Csonka’s NXT Takeover: Chicago 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan @ 16:00 via pin [****¼]

– Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream @ 22:03 via pin [****¼]

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Nikki Cross @ 9:30 via referee stoppage [***¼]

– NXT Championship Match: Champion Aleister Black defeated Lars Sullivan @ 14:05 via pin [***½]

– Chicago Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Johnny Gargano @ 35:35 via pin [*****]

– Big opportunity for Vic Joseph tonight as he replaces Mauro, who is off calling boxing.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan : Cole is at ringside. Kyle O’Reilly’s douche bag air guitaring is always fun; Cole and the gang got a great reaction. Lorcan and Roddy start us off. The work into some back and forth and Lorcan hits an uppercut and tags in Burch. O’Reilly also tags in and grounds the action, but Burch cuts him off and lays in uppercuts. The challengers take control and work double teams and clear the ring, but aren’t popular as Undisputed Era is over huge in Chicago. Back in and O’Reilly takes control, but Lorcan fires back as they beat the shit out of each other. The challengers cut him off with Burch firing up and controlling for a bit but gets cut off on the floor. Roddy works him over on the floor and the champions follow with double teams. O’Reilly now works a heel hook. Roddy then tags in, hits a back breaker and covers for 2. Burch slowly fires back, but O’Reilly grounds him and lays in strikes. O’Reilly looks for an arm bar, but Burch makes the ropes. Roddy back in and hits a dropkick, covering for 2. He then grounds things, working the arm, and O’Reilly’s work. Burch battles back, hits a backdrop but O’Reilly takes out Lorcan. Burch hits a desperation head butt and wholesale changes to O’Reilly & Lorcan. Lorcan runs wild, hitting a vicious lariat and uppercut. Lorcan dropkicks O’Reilly to the floor and wipes out the champions with a tope! Back in and the dragon suplex follows and Lorcan gets a great near fall. Lorcan works both over, runs them together and gets the double blockbuster. Burch in and the double team DDT gets 2 as O’Reilly makes the save. The challengers look for doomsday but Lorcan is dumped off of the apron. O’Reilly & Burch battle now; O’Reilly cuts him off and hits a suplex into a cover for 2. He looks for an arm bar, and gets it. Burch fights and barely makes the ropes. The champions continue to control, isolating Burch and Burch battles back and dumps them. Lorcan hits a blockbuster off of the apron and the challengers hit a doomsday uppercut and Cole pulls O’Reilly to the floor. The ref tosses him to the back. The crowd hates that. The challengers have O’Reilly in the ring but Roddy makes the save; guillotine by O’Reilly and Lorcan suplexes out. Roddy blind tags in and Lorcan takes out his knee. The powerbomb follows for 2 and he transitions into the half crab. O’Reilly attacks and Burch is in and we get submissions by the challengers but the champion escape. This crowd is losing their shit. They all go crazy fists and Lorcan fires up but gets double teamed and the high low finishes him. Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan @ 16:00 via pin [****¼] No one should be surprised that Undisputed Era were so over in Chicago. This was an absolutely great opener, and you couldn’t ask for more to open the show. The action was great, it was hard-hitting, kept an amazing pace and the crowd was awesome throughout. Burch and Lorcan delivered in their first Takeover shot, proving that they deserved the chance and that they were as good as many had proclaimed, while the Undisputed Era just keeps delivering and showing why they are such an important part of NXT. The bar was set high in this match for WWE’s big weekend, delivering a big fight feel and a nice mix of old school and new school.

