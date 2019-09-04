Csonka’s NJPW Road to Destruction Review 9.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Alex Coughlin defeated Yota Tsuji @ 10:10 via submission [***]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match: Clark Connors defeated Shooter Umino @ 7:00 via submission [***¼]

– Michael Richards, Karl Fredericks, & Satoshi Kojima defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ren Narita, & Yuya Uemura @ 10:00 via pin [**½]

– Bullet Cub defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, Honma, & Henare @ 8:30 via pin [**¾]

– Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 10:30 via submission [**]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh defeated Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & DOUKI @ 11:15 via pin [***]

– Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & EVIL defeated Gedo, Jay White, & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:40 via submission [**½]

– SANADA & Shingo defeated Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto @ 14:40 via pin [***½]

Yota Tsuji vs. Alex Coughlin : they lockup and grapple to the mat until they make the ropes. Lock up again, Coughlin grounds the action and they scramble until Yota takes control, working the arm. They work into standing switches, and separate. Lock up again, Coughlin works into a side headlock, and grounds the action. Yota escapes but Coughlin hits a shoulder tackle. They trade chops, with Coughlin getting the better of the exchange. Yota keeps firing back, he hits a shoulder tackle and starts attacking the back of Coughlin, and transitions into a camel clutch. Coughlin escapes, lays in chops but Coughlin just lights him up with a thunderous chop and hits a slam for 2. Yota fights off a half crab, but Coughlin hits the Russian leg sweep and follows with a deathlock. Yota fights, keeps firing back and makes the ropes. Coughlin lays the boots to him, they trade chops, but Yota cuts him off with a slam. He follows with corner attacks and a flying tackle for 2. The crab follows, but Coughlin powers up and makes the ropes. The half crab by Coughlin follows and Yota fights but Coughlin sits back and Yota taps. Alex Coughlin defeated Yota Tsuji @ 10:10 via submission [***] This was a good hossy lions match to kick things off and the crowd was in to it.

Shooter Umino vs. Clark Connors : They brawl at the bell, trading strikes and chops. Umino takes control with a back elbow and dropkick. He follows with uppercuts, elbow strikes and then lays the boots to Connors. Connors counters back with a sweet dropkick, and then lays the boots to him in the corner. He grounds the action, but Umino makes the ropes. Connors slaps him around, Umino fires back but attacks the arm and covers for 2. He follows with chops, but Umino cuts him off with a dropkick and a suplex for 2. Connors fights off a German, but Umino hits the spinebuster and then misses the missile dropkick, the crab by Connors follows and Umino has to fight. Connors sits back, but Umino escapes and gets cut in half with a spear, crab by Connors and UMINO TAPS. Clark Connors defeated Shooter Umino @ 7:00 via submission [***¼] This was good with great intensity, and Shooter taking a surprising early loss.

Michael Richards, Karl Fredericks, & Satoshi Kojima vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ren Narita, & Yuya Uemura : Kojima and Tenzan begin. They lock up and separate. They trade shoulder tackles, Tenzan follows with kicks and they trade chops until Kojima takes him down. Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops, and Richards and Uemura tag in. Richards hits a big shoulder tackle, and then trade strikes. Dropkick by Uemura, Fredericks tags in and Narita joins him. They trade chops, strikes and Fredericks cuts him off with a spine buster. Richards back in and follows with chops. he grounds things and Uemura makes the save. Fredericks tags back in and follows with back elbows and a slam for 2. He lays in chops, uppercuts and then runs into an overhead suplex. Tenzan tags in and runs wild with chops, head butts and clotheslines. The suplex follows for 2. Head butt by Tenzan, but Richards cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. Kojima tags in and runs into a rough looking mountain bomb. Kojima battles back, the lions cut him off and team Tenzan takes over and covers for 2.It breaks down, and the koji cutter gets 2. Kojima hits the lariat and that’s that. Michael Richards, Karl Fredericks, & Satoshi Kojima defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ren Narita, & Yuya Uemura @ 10:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid dads take your kids to work match.

Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, Honma, & Henare vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo, & Taiji Ishimori : Bullet Club attacks before the bell, taking early control until Eagles and Ospreay battle back and start double teaming Ishimori. Henare tags in and he and Honma start working double teams. Honma follows with rights, and the bulldog. The kokeshi misses, and Bullet Club rushes the ring and takes control back. Phantasmo in and works double teams with Ishimori. He follows with back rakes and titty twisters, and now Yujiro hits the leg drop for 2. Owens in and follows with elbow strikes, rights, and covers for 2. Phantasmo and Ishimori work the double nut stomp in the corner, as they continue to isolate Honma. Phantasmo grounds the action, but Honma fires up and hits a back elbow and kokeshi. Ospreay tags in and runs wild on Bullet Club, hits the springboard forearm and he and eagles follow with double teams. They run wild on Ishimori, and the sliced bread gets 2. Eagles follows with kicks on Phantasmo, it breaks down and Henare starts to run wild, but Owens cuts him off with the jewel heist for 2. the knee strike and package piledriver finish it. Bullet Cub defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, Honma, & Henare @ 8:30 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with Ospreay & Eagles bringing the fun.

Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii vs. Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga : CHAOS attacks before the bell and they brawl to the floor. They pair off back in, Romero works over Tonga. Jado trips him up but Romero shuts him down and Tonga counters a RANA into a powerbomb. He takes out Ishii, and Loa tags in. He works over Romero in the corner as Jado follows with chops. Jado drastically drags things to a halt, grounding Romero and then tagging in Tonga. They follow with double teams, Tonga takes out Ishii and Bullet Club strolls mildly. Tonga hits the suplex for 2. Loa hits a senton atomico for 2. Loa cuts of the attempted comeback, but Romero keeps fighting and gets the rewind kick. Tag to Ishii and he trades with Loa, and then runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Ishii follows with chops, but Loa cuts him off with a spear. Ishii counters the powerslam, and tags in HASHI. Loa cuts him off, suplex by Ishii and it breaks down. Loa cuts off HASHI, kendo shot by Jado, and Bullet Club works triple teams and Jado covers for 2. Romero battles back with a RANA, another and Ishii dumps Tonga. Suicide dive by Romero, HASHI cuts off Jado and hits a clothesline for 2. The butterfly lock finishes it. Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI, & Big Tom Ishii defeated Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga @ 10:30 via submission [**] Christ Jado sucks, he added nothing to this, which was a match that had no heat and energy anyway. It was ok.

– Post match, Ishii & HASHI fight off the Guerrillas and stand tall with the titles.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh vs. Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & DOUKI : Kanemaru and Yoh begin, Sho quickly joins in and double teams follow. Taguchi calls the plays, they run wild on Kanemaru, and look to slam him into Taguchi’s ass, but the faces get cut off Suzuki tries to murder Taguchi on the floor. He follows with chair shots and then beats down a young lion just because he can. They tease the countout as Red Shoes got confused on the legal man, and Mexican Indie scum legend DOUKI tags in. He works over Sho until Suzuki tags in and lays in to him with strikes. Sabre tags in and they run wild with double teams on poor Sho. Sho fires back, but Sabre cuts him off with a guillotine. Sho powers out into a suplex and tags in Tanahashi. The ace runs wild, it breaks down and Tanahashi hits dragon screws. He follows with strikes, but Sabre cuts him off and attacks the arm and locks on the arm bar until Tanahashi stacks him up for 2. Twist and shout follows. Taguchi & Suzuki tag in, Suzuki cuts off an ass attack and locks on the choke, DOUKI tags in and Suzuki-gun run wild on Taguchi as DOUKI covers for 2. The slingshot DDT connects for 2. Taguchi countersback,3K flies in with knee strike and they and Tanahashi follow with planchas. Taguchi cradles DOUKI for 2he then cradles DOUKI with DOUKI’s foot obviously on the ropes for the win, bad night for Red Shoes.. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Taguchi, Sho, & Yoh defeated Minoru Suzuki, Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & DOUKI @ 11:15 via pin [***] Despite Red Shoes issues, this was a good and fun tag match that continued the build to the Sabre vs. Tanahashi rematch.

Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & EVIL vs. Gedo, Jay White, & Bad Luck Fale : Naito and White to begin, but Naito immediately starts playing mind games and tags in BUSHI. Fale tags in and BUSHI hits dropkicks but Fale shakes them off and Bullet Club attacks as they work to the floor. White attacks Naito as the rest pair off. White now works over BUSHI on the floor, Fale joins in as they keep control. Back in and Gedo tags in. He follows with strikes, rakes the eyes and more strikes follow. BUSHI battles back, heads up top and gets crotched. White tags in and BUSHI catches him with an enziguri. White cuts off the tag, but BUSHI hits the DDT. Tag to Naito and he works over White, hits arm drags and the basement dropkick. The draping neck breaker follows, but White cuts off combination cabrone with a DVD. The DDT follows for 2. Naito fights off the uranage, they work into counters and Naito hits the DDT. EVIL & Gedo tag in, EVIL takes control and hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. Fale now cuts him off, and hits the standing splash for 2. BUSHI dumps him, but it breaks down and double teams on White follow. EVIL dumps Fale and BUSHI his the suicide dive. Lariat on Gedo and EVIL covers for 2. The scorpion deathlock finishes it. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & EVIL defeated Gedo, Jay White, & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:40 via submission [**½] This was perfectly solid with a fun closing stretch as they continue to build to Naito vs. White.

Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA & Shingo : Okada and SANADA begin. They lock up and work into counters and Okada grounds the action. SANADA counters and looks for an arm bar but Okada stacks him up to escape. Okada looks to ground him, Goto tags in and Shingo joins him. They lock up, working to the ropes and then trade shoulder tackles and Goto finally takes him down. Goto lays the boots to him, follows with strikes, and then kicks. Shingo fires back, they trade and Shingo mows him down with a shoulder tackle as SANADA takes out Okada. They all spill to the floor for some brawling, and back in, SANADA works over Goto. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Shingo tags in and grounds the action and lays in elbow strikes and follows with a suplex. SANADA back in and Goto fires back, but SANADA follows with uppercuts. Goto fights off a suplex, but Shingo attacks him but Goto fights them off and suplexes SANADA onto Shingo. Okada tags in and lays in strikes on SANADA, hits the running back elbow and corner elbow; the DDT follows for 2. SANADA counters the air raid neck breaker, takes out the knee and Shingo tags in. He follows with clotheslines, chops, and Okada then cuts him off with the flapjack. Goto tags in, lays in kicks and the Saito suplex for 2. Shingo counters back, hits clotheslines but Goto gets the sleeper, until Shingo slams his way out. It breaks down, SANADA dumps Okada and Goto & Shingo trade lariats, jab and lariat by Shingo but Goto hits ushigoroshi. SANADA tags in, dumps Okada and then catches him with a dropkick on the way back in. Skull end on Goto follows, he swings him and drops down. Okada makes the save, Shingo in as well and Okada hits John Wooooooo and the dropkick. Goto hits ushigoroshi on SANADA for 2. He follows with kicks and the GTR is countered by SANADA into skull end. The Japanese cradle follows and SANADA picks up the win. SANADA & Shingo defeated Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto @ 14:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good tag match, and it served as a nice preview for the upcoming Okada vs. SANADA & Goto vs. Shingo matches.

YOUNG LION’S CUP STANDINGS

Alex Coughlin (1-0), 2pts.

Clack Connors (1-0), 2pts.

Yuya Uemura (-), pts.

Michael Richards (-), pts.

Karl Fredericks (-), pts.

Ren Narita (-), pts.

Yota Tsuji (0-1), 0pts.

Shooter Umino (0-1), 0pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 48. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown & review NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review, talk WWE’ s most underutilized talents, look at a list of possible suspects in the Chris Jericho belt theft case, and preview the ROH Global Wars Espectacular tour. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* Most Underutilized WWE Talents: 3:45

* NJPW Fite TV Problems: 32:15

* NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review: 38:45

* Chris Jericho Loses AEW Championship Belt (plus a list of the possible culprits): 1:05:45

* Bayley Turns Heel On Raw: 1:15:45

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn Preview: 1:20:45

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Chicago Preview: 1:33:05

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee Preview: 1:48:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

