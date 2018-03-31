Csonka’s Reviews Free Women of Honor Tournament Matches Vol. 2

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women of Honor Tournament Match: Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon @ 11:55 via referee stoppage [**¼]

– Women of Honor Tournament Match: Tenille Dashwood defeated Brandi Rhodes @ 7:35 via pin [*½]

– Women of Honor Tournament Match: Sumie Sakai defeated Kagetsu @ 7:30 via pin [***]

Women of Honor Tournament Match: Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon : They take turn slapping each other and we’re underway. Leon takes control with awkward kicks, but Klein cuts her off with a backbreaker. Klein works a cravat, and follows with knee strikes and kicks. Leon tries to fire up, but Klein keeps delivering strikes and clotheslines. Klein looks to ground things, working a neck crank. They have an awkward exchange, and Leon shoves Klein to he floor and hits an apron cannonball. Post break, and Leon hits a missile dropkick and running knee strikes. Klein cuts her off, but Leon hits a neck breaker for 2. Leon to the ropes, but Klein cuts her off and follows her up. Klein hits the sack of shit slam off of the ropes. They now trade strikes from their knees, Leon follows with chops in the corner, and starts working the knee. Klein counters into a dragon sleeper, but Leon escapes and hits astral projection for 2. Leon locks in the Havana dream, Klein taps but the ref doesn’t see it. Leon thinks she’s won, Klein smiles and hits a suplex into the guillotine. The ref stops the match. Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon @ 11:55 via referee stoppage [**¼] This was ok overall, but Mandy Leon is the queen of soft style, nothing she does looks like it hurts in anyway. Also, where was Bully Ray here? Klein tapped, but the law and order of ROH was nowhere to be seen. I guess he’s too busy with the Kingdom.

Women of Honor Tournament Match: Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes : Mandy Leon is out on commentary. Dashwood blocks a kick and gets a roll up for 2. The cradle follows for another 2. Brandi hits a shoulder block, but Dashwood cuts her off and grounds the action. Dashwood hits a shoulder tackle, and Dashwood then makes Brandi run the ropes like a fool. Brandi slaps her, and Dashwood tackles her and beats her down, and then trips her to the buckles, but Brandi rolls to the floor. Dashwood chases her; Brandi lays in sloppy strikes and then grounds Dashwood, working the arm. Dashwood battles out but Brandi hits a sling blade for 2. Brandi awkwardly slams Dashwood to the buckles, and misses a corner splash. Dashwood follows with a clothesline. They trade strikes, Dashwood follows with clotheslines and takes Brandi to the corner. She works her over, and follows with the tarantula. Dashwood hits the corner splash for 2. Brandi fakes an injury again, gets in a cheap shit and Brandi hits a shitty cross Rhodes for 2. Brandi to the 2nd rope and misses the dropkick. Dashwood hits the spotlight kick for the win. Tenille Dashwood defeated Brandi Rhodes @ 7:35 via pin [*½] This was not good, as Brandi had major issues keeping up with Dashwood here. Her transitions are still sloppy and her execution is poor, she was way out of her league here and didn’t belong in the spot.

Sumie Sakai vs. Kagetsu : Tenille Dashwood joins commentary. Kagetsu attacks as Sakai makes her entrance and hits a springboard high cross to the floor. Back in the ring and Kagetsu follows with kicks, taking Sakai down and covering for 2. Sakai fires back with Mongolian chops, but Kagetsu cuts her off sand follows with a missile dropkick. The suplex connects for 2. Kagetsu grounds the action and works the arm, with a neck tie/arm lock combo. Kagetsu now works her over in the ropes, and follows with more kicks. Kagetsu hits a springboard missile dropkick, covering for 2. Sakai hits a sunset flip for 2, and transitions into the arm bar. She now works into a triangle, but Kagetsu powers up and buckle bombs Sakai. Sakai hits a Saito suplex, and brainbuster. Sakai heads up top and the moonsault connects and the cover gets 2. Kagetsu fires back with a head kick, and gets a good near fall. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. The 450 misses and Sakai hits the swinging neck breaker for the win. Sumie Sakai defeated Kagetsu @ 7:30 via pin [***] This was a good and energetic match, Sakai may be 46, but she’s working he ass off, and this was one of the better tournament matches as her veteran miracle run continues.