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream : Dream is wearing some “Prince Puma” style tights. Amazing. He does the Hogan shirt rip and then poses. This has a big match feel and a hot crowd before they even do anything. They lockup, work to the corner and Dream breaks clean. They work to the mat, Ricochet locks on a head scissors but Dream escapes. Ricochet now starts to work the arm, and keeps control as he grounds things again. Dream escapes, and hits a shoulder tackle. They work into a rough head scissors spot and Ricochet lands on his feet and they work into a stand off. They then slap each other, and Ricochet hits a dropkick. Ricochet follows with rights, but Dream cuts him off and sends him to the floor. Back in and Dream lays the boots to him and lays in ground and pound. Dream in control and stuns Ricochet off of the ropes. Dream hits a senton atomico and follows with a rude awakening for 2. Dream then dumps him to the floor. He follows with a step up dive and wipes out Ricochet. Back in and Dream covers for 2. Dream then grounds the action, but Ricochet escapes. Dream avoids the enziguri but Ricochet connects with the dropkick. Dream to the floor and Ricochet follows with a suicide dive. The Fosbury flop connects ns back in, Ricochet hits a 619. He heads up top and hits the flying uppercut for 2. Ricochet now hits a neck breaker and standing shooting star press for 2. Dream counters and dumps Ricochet, but Ricochet heads up top and gets crotched. Dream follows with rights and heads up top. They battle for position and Dream is knocked to the mat. Dream back up and hits the rolling DVD off the ropes and both men are down. Dream then rolls over and covers for 2. Dream up top, Ricochet takes him out but Dream hits an apron suplex to the floor! They beat the count back in and Dream hits the rolling DVD for a great near fall. They are both exhausted and trade strikes. Dream takes control but Ricochet keeps throwing. Dream hits uppercuts, Ricochet answers and Ricochet hits a northern lights suplex, but his back gives out on the dead lift suplex spot. Ricochet then hits a desperation lariat, and Dream hits a DDT for another good near fall. Both are down as Dream slaps at Ricochet. Dream talks shit and tells Ricochet he belongs in a bingo hall. Ricochet now hits a rolling DVD, heads up top and poses like Dream and hits the elbow drop but only gets 2! Ricochet back up top, but Dream rolls away. Ricochet flies anyway and the shooting star press eats knees and Dream covers for 2. Dream up top and he goes coast to coast and misses the elbow drop. Ricochet back up and heads up top. The 630 connects and that’s that. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream @ 22:03 via pin [****¼] The story was that Dream wanted to show that anything Ricochet could do he could do better, but in the end it was his obsession with doing so that ended up costing him and Ricochet overcame and picked up the hard fought win. The best part about the match is that it was one that neither guy would lose anything because it was so good. Ricochet is obviously great and continues to show it, while Dream keeps building his portfolio as a future star for the company. The story was great, the action was great and they also had a great crowd. This was another great match, on the level of the opener; this show rules so far.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross : Baszler hops around ready for battle as Nikki stars her down. Nikki dares her to hit her and is just bat shit insane, playing mind games with Baszler. Nikki has Baszler confused, as she isn’t afraid. Nikki turns her back and scares Baszler again and jumps on her back, locking on a sleeper. Baszler escapes, but Nikki fights her off and Baszler powders. Nikki then trips her up on the apron and traps her in the ring skirt and beats her down. Nikki again on her back but Baszler slams her onto the ramp to escape. Back in and Baszler lays in kicks, covering for 2. She follows with ground and pound. Baszler just grinds her out on the mat, but Nikki smiles. Baszler grounds the action, working a neck crank. Nikki fights out, but Baszler hits a knee strike and running kick, but Nikki smiles and dares Baszler to keep attacking and she does. Nikki fires up and hits a suplex. Clotheslines follow and then stomps the shit out of Baszler. Nikki up top and hits a high cross for 2. Nikki hits an apron slop drop and covers for 2. Baszler cuts her off with a knee strike. Baszler gets the choke, but Nikki counters out and hits a draping neck breaker for a good near fall. Baszler then counters a crucifix and locks on the choke. Nikki fights, smiles and starts to pass out and the ref waves it off. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Nikki Cross @ 9:30 via referee stoppage [***¼] Nikki’s transformation is really not talked about as mush as it should. She’s been amazing transforming from a cowardly heel to a psychopath killer of a character. Baszler overall command an in ring confidence has also really grown in recent months, and she’s only getting better. I really liked the story here as Nikki wasn’t afraid, and brought the fight like no one before, confusing Baszler at first, but she overcame. The finish, with Nikki passing it also played well into the story as she was too crazy and to focused on making Baszler keep attacking to tap. The shot of Nikki smiling and then passing out was amazing. This was good and exactly what it needed to be style wise and didn’t overstay it’s welcome.

