes control and tags in Cody. He takes the heat on Liger and does a cartwheel and blows a kiss to Rey. Page tags in and lays the boots to Liger. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Quick tags by Bullet Club follow as Marty attacks the arm. They take out Rey & Tanahashi, Page hits the running shooting star press for 2. Marty back in as they continue to isolate Liger. Liger fights back and hits the tilt a whirl back breaker. Rey flies in off the hot tag, runs wild on Marty and hits a head scissors. The tornado DDT follows. Rey looks for 619, but Page tags in and Tanahashi wipes him out. The dragon screw follows but page teases rite of passage, only for Tanahashi to hit twist and shout. Rey cuts off Page, but gets knocked to the floor. The lariat levels Tanahashi and Cody tags in and so does Liger. Liger goes for a series of pins, SHOTEI to Cody gets 2. It breaks down and Rey hits 619s and we get dives to the floor Liger hits a top rope RANA On Cody, but Cody hits cross Rhodes for the win. Bullet Club defeated Rey Mysterio, Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi @ 11:35 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match with Bullet Club picking up the win over the legends. Everyone looked good and got some time to shine and Rey looked really good.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi : They go right at it at the bell, Takahashi hits the suplex to the buckles but Will cuts off the sunset bomb and they brawl to the floor. Will hits a flip dive off the ramp and wipes out Takahashi. Will teases storm breaker on the floor, but they roll back in. Will maintains control and lays in uppercuts. He then grounds the action, working his submission game and transitioning into a cover for 2. Takahashi powders and Will follows and attacks. H whips Takahashi to the barricade and rolls him back in. he starts focusing on the arm, and works over Takahashi in the ropes. Takahashi slowly fires back, hits a RANA and sliding dropkick. Will to the floor and Takahashi goes John Wooooooooooooo to the floor. Back in and Takahashi hits the top rope senton attack for 2. The pop up powerbomb from Takahashi follows for 2. Takahashi lays in strikes and Will hits an enziguri and 619. The springboard forearm connects but Takahashi cuts him off with the tarantula. Will escapes and knocks him to the floor and the Sasuke special follows. Back in and Will hits the reverse suplex for 2. Takahashi counters Oscutter into a German and both men are down. They start trading from their knees and slowly work to their feet, lighting each other up. Will is rocked, but keeps firing away and Takahashi answers back. Will cuts him off, and they work into counters and Takahashi hits a German, but Will hits a pair of reverse RANAs, but Takahashi counters storm breaker into a code red. They work to the apron now, trading strikes and Will lands a head kick and looks to pull Takahashi up top. The dead lift superplex connects and draping shooting star press follows, Will back up top for the kill shot, and the red arrow gets a great near fall. Will is fired up and looks for storm breaker, but Takahashi fights out, and hits a destroyer and into the triangle choke. Will fights, looks to power out, and hits a sick looking powerbomb to escape. The Robinson special follows, and the Oscutter ids countered and Takahashi hits the sunset bomb to the floor. Back in and Takahashi hits dynamite plunger for a great near fall. The crowd is really into his now, Takahashi looks for time bomb, countered, and Will hits a series of kicks and Takahashi is down. Storm breaker is countered into the triangle, Will fights, tries to power out and Takahashi kills him with a piledriver, and hits the Blu-ray. The time bomb connects and we have a new champion! Hiromu Takahashi defeated Champion Will Ospreay @ 20:22 via pin [****½] This was great, they teased going wild early on and then settled into a slower pace before really picking things up as they headed down the stretch. Takahashi’s gameplan was to stay focused on the previously injured neck of the champion, which has been an ongoing story, and that focus and work paid off as he stayed locked in on it, and it led directly into the finish. This was an overall excellent match that delivered on the hype going into it. and Takahashi is now back on top, and it will be interesting to see where Will goes next. Desperado and Dragon Lee make sense as challengers for Takahashi as they beat him in the BOSJ I want to see if Desperado can deliver again, and am always down for Takahashi vs. Lee anytime.

IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho : Jericho is wearing some wacky face paint and lipstick. He’s also going leather pants instead of tights tonight. Jericho attacks during Naito’s entrance and they brawl on the floor. He follows with a suplex. Jericho gets a table and sets it up and powerbombs Naito through it! Thank you for playing along table. Jericho grabs a camera and shoots his damage. Jericho then DDTs Naito on another table, but this time, I AM THE TABLE! The match now officially starts and Jericho lays in ground and pound. Jericho pummels Naito who is still in most of his suit. Jericho talks shit, hits a back breaker and lionsault. The cover gets 2. Jericho now chokes out Naito, and follows with chops. Naito keeps trying to fire back, but Jericho constantly cuts him off and maintains control. The walls of Jericho follow, but Naito makes the ropes. Naito fires up and lays in ground and pound on Jericho. The neck breaker and dropkick follow. Naito hits the corner dropkick combo and is finally putting offense together. He follows with an apron neck breaker and then a draping neck breaker to the floor. Naito now chokes out Jericho with his pants, and whips Jericho to the barricade. Naito gets part of the broken table and waffles Jericho with it. The crowd is heeling on Naito here as he continues to beat on Jericho. Naito takes Jericho to the table and piledrives him onto it, but, I AM THE TABLE! Back in and Naito hits a missile dropkick and then takes Jericho up top and Jericho cuts of the RANA and drops down almost into a ganso bomb, and into the walls. The crowd is now rallying for Naito as Jericho catapults him to the buckles, but Naito lands on the ropes and hit a RANA and tornado DDT. Now the crowd is behind Jericho, Jericho counters a German into the walls again. Naito fights, struggles and starts to fade, but lunges for the ropes and makes it. Jericho thinks he won and yells at the ref. Naito hits a hot shot and German, but Jericho hits an awkward cradle for 2. Thy trade chops and slaps; Naito hits destino, and after a delay covers for 2 as Jericho makes the ropes. Naito is bleeding from the eye and the ear now. They trade strikes; Naito slaps the shit out of Jericho and spits at him. Jericho then counters the flying forearm with a code breaker for 2. They continue to trade, Jericho takes control but Naito counters the lionsault and hits Gloria. Destino countered, ref bump and low blow but Jericho, and the code breaker finishes it and we have a new champion. Chris Jericho defeated Champion Tetsuya Naito @ 17:50 via pin [****] This was great a great match overall, which was set up by the violent pre-match brawl that set the tone well for the match. They had the advantage of some smoke and mirrors (not a bad thing) and worked a completely different match than anything else on the show, which was to their advantage. I wasn’t crazy about the finish; it worked for Jericho’s character, but felt a little flat to me. I did like the potential set up for Jericho vs. EVIL post match.

– Post match, Jericho lays out Naito with a belt shot. He then gets a leather belt and whips Naito with it. EVIL arrives and makes the save and runs off Jericho.

– We get some great video packages to set up the main event. The imagery was that Ibushi was what Omega needed to get back here and finally win the title.

