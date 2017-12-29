Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Tessa Blanchard, Rain, Jordynne Grace, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH: Sumi Sakai defeated Rain @ 7:30 via pin [**¾]

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution : Jordynne Grace defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 8:10 via submission [***¼]

– From Women’s Wrestling Revolution : Barbi Hayden defeated Alexxis @ 5:32 via pin [**]

Sumi Sakai vs. Rain : Rain recently returned, defeating Brandi Rhodes. They brawl at the bell and spill to the floor, where Sakai hits a DDT. Back in and Sakai heads up top and hits a high cross for 2. Mounted rights follow, but Rain cuts her off with a wheelbarrow slam, covering for 2. Rain then tosses Sakai around by the hair. She then chokes her out, and delivers chops. Rain follows with a delayed suplex, and running knee strike, covering for 2. Rain now locks in the cloverleaf, and then shoots her to the corner. Rain misses the attack, and Sakai follows with strikes and a fisherman’s neck breaker. Sakai follows with a dropkick and running forearm, and the northern lights suplex gets 2. Sakai up top and hits the missile dropkick, covering for 2. The arm bar follows, Rain fights and Sakai transitions into an omoplata, but Rain makes the ropes. Rain trips Sakai into the ropes, follows with rights and hits a cutter for 2. Sakai counters back, hitting the belly to back suplex. Sakai back up top and MISSES the moonsault. Rain hits the code breaker but Sakai kicks out. Sakai fights off the raindrop and hits the roll of the dice for the win. Sumi Sakai defeated Rain @ 7:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, they kept a good pace and also kept the crowd interested. It’s nice having Rain back.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace : Jordynne Grace has had a really good 2017, working a lot of places and getting her name out there. She has good size, power and agility. They work a fun back and forth opening stretch, with good counters and reversals. Grace picks up the pace, and takes Tessa down with a shoulder block. Grace then plants her with a draping DDT, covering for 2. The bear hug follows, and then transitions to a suplex, covering for 2. Grace works a torture rack, but Tessa slides out and hits the cutter, sending Grace to the floor. Tessa follows her out, but Grace snatches her up and slams her off the apron. They trade strikes now, back in and Tessa hits a spear for 2. They work to their feet, and Tessa lays in elbows and follows with a dropkick. Grace picks up the pace, hits corner knees and follows with strikes and a muscle buster, covering for 2. Grace then locks in the bear hug, Tessa fights and counters out into a hammerlock DDT. The code breaker follows by Tessa, and that gets 2. Tessa charges in, sent to the apron and back in only to run into a Michinoku driver variation for 2. Tessa trips Grace up into the buckles, hits the corner dropkick and covers for 2. Tessa fire sup with strikes, but Grace gets the bear hug again, rag doling Tessa and she passes out for the Grace win. Jordynne Grace defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 8:10 via submission [***¼] This was a good match and the best of the three overall. It was hard-hitting they kept a good pace and I loved that Grace picked up the win. I look forward to seeing more of both in 2018.

Barbi Hayden vs. Alexxis : Alexxis wastes no time, attacking at the bell and laying in grounded strikes. Barbi fires back, hitting a knee strike and a head scissors. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Alexxis makes the ropes, and then sends Barbi to the buckles and chokes her out. Taeler Hendrix is at ringside, and helps out Alexxis by choking out Barbi. Alexxis follows with strikes, and hits a clothesline, covering for 2. She then chokes out Barbi in the ropes, talks some trash and maintains control. The clothesline follows and Alexxis again covers for 2. She follows with a camel clutch variation, and lays the boots to the ribs of Barbi. Barbi counters a tornado DT with a northern lights suplex for 2. Alexxis cuts her off, but Barbi hits a desperation neck breaker for 2. Alexxis then hits the flatliner, covering for 2. Alexxis repeatedly slams her face to the mat, yells at the ref and that allows Barbi to get a roll up for the anticlimactic victory. Barbi Hayden defeated Alexxis @ 5:32 via pin [**] This was ok overall, with a good pace and sense of aggression, but the really flat ending hurt it for me.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.