– KEITH LEE IS HERE!

NXT Championship Match: Champion Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan : Both guys are undefeated in singles action in NXT. Lars talks shit as they stare down. Black fires up with strikes, counters freak accident, but Lars catches black mass. Black takes the fight to the floor, and hits meteora off of the apron. Back in and Lars delivers clubbing blows, but Black hits a knee strike for 1. Black grounds things, working the arm and Lars escapes, catches a punch and runs through another and dumps Black. Back to the floor and Black posts Lars but Lars catches the moonsault and starts destroying Black on the floor. Backing and Lars takes control, hits a corner splash and covers for 2. Lars follows with crossface strikes and has Black grounded, covering for 2. Lars keeps things grounded, basically mauling Black. Black slowly fires up and gets cut off. Black looks for a cradle, and Lars hits a big powerslam for 2. Lars talks trash, Black tries to fire up and lays in strikes, but Lars hits a pop up powerslam for 2. Lars heads up top and Black cuts him off, follows him up and lays in elbows. Lars crotches him and knocks him to the mat. Lars back up top and the head butt eats a knee strike. They trade strikes, Black starts to land and takes Lars down and hits a sliding kick. More strikes by Black, and the moonsault press gets 2. Lars counters black mass and chop blocks the knee. Black keeps firing back, but Lars works a stretch muffler and tries to rip off Black’s leg. Black escapes, and counters freak accident into a DDT. Lars rolls to the apron, lays in clubbing rights and pulls Black to the apron. Black fires away with kicks, but Lars hits an apron powerslam, cutting him off. Lars up to and hits the flying had butt for 2. Black counters the chop block, hits a double stomp and black mass misses, but Lars sells it anyway and kicks out. Nigel sells that the kick wasn’t effective, due to Black’s injured knee. Lars counters black mass, hits a lariat, but Black counters freak accident and hits another black mass. LARS IS ALIVE! Black hits another and finally puts the monster down. Champion Aleister Black defeated Lars Sullivan @ 14:05 via pin [***½] This was a well laid out match, it didn’t go too long. Lars got to be the monster and gave Black a great battle, but the champion was just too much and while it took more than one, Black eventually put him away with black mass. Overall it was very good and Lars did well in his first big time singles match.

– Candice meets with Gargano, giving him a crutch and telling him to, “kick his ass.”