IWGP Title No Time Limit Best 2 of 3 Falls Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega : Ibushi is out with Omega, and Omega looks to be in amazing shape. Gedo is out with Okada. They lock up and work for position, but end in a stand off. Omega looks to ground things, Okada counters and work a cravat. He now grounds things, but Omega quickly escapes. Okada grounds the action, Omega counters and looks to take control. Okada counters, and looks to work the leg, but Omega makes the ropes. They work to the ropes and Okada breaks clean. Omega then does the same and teases a V trigger; they work into counters, and tease signature moves and finishers before spilling to the floor, showing that they know each other very well. They trade strikes on the floor and Okada shoots Omega into the barricade and over. Okada charges and looks for the high cross but Omega catches him with a V trigger. Omega sets up a barricade and slams Okada onto it. Back in and Omega covers for 2. Omega grounds things, laying in elbow strikes and covers for 2. Omega follows with kicks, and Okada asks for more so Omega hits a sliding kick for 2. Omega lays in chops now, and follows with a back breaker, covering for 2. Omega keeps things grounded, working a camel clutch but Okada makes the ropes. They trade chops and strikes, with Omega maintaining control, just chopping Okada down. Okada hits a desperation flapjack, and follows with an elbow strike. The DDT follows for 2. The cobra clutch follows, but Omega dumps Okada but misses a plancha, an Okada then connects with his plancha. We’re 15-minutes in as Omega hits a RANA back in and follows with a baseball slide dropkick and Okada spills into the front row. Omega follows with a springboard high crossover the barricade, wiping out Okada. Back in and Omega hits the kotaru crusher for 2. The neck breaker follows and V trigger misses and Omega counters a German and hits a knee strike, but Okada counters the reverse RANA and hits a German for 2. Omega fights off a rainmaker attempt, takes Okada up top and follows him up. They work back to the mat and Omega takes Okada back up top and looks for a super dragon suplex, Okada fights, elbows free and then pulls Omega down and tombstones him onto the apron. Okada then dropkicks him to the floor and Omega flies into the barricade. Okada follows as Ibushi has a towel in his hand (interesting). Okada takes Omega back in ands hits a missile dropkick for 2. The ref checks on Omega, but Okada slams him down and heads up top. The elbow drop connects and Okada smiles as Omega rolls around in pain. Okada poses, but Omega recovers with a snapdragon suplex. Okada rolls to the floor and Omega hits the rise of the terminator dive. We’re 25-minutes in now.

Back in and Omega hits a missile dropkick to the back of Okada’s head, covering for 2. Omega looks for one winged angel but Okada counters out, V trigger and the bridging German from Omega gets 2. V Trigger by Omega, one winged angel countered, and Okada hits the dropkick and fires up. The rainmaker is countered and Omega hits V trigger and that gets 2. Okada counters into a RANA, and hits a tombstone. The rainmaker is countered but Okada gets the Bulldog sit-down pin for the first fall at 28:40.

Following the rest period, Omega needs to make the big comeback, but Okada dropkicks him to the floor. Okada follows him out and shoves Omega into the crowd. Okada follows with a draping DDT onto the floor. Okada rolls back in, looking for a possible count out. Omega breaks the count, tries to fire up but Okada just no sells his chops and strikes and hits a big boot. The cobra clutch follows by Okada, grounding Omega. Omega fights, works to his feet and hits a stunner to escape. He follows with chops, and hits a belly to back suplex. To he floor and Omega hits an apron suplex on Okada. Omega gets a table now, and slams it onto Okada and follows with a double stomp onto the table. He now sets up the table, but Okada posts him. Back in we go, Okada hits a slam, and Omega counters the senton. The Finlay roll is countered and Okada hits a DVD. Okada goes John Woooooooooo and now heads up top, but Omega cuts him off and lays in chops. He follows him up and the superplex follows. Omega sets, lays in forearm strike and hits the Finlay roll but the moonsault eats knees. Okada hits a sliding uppercut, but Omega hits a tornado DDT, Okada to the apron, and Omega follows. That table is still set up on the floor and Omega picks up Okada and looks for a German, Okada hangs on and fights, Omega lays in strikes, and tries again… transitions for a dragon suplex but Okada fights him off, and Omega hits a reverse RANA on the floor! Omega rolls in and looks for a count out. Okada barely beats the count and eats a V trigger but counters one winged angel into a tombstone! Omega counters the rainmaker into a uranage and both men are down. Omega pulls Okada up and lays in strikes, Okada fires back as they continue to trade. They go crazy fists, snapdragon by Omega, Okada fires back with a dropkick but Omega hits a dropkick of his own. Omega counters the dropkick into a powerbomb, V trigger, and Okada pulls the sit-down pin again but only gets 2. V trigger, piledriver by Omega and Okada somehow kicks out at 2. V trigger connects and now the one winged angel ties it up at 50:10.

