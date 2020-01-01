Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 1.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Submission Exhibition: Aron Stevens defeated Sal Rinauro @ 2:55 via submission [NR]

– Trevor Murdock defeated Aron Stevens @ 3:10 via submission [**]

– Tasha Steelz defeated Marti Belle @ 4:40 via pin [**]

– TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm defeated Royce Isaacs @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Gali & Bennett welcome us to the show.

– Marquez interviews Tim Storm. Storm is excited to face Aldis today and has a Momma Storm shirt. He lost his chance at the world championship when he lost to Aldis, but wants to kick his ass. Aldis & Kamille arrive and Aldis says he’s all calm and dangerous while Storm is all fired up with piss and vinegar, and is already to go. Aldis says he suit isn’t cheap when heckled, and says he entered this tournament for fun and to get two belts. But now Storm has him pissed off, go ahead, break the rules Tim. This is to any Randy the rams trying to hang on and take him out, he’s the big deal in professional wrestling.

– We get footage of Stevens & The Question mark, talking about the TV Title tournament and they plan to win all the belts. Be cause they have the power of KARATAAAAAAAAY.

Aron Stevens vs. Sal Rinauro : This is a special, non-title submission exhibition. Stevens is in a Gi and takes Sal down and poses. Stevens does the same again. He follows with a leg sweep and Sal makes the ropes. Stevens follows with strikes, attacks the arm and Sal fires back, but Stevens cuts him off with a clothesline. The Mangorvian clutch finishes it. Aron Stevens defeated Sal Rinauro @ 2:55 via submission [NR] This was a fun display of Stevens and his silliness in the gimmick.

– Stevens hangs onto he hold until Trevor Murdock makes the save. He stands up to Stevens and challenges him to a match. Murdock doesn’t want a title shot but does want to kick his ass. Stevens accepts if Murdock puts his TV Title Tournament spot on the line. Murdock accepts.

Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdock : Murdock dumps him right away. Back in and Murdock follows with a clothesline and slam. He hits another and a third, covering for 2. The Russian leg sweep and submission follows but Stevens makes the ropes. Stevens stuns him off the ropes and follows with strikes. He grounds the action and hits a knee drop. Murdock fights and escapes the clutch. The uranage follows and Murdock locks on a death lock and Stevens taps. Trevor Murdock defeated Aron Stevens @ 3:10 via submission [**] This was ok and played into the Stevens gimmick well, and I liked Murdock beating him.

– Pope meets with Homicide & Kingston for an interview and he puts them over as championship material.

– We get a Hard Times video package.

– Eli Drake arrives for promo time and jokes about being lost in the sauce last week, and says he doesn’t have a match again. Aldis keeps talking about how great he is, and thinks Aldis is trying to keep him out of the spotlight. Ricky Morton read Aldis his rights and he agrees with Morton. If Aldis won’t fight Morton, he will. Maybe he needs to find a tag team partner, he may even pick James Storm. Colt Cabana arrives and is sick of Drake running down Ken Anderson. He says Drake needs to end it, and Drake proposes hey tag together. Colt refuses and says he has Anderson’s back and they are partners. He says Drake isn’t a good guy, while Drake says Colt & Anderson won’t win tag gold. Colt reminds Drake he’s never won the NWA Championship while Colt has held it twice. Anderson arrives and they get held apart.

– Melina talks with Belle & Rosa, as they run down Allysin Kay. Marti just wanted a good friendship, not what Kay tried to give her. Kay, Vox, ODB, & Steelz now talk and Kay admits to being very blunt with her friends. She feels Melina & Rosa are in Marti’s head, and doesn’t know what to do now.

Marti Belle vs. Tasha Steelz : Melina is at ringside. They lockup and Marti takes control until Steelz starts to counter out and grounds the action. Marti counters into a head scissors, Steelz escapes and poses. Marti follows with knee strikes, and covers for 2. She follows with strikes and the suplex connects. Marti lays the boots to her, hits a knee strike but Steelz fires back. Marti cuts her off with a clothesline, strikes and misses a corner attack. Steelz fires up and follows with strikes, uppercuts and a neck breaker for 2. Marti fires back, but Steelz hits OKUUUUUUR for the win. Tasha Steelz defeated Marti Belle @ 4:40 via pin [**] This was ok and it was nice to see Steelz pick up the win here.

– Next week, Zicky Dice faces Caleb Konley in TV Title Tournament action.

– Aldis & his crew arrive and he’s not dressed to compete. He says he’s in this for fun but Storm’s taken the fun out of it. The crowd hated Aldis here. His group is called Strictly Business, and will not compete tonight because the match isn’t important enough for him so Storm can have a bye in the tournament. Storm wants to fight and tells Aldis that all he does it talk and now won’t back it up. He calls Aldis a coward. Aldis refuses and wants to leave the past behind, but will allow Royce Isaacs to take his place.

Tim Storm vs. Royce Isaacs : They lockup and Tim takes control right away, follows with chops and then strikes. The jackhammer follows for 2. Tim hits a fall away slam and running boot. Lattimer distracts him and Isaacs cuts Tim off with an XPLODER for 2. He follows with strikes, chops and Tim fires back, slams him to the buckles and Isaacs stops that. He hits a slam and misses a second rope senton. Tim fires up and runs wild, hits the big boot and follows with strikes. The clothesline connects but Isaacs cuts him off with a cutter for 2. Isaacs delivers strikes, and Tim counters hush money and hits perfect Storm for the win. Tim Storm defeated Royce Isaacs @ 4:30 via pin [**½] This was solid stuff, I love super babyface Tim Storm.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 78. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down and preview the huge two-day NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 spectacular, share our love of Jushin Liger, and book the Double Gold Dash. The show is approximately 98-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 4th) Preview: 3:55

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 5th) Preview: 46:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.