Chicago Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano : Ciampa arrive with his own crutch. They brawl at the bell and to the floor where Gargano hits an apron cannonball. He then tosses him over the announce table, and then into the crowd. Ciampa battles back, and grabs a Gargano sign, which has a stop sign inside it, which Gargano grabs and attacks with. Johnny Street Fight is in control as he flies out of the stand with a high cross. They battle back to ringside and Gargano gets a trashcan and tosses it in the ring. He also gets a chair but Ciampa cuts him off with a German. Gargano fires back, as the crowd loves this. Ciampa hits another German, rolls into another, and a third but Gargano fights back and hits one of his own. The suicide dive follows. Gargano then slams him to the steps, but Ciampa manages to fire back with a running knee strike and slams Gargano to the barricade. Ciampa moves the steps and gets more hardcore toys. He lays in chair shots, and wraps the chair around Gargano’s head and slams him into the steps. Ciampa follows with trashcan shots, and lays Gargano on the steps and attacks the neck. He throws a trashcan at his face and back in we go. Ciampa chokes out Gargano with his shirt, continuing his tributes to LIJ members EVIL & BUSHI. Ciampa now lays the boots to Gargano, and catapults him into the bottom buckle. Ciampa to he floor, and gets handcuffs. He looks to cuff Gargano to the ropes, Gargano fights, and hits an enziguri and slingshot spear. Gargano now takes his belt off and starts whipping Ciampa to “you deserve it” chants. Gargano puts a trashcan over Ciampa and superkicks him. Gargano wedges the trashcan in the corner, but Ciampa rakes the eyes and hits project Ciampa and a running knee strike for 2. Ciampa hits a trashcan lid assisted knee strike and they go to the apron and Gargano lays in elbow strikes. But Ciampa hits the air raid crash into the steps. Back in and Ciampa covers for 2. Ciampa now gets a toolbox and starts ripping up the apron and the padding. He follows with chair shots and waves goodbye to Gargano as he pulls back the padding, exposing the wood. He takes Gargano up top and follows him up. Ciampa bites him and looks for another air raid crash, but Gargano fights and looks for a sunset bomb, but then hits Cheeky Nandos. They trade strikes from their knees, work to their feet and continue to throw. Gargano hits an enziguri and superkick and they work into a double down, Gargano falls on top and gets a cover for 2. Gargano takes Ciampa to the floor, but Ciampa cuts off a dive with a trashcan lid shot. Gargano is set against the steps and Ciampa misses the knee strike and gets all steps. Back in and Gargano lays in strikes on the knee and attacks it with chair shots. Ciampa kick shim away and into the trashcan on the corner and Ciampa locks on the Gargano escape. Gargano gets the crutch but Ciampa cuts him off, lays in strikes to the neck and follows with a knee strike. Ciampa grabs the crutch Candice gave Gargano, and lays out Gargano with it, covering for 2 as Gargano is still alive. Ciampa dumps Gargano to the floor; Ciampa follows and drags Gargano to the stage while he monologues. Ciampa slams him to the LED board, going back to what started the feud. He hits a knee strike and yells it’s not enough. Ciampa now sees tables and they work onto some production boxes. Ciampa has bad intensions, and looks for another air raid crash in another throwback. Ciampa takes off Gargano’s wedding ring, spits on it, and tosses it away, allowing Gargano to fire up and HE hits the air raid crash through the tables for a measure of revenge. The ref calls for medics, and they tend to Ciampa, putting a neck brace on him. Gargano is perched on the boxes, looking on, and as they put Ciampa onto a back board and stretcher, Gargano looks a his ringless hand. As Ciampa is stretchered out Gargano fires up and chases him and tossed the EMTs aside and rolls Ciampa back to the ring. Gargano unstraps him and tosses him in the ring. He rips off the neck brace and applies the Gargano escape and Ciampa taps as agents pull Gargano away but he lays them out. Gargano now handcuffs Ciampa, hits repeated superkicks and just fucks up Ciampa’s day. Back to the Gargano escape and Ciampa taps but there is no ref. More agents arrive and drag Gargano off of Ciampa. Gargano keeps fighting them off as the ref is back. Gargano fights back to he apron but a handcuffed Ciampa then DDTs Gargano onto the exposed wood and wins. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Johnny Gargano @ 35:35 via pin [*****] I think that there was some trepidation going into this, not due to the performers, but to going back to such a similar match after they delivered an absolute classic in that first match. But never fear, Johnny & Tommy are here and they did it again! It’s so hard for a sequel to live up to the original; many fail, and fail spectacularly. But these two have done such a great job of making the fans emotionally invested, making them care in everything that they do, and on top of all of that, the crowd was locked in and reacting to every thing like it mattered so mush, it’s amazing that when you tell great stories and let great wrestler do their thing that this happens. You take a great story emotionally invested fans, deliver great and violent action appropriate with the story and it all just comes together. Gargano was so overcome with getting revenge that he got so carried away, allowing Ciampa to catch him and steal the win after he basically lost twice (tapping with no ref). I cannot wait for Ciampa’s promo about how he beat Gargano with “both hands tied begin his back.” Ciampa stealing the win and walking off on his own as he mockingly waved to Gargano was a great visual and that will play well into the build for the rubber match. But I don’t think that’s next, as I see Ciampa unseating Black to win the title, and then finally building to the final clash where Gargano gets his final revenge and then wins the tile and can have a happy celebration with Candice.

– End Scene.