Momentum has shifted as we enter into the final fall. Omega hits V trigger, but Okada hits the rainmaker for the double down. Okada turned him inside out on that one. After a delay, Okada covers for 2. They fight to their feet, Okada looks for a tombstone, Omega fights it off, and he teases one. Okada lays in strikes as both sell exhaustion. Omega collapses as Okada wanted the dropkick. Omega fights to his feet, Okada fights him off but Omega counters the RANA into the Styles clash for a great near fall, calling back to the ghosts of bullet Club’s past. Omega now sets for V trigger and connects, but collapses on the one winged angel attempt. Omega tries to fire himself up, sets Okada up top and looks for it again, but Okada counters, and Omega counters into a Gotch tombstone for another great near fall. Ibushi tries to fire up Omega, and Omega heads up top now. The Phoenix splash MISSES! Okada hits a dropkick Omega counters the tombstone and hits V trigger. Omega hits another and a third! Okada blocks the 4th and hits a dropkick and another. Rainmaker connects but Okada crumbles to the mat as does Omega; both are down and spent. We’re just past the one-hour mark. The ref counts as they struggle to their feet. They try to trade strikes, but there’s little on them. Omega hits a head butt, drags Okada up and Okada hits a rainmaker! He hangs on and pulls Omega back up and hits another! He looks for the holy trinity to finally finish things, but Omega counters into a German and hangs on as the crowd goes insane. The crowd is behind Omega here, hits another German, and hangs in and rolls for a third but Okada hits a German. He grabs the wrist and looks to finish off his foe, but Omega counters and hits a German. The reverse RANA follows by Omega! Omega drags himself to his feet and Okada cuts off V trigger with a dropkick. Omega counters rainmaker into the one winged angel! Okada is rocked, and we get a Rocky II moment as they try to drag themselves up by the ropes. Omega is up and V TRIGGER kills Okada. ONE WINGED ANGEL CONNECTS and we have a new champion! Kenny Omega defeated Champion Kazuchika Okada @ 69:30 via pin (2-1) [*****] Despite the fact that I had concerns going into this, as I feared that they were going to do something stupid like force q 90-minute match, I am pleased to say that this was an absolutely amazing match that more than lived up to the reputation and quality of their previous matches, delivering an absolute classic once again. I thought that the pacing was magnificent, it started off so well, and played up the fact that they knew each other so well from their three previous matches; they had so much to call back to and play off of and made the absolute most of it. The match was a roller coaster of emotions for the performers, the crowd, and to me as well. I also have to share high praises for Calls and Kelly, who killed it on commentary and added a ton to his match and the overall presentation. Professional wrestling is absolutely fucking beautiful when it’s done right and this was a perfect example of that as they worked a match that had 12,000 fans captivated and completely emotionally invested in the action and story that they were telling as they delivered a special moment for Omega and a beautiful end to Okada’s historic title run.

– Post match the Bucks arrive as Omega sits over a fallen Okada. He celebrates with Ibushi and sees the Bucks and they embrace, Ibushi joins in and we’re al friends. Okada is helped to the back as Omega celebrates with the championship and Ibushi straps the belt on Omega. Omega now addresses the crowd, and says he’s accomplished a lot in his career and finally accomplished his goal of winning the title. This match made him see the future of wrestling, and that’s why he’ll stay here and take the next step. He puts over Kota & The Bucks as handsome, wonderful athletes that will do all of this together. What they did here is a miracle, as they are always told they aren’t good enough or should take the payday. They make their own rules and with his friends and lovers by his side, they can do anything. I am tired and almost died, goodbye and good night. Cody now arrives to steal the moment, and walks halfway down the ramp, but leaves. Kota & The Bucks hoist Omega on their shoulders in celebration.

– End Scene.

