Csonka’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jeff Cobb defeated Brody King @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Marty Scurll defeated Colt Cabana @ 14:25 via pin [***½]

– #1 Contender’s Tournament No DQ Match: PCO defeated Kenny King @ 12:45 via pin [**]

– Women of Honor Title Match: Angelina Love defeated Champion Kelly Klein @ 9:20 via pin [*]

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal @ 17:30 via submission [****]

– Bar Room Brawl: The Bouncers defeated Silas Young & Vinny Marseglia @ 14:30 via pin [***½]

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Shane Taylor defeated Tracy Williams, Flip Gordon, & Dragon Lee @ 7:55 via pin [**¾]

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes defeated Lifeblood’s Bandido & Mark Haskins @ 20:10 via pin [****]

– ROH Title Match: Rush defeated Champion Matt Taven @ 16:05 via pin [****]

Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King : They lock up and separate. They now workinto a test of strength, battling for position and then trade shoulder tackles. They workinto the international, dropkick by Cobb and then hits an overhead belly to belly suplex. Cobb follow with strikes, they trade and Cobb unloads with chops and strikes in the corner, beating King down. King fires back, hits the run up high cross and hits the senton for 2. He follows with chops, lays the boots to Cobb and follows with a lariat but Cobb pops up and they trade lariats for the double down. They come face to face and fire away, trading strikes and lighting each other up. They trade running forearms, superkick by Cobb but King hits the lack hole slam for 2. Cobb fights off the ganso bomb, hits the running uppercut and follows with chops. King up top and Cobb dropkicks him and follows him up. The delayed superplex follows and Cobb covers for 1. The standing moonsault follows for 2. Cobb now lays in head butts, but King counters back into a RANA and suicide dive. Back in and King hits the cannonball for 2. The piledriver then connects for a really close 2 count. The ganso bomb is countered and Cobb follows with a German and they trade several Germans and the tour of the islands finally finishes it. Jeff Cobb defeated Brody King @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This was really good and a hell of a way to kick things off with King looking really competitive but Cobb retaining momentum ahead of his championship match in the UK.

– The Bouncers cut a promo on tonight’s match, and are looking for revenge.

– Quinn McKay hypes tonight’s main event, and then interviews Dalton Castle. They banter and Castle says he can beat anybody easily. But he’s here to entertain tonight. Joe Hendry arrives and says he’s the most entertaining an in ROH. Castle reveals a mimosa, takes a drink and tells Hendry to top that. Hendry says he believes in their tag team, and proposes a karaoke celebration. They put up the word to a song about thier tag team and running down Castle, and no one sings along with Hendry. Ok then. Hendry beats up the replacement boys.

#1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana : They lock up, working into counters and end in a standoff. Lock up again and Cabana takes control until Scurll trips him up and starts going for covers. Cabana bridges up and follows with a monkey flip into counters and they end in another standoff. Playful beginning here as cabana hits a head scissors and Scurll powders. Cabana chases, follows with strikes and they trade on the ropes as Cabana knocks Scurll to the mat and Scurll pops back up and hits the superplex for 2. He lays the boots to Cabana, follows with chops and a back rake, and lays the boots to Cabana. Cabana battles back, they trade strikes and Scurll hits the half dragon suplex, superkick and powerbomb for 2. He stops away at the hands of Cabana but Cabana fires back with jabs until Scurll snaps the fingers and then runs into a big elbow. Cabana fires up and they trade strikes, chops, and Scurll cuts off the moonsault press with a kick to the shoulder and the piledriver follows for 2. The chicken wing Is countered but Scurll counters the flying asshole and locks on the chicken wing until Cabana cradles him for 2.The top rope moonsault follows for 2. Billy goat’s curse follows, Scurll fights and makes the ropes. Scurll eye pokes Cabana, they workup top and Cabana hits the skyline for 2. Cabana back up top and misses the axe handle, Scurll follows with the lariat and black plague finishes it. Marty Scurll defeated Colt Cabana @ 14:25 via pin [***½] This was really good stuff as they played off of each other well and created some good near falls and doubts in the winner down the stretch.

