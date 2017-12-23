Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Abbey Laith, Sienna, Candice LeRae, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution: Christina Von Eerie defeated Allysin Kay @ 11:51 via pin [**¼]

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution: Kimber Lee defeated Candice LeRae @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution: Taeler Hendrix defeated Rachael Ellering @ 9:55 via pin [***]

Allysin Kay (Impact’s Sienna) vs. Christina Von Eerie : They stall to begin, trade slaps and CVE hits a head butt as Kay powders to the floor. CVE chases and as they make it back into the ring, Kay hits a side slam. CVE hits a head scissors and Kay bails to the floor. She gets a drink, and CVE attacks. We get some floor brawling, and they then roll back into the ring as CVE hits a running boot and belly to back suplex for 2. Kay cuts off the snake eyes and hits a big boot, covering for 2. Kay follows with mounted strikes, and then chokes her out in the ropes. Kay then lays the boots to her. CVE fires up and hits a springboard cross body for 2. Kay cuts her off with a head kick, and then hits a cool cradled/wrist clutch suplex for 2. They now trade strikes from thier knees, firing up and lighting each other up. CVE now connects with kicks, and covers for 2. CVE counters the AK47 and follows with running kicks. A head butt follows, and then the enziguri gets 2. CVE works a cobra clutch, but Kay counters out and hits a corner splash. They work up top, Kay shoved to the mat and Kay misses a corner splash about 5-seconds after CVE moved, bad timing there. CVE takes her back up top and the superplex follows. CVE back to the cobra clutch, grounding Kay. She locks in the body scissors, but Kay gets to her feet and hits a low blow. Kay hits AK 47 but CVE rolls to the floor. Kay follows, and drags CVE back into the ring. CVE gets a roll up for 2. She then hits the 138 for the win. Christina Von Eerie defeated Allysin Kay @ 11:51 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match, but there were some timing issues, and it was rather lethargic leading to a flat ending. Unfortunately the commentary was horrid and rather embarrassing, filled with “get that bitch,” “just chopping at her tits,” and “I think I’m turned on by this” nonsense. Their defense was “this isn’t SHIMMER or SHINE, no sugarcoating here.”

Kimber Lee (NXT’s Abbey Laith) vs. Candice LeRae : Lee looks for the takedown, but LeRae quickly kicks her away. They work a test of strength, working back and forth. Lee works leg kicks, they work some smooth counters and LeRae works the side headlock. She then gets a roll up for 2. The backslide also gets 2. Lee had enough of that bullshit and takes her down with an elbow strike. Lee follows with a suplex, covering for 2. A slam follows, and that gets 2. LeRae fights back, hits kicks and a sunset flip for 2. The running meteora lands, but Lee hits a jawbreaker and enziguri for 2. Lee now lays in chops, but LeRae fires back with a series of chops and locks in the octopus. Lee escapes, running her to the corner and works her over in the corner. LeRae avoids a charge, heads up top but gets cut off. LeRae knocks her into the tree of WHOA and hits the double stomp and dropkick. Lee powders, but LeRae hits a suicide dive. Back in they go, Lee cuts off LeRae with a head kick but LeRae hits the coochie-plex and another, Lee counters out of the third and hits a German, covering for 2. Lee now heads to the ropes; LeRae cuts that off and hits Ms. LeRae’s Wild Ride, the moonsault follows for 2. LeRae misses a superkick and Lee cradles her up for the win. Kimber Lee defeated Candice LeRae @ 8:45 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with a good layout and build throughout and to the finish. Fun stuff, although commentary was again bad here.

Rachael Ellering vs. Taeler Hendrix : Hendrix rushes Elllering, and takes her down, covering for 2. Ellering quickly fights back, looking to work the arm. Hendrix trips her up and takes her down, as she targets the arm. They work some nice counters here, with both looking to work the arm and attempting pins. Hendrix connects with back elbows, but Ellering hits a shoulder block and follows with an elbow strike. After some back and forth counter work, Ellering hits a senton for 2. Hendrix fires back, hitting a superkick for 2. Hendrix then lays the boots to Ellering, knee strikes follow and then chokes out Ellering. Ellering hits forearms, but Hendrix catches her with a side slam and into a Muta lock variation. Ellering powers to the ropes and makes it. Hendrix keeps control, hits another kick and covers for 2. Ellering is bleeding from the mouth now. Hendrix grounds the action yet again, choking her out and laying in kicks, but Ellering cradles her for 2. They both land kicks for the double down. They both look for repeated covers, and they trade chops and strikes. Hendrix with a head butt, but Ellering hits a bicycle kick and strikes. Ellering is fired up, and hits the enziguri for 2. Ellering hits the spinebuster for2, but Hendrix counters into an arm bar. Ellering powers out and buckle bombs Hendrix, and the leg drop gets 2. Ellering misses the elbow and then counters a tombstone with a roll up for 2. Alexxis is out and distracts Ellering, allowing Hendrix to hit a head kick, and pick up the pin. Taeler Hendrix defeated Rachael Ellering @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a good, back and forth and hard-hitting match. They worked well together, and it was enjoyable.

