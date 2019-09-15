Csonka’s NJPW Young Lion’s Cup Match Reviews 9.12 and 9.14.19  

Csonka’s NJPW Young Lion’s up Match Reviews 9.12 and 9.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Young Lion’s Cup Match 9.12.19: Ren Narita defeated Yota Tsuji @ 8:00 via pin [***]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match 9.12.19: Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin @ 8:10 via submission [***]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match 9.14.19: Shooter Umino defeated Yuya Uemura @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

– Young Lion’s Cup Match 9.14.19: Clark Connors defeated Michael Richards @ 7:10 via submission [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– These have been individually uploaded on New Japan World, and feature no commentary>

Ren Narita vs. Yota Tsuji : Yota shoots in and they scramble and Narita takes control as they work into standing switches. Yota overpowers him and grounds the action, but Narita powers up and they work to the ropes. Clean break, they lock up and work back to the ropes. Yota follows with chops, and then works the side headlock. Narita grounds things, Yota makes the ropes so Narita stomps away at him. Narita follows with chops and a suplex for 2. The trade, Yota fights off a suplex but Narita gets the crab as Yota makes the ropes. Yota fires back, they trade and Yota hits a slam. He fires up and hits a hip toss and splash for 2. The dropkick follows and Yota looks for the crab and locks it in. Narita fights for the ropes, but Yota sits down center ring but Narita keeps fighting and makes the ropes. He fires back, they trade and Yota fires away with chops as Narita answers back with some of his own. Dropkick by Narita and Yota slaps him back but Narita counters the slam into the Narita special suplex for the win. Ren Narita defeated Yota Tsuji @ 8:00 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive match, as Narita continues to show why he’s one of the top lions and just looks really smooth. Yota is still a work in progress, but has been showing more aggression and confidence over the last few weeks and again like I have said before, I think he has some potential down the line as a heel.

Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin : They circle and lock up, working for position and Coughlin grounds things but Karl pops right back up. He grounds things, they scramble and Coughlin takes him to the ropes. They separate and Karl looks to work the arm, grounding the action but Coughlin counters into a head scissors. Karl fights off the arm bar, and he looks for one but Coughlin with the slick escape cradles him for 2. They lock up and Coughlin follows with a shoulder tackle and then stomps. He works him over in the corner, follows with kicks and the slam connects for 2. He starts attacking the injured shoulder of Karl, grounding things. Karl fires back, lays in chops and uppercuts but Coughlin keeps firing back. Coughlin levels him with chops, but Karl fights back with the desperation dropkick. The corner boot and splash follows and the hip toss and elbow drop get 2. Coughlin cuts him off wit a huge chop, great ell by Karl as the crab follows but Karl makes the ropes. The spinebuster follows and Karl locks on the half crab, drags Coughlin center ring and sits back deep as Coughlin taps. Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin @ 8:10 via submission [***] the growth of the LA Dojo lions since getting the chance to work the undercard of the G1 tour has been a blast to follow. They had the potential, but lacked the reps that the NJPW lions get working the regular run of shows against established talents and veterans. Karl get a lot of hype due to look and great intensity, but Connors to me is the most well rounded worker of the group so far. Coughlin isn’t far behind and is constantly improving. This was another good match, with Karl moving into a tie for the top spot.

Shooter Umino vs. Yuya Uemura : They lock up to begin, working into a grappling exchange and end in a standoff. They lock up, Umino starts working the arm, but Uemura counters and drags Umino to the mat. They trade shoulder tackles, and Uemura takes him down. Umino fights off a slam and follows with one of his own. He follows with strikes and kicks, a hip toss and basement dropkick for 2. Umino grounds the action, Uemura tries to fire back but Umino cuts him off until he runs into a dropkick. Uemura follows with corner attacks, and an overhead belly to belly for 2. Umino fights off another suplex, hits a backdrop and locks on the crab. Uemura fights, crawls for the ropes but Umino pulls him center ring and sits down deep on it until Uemura finally makes the ropes. Uemura gets a cradle for 2 but runs into a dropkick. Umino follows with a missile dropkick and covers for 2. The fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Shooter Umino defeated Yuya Uemura @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] Uemura isn’t doing well in the win/loss department but is coming along nicely, while Umino is really becoming smooth and stringing together his offense much better as he continues to grow. This was pretty good as Umino picks up a rather definitive victory here.

Clark Connors vs. Michael Richards : Connors locks up and pressures Richards to the ropes. They break and Richards takes him to he ground, they scramble and work to the ropes. Connors follows with a chop and they lock up, Connors takes control and they trade shoulder tackles. Richards finally takes him down with a back elbow, lays the boots to him and follows with a slam. He lays in chops, works over Connors in the corner and the hip toss follows for 2. They trade chops, Richards fires back with strikes and Connors counters a slam into a dropkick. He stomps away at Richards and then works him over in the corner. Connors follows with chops and covers for 2. Connors hits a slam and that gets 2. He grounds the action, and then lays in chops until Richards hits a big clothesline. He follows with corner clotheslines, and the suplex for 2. Richards looks for a crab and locks it in. Connors fights and crawls to the ropes for the break. Richards follows with kicks, slaps Connors and then gets cut off with the spear. The crab follows and Richards fights but Connors pulls him center ring and Richards taps. Clark Connors defeated Michael Richards @ 7:10 via submission [**¾] Connors picks up the win, moving into a logjam in first place with three others. Connors continues to show a ton of potential, while I am not super impressed with Richards. Right now he feels like Oka did early on, there is some potential there, but he badly needs more experience.

YOUNG LION’S CUP STANDINGS

Ren Narita (3-1), 6pts.

Karl Fredericks (3-1), 6pts.

Shooter Umino (3-1), 6pts.

Clack Connors (3-1), 6pts.

Alex Coughlin (2-2), 4pts.

Michael Richards (1-3), 2pts.

Yota Tsuji (1-3), 2pts.

Yuya Uemura (0-4), 0pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.