#1 Contender’s Tournament No DQ Match: PCO vs. Kenny King : King is dressed for a street fight and has an entourage setting up weapons at ringside. King plays hit and run to begin, landing shots and powdering afterwards. He follows with strikes, but PCO cuts him off with a pop up powerbomb. They brawl to the floor where PCO takes control. He runs King into a ladder, follows with chops and a suplex on the ramp. PCO follows with a senton. Back in and PCO hits a slam and heads up top. The swanton follows and the cover gets 2. PCO sets him up on the apron, heads up top and the senton connects as PCO hits the table afterwards. PCO sets up chairs, lays King on them and PCO malfunctions, and dives to the wrong side of the ring, and he’s down. They check on him and King attacks, hits a suplex on the floor and wraps the ladder around his head and posts him. He follows with ladder shots, piles up ladders on the floor and slams PCO onto them. He then follows with a tornillo splash. Back in and King covers for 2. King pulls up the mats on the floor, PCO fires back and Amy Rose slaps PCO. She runs and tat allows King to sorta hit a sunset bomb to the floor as he overshot. He covers for 2, follows with kicks and strikes, and then an XPLODER to the buckles. He spills water on PCO, and Rose tasers him, mistake and PCO hits a chokeslam to win. PCO defeated Kenny King @ 12:45 via pin [**] This was wacky and had some sloppy off spots, but was ok overall with a surprising winner.

Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love : Mandy Leon is out with Love. They lock up and work to the ropes. Klein grounds the action, but Love counters and lays in knee strikes and a neck breaker for 1. Klein cuts her off with a side slam and Love fights off the German but Klein sloppily stuns her off the ropes and the clothesline gets 1. Love powders and Klein wipes them out with a high cross off of the apron. Love then shoots her to the barricade, and follows with a suplex on the floor. Klein fires up, takes out Leon, and rolls Love back in and the cover gets 2. Klein hits the belly to back suplex for 2. She follows with strikes but Love hits the complete shot into a koji clutch. Klein fights, and rolls to the ropes. Love heads up top and Klein cuts her off and hits the avalanche fall away slam for 2. Klein to the ropes, Love fires back and hits a tower of London for 2. They trade strikes, Klein hits the KPOW for 2. Leon distracts Klein, hair sprays her and Love hits the botox injection for 2. Love throws a fit. Leon accidentally hair sprays Love and Klein cradles her for 2. Leon in and Klein spears her. Love hits the botox injection for the win. Angelina Love defeated Champion Kelly Klein @ 9:20 via pin [*] It started ok and then broke down into the basic Allure trash match with the expected finish.

– Post match Maria Manic saves Klein and attacks Love, beats down security and hits chokeslams.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal : Jay is 3-0 against Gresham all-time. They lock up, working into counters, and Gresham grounds the action. Jay counters back, but Gresham attacks the arm as they end in a standoff. Jay grounds the action until Gresham counters out and Jay cradles him for 2. Gresham grounds him with a slick series of attacks, but Jay works into a test of strength. Gresham quickly counters out and they end in another standoff. Clean match so far, until they work into counters and Jay hip tosses Gresham to the floor. Jay follows with the wrecking ball dropkick and then another dropkick in the ring. Jay now hits a suicide dive, but starts to favor his wrist. Back in and Jay covers for 2. He follows with chops and then the cartwheel dropkick for 2. He slaps Gresham, they trade chops and Jay take out the knee and follows with the figure four as Gresham makes the ropes. Gresham then hits the springboard moonsault, and follows with clubbing strikes. He attacks the injured arm of Jay and works a modified tequila sunrise into a cradle for 2. Gresham keeps attacking the arm, locks on a kimura and grounds Jay. They work to the ropes, Jay lays in chops, and follows with the snap slam and the figure four is blocked but Jay then locks it in. Gresham rolls it and they roll to he floor. Jay is heavily favoring his bad arm, Gresham follows with chops and then grabs a chair until the ref takes it. Jay argues with him, as Gresham says Jay is a loser and they brawl around ringside. Back in and they continue to trade, Gresham attacks the arm to cut off the injection and cradles Jay for 2. Jay cuts him off with the cutter for 2. The figure four follows, Gresham fights, and makes the ropes. Gresham fires back with kicks, counters the injection into a backslide for 2. Jay hits the lethal combination and a superkick. He collapses on the injection due to the bad arm, Gresham follows with a flurry, and locks on the octopus hold and drags him to the mat as Lethal taps. Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal @ 17:30 via submission [****] This was a great match that played off of their feud and previous matches extremely well, and was a needed rebound match that the shown needed.

Bar Room Brawl: The Bouncers vs. Silas Young & Vinny Marseglia : Bruiser attacks Vinny during his entrance and the Bouncers take early control. They isolate Vinny and dump Silas. They break a bottle over Vinny’s head and they all brawl on the floor as Silas gets posted and Bruiser apron bombs Vinny. Milonas gets zip ties as Vinny cuts off Bruiser. The heels isolate Milonas, and zip tie him to the ropes. Bruiser in and makes the save, but Vinny hits the cutter and lays the boots to him. Silas beats down Milonas and they double team Bruiser. Silas gets a table, they set it up and Milonas frees himself and strolls mildly on the heels. Bruiser is back in and they double team Silas and then Vinny, but Bruiser refuses to allow Milonas to cover him. He grabs a turnbuckle, looking for revenge on Vinny. Vinny fights back, takes out Milonas and buss him open. Woods argues with Silas, Vinny grabs the broken pool cue and stabs Milonas with it. Bruiser makes the save, but Vinny cuts him off and then gets taken down by Bruiser. Bruiser heads up top and gets crotched by Silas. Vinny gets darts and throws them at Bruiser’s back and they stick in. He stabs Bruiser with one in the face and Bruiser is busted open. Milonas gets a chair and makes the save, and the black hole slam on Vinny gets 2. Silas cuts him off with chair shots to the head and they set up Milonas on the table on the floor. Silas sets up chairs and Bruiser cuts him off, Vinny takes him out and swantons Milonas through the table. Bruiser DVDs Silas on the apron and Woods checks on Silas, and caries him to the back. Bruiser and Vinny up top and the superplex onto the hairs follows and the cover gets 2. Bruiser calls him a bitch and hits the beer city DDT onto the chairs for the win. The Bouncers defeated Silas Young & Vinny Marseglia @ 14:30 via pin [***½] This was really good, and completely over delivered on expectations in a wild and bloody brawl that was creative at times and swathe babyfaces get their revenge.

ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon vs. Dragon Lee : Taylor now has a Floyd Mayweather inspired walkout. Dragon Lee has been added to the match. They all brawl at the bell, pairing off and Lee hitting a RANA on Taylor. Williams cuts him off, gets dumped and Lee traquilos until Flip attacks. Flip and Williams brawl, Williams hits a Saito suplex and follows with a dragon sleeper until Taylor breaks it up. Taylor lights up Williams with strikes, Williams fires back and Lee joins in and hits combination cabrone on Taylor. He cuts off Williams and they work into counters and end in a standoff. Flip pulls Williams to the floor for some brawling until Lee follows with a suicide dive. Taylor takes out the pile with the apron cannonball. He rolls Flip in and Flip fires back and hits the tornado DDT. Williams back in, they workup top and Williams hits the DDT to the buckles and follows with a lariat for 2 until Lee breaks it up. Snap German to Williams, and rolls into a dead lift brainbuster for 2. Taylor back in and cuts off Lee but Lee fires back with knee strikes until Taylor hits him with a knee strike. Flip back in and Taylor tosses him to the buckles, Flip hits the superkick, rakes the eyes and gets a chair. Williams stops him and Flip dumps him. Taylor hits greeting from 216 and pins Flip. Champion Shane Taylor defeated Tracy Williams, Flip Gordon, & Dragon Lee @ 7:55 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, continuing Williams vs. Gordon, and setting up Taylor vs. Lee with the post match stare down.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Lifeblood’s Bandido & Mark Haskins : They all shake hands like good wrestle lads. Haskins and Mark begin. They lock up and work to the mat, working into counters and then to the ropes for the break. They trade strikes, kicks and now Jay tags in as does Bandido. They lock up and Jay grabs the hair to take control. They trade shoulder tackles, RANA by Bandido and the dropkick follows as Mark tags in. Haskins joins him and they trade strikes, picking up where they left off. Haskins grounds him lays in kicks and Jay cuts him off. Bandido tags in and Mark cuts him off with strikes, a slam and Jay joins in for double teams and Haskins rushes in and Jay pulls him to the floor and Mark accidentally takes out Jay. Huge dive by Bandido and Lifeblood runs wild on the floor. The champions battle back and cut them off with running mafia kicks. Mark works over Haskins in front of his wife at ringside. Mark sets up chair in the ring and hits air Briscoe to the floor to wipe out Lifeblood. They toss more chairs into the ring and then set up a table on the floor. The champions maintain control, and work over Bandido in the ring. Jay follows with head butts, mark tags in and follows with fist drops and covers for 2. Mark now lays in chops, and the champions then double team Bandido. Jay cuts off the tag, but Bandido fires back and hits a spin kick and tags in Haskins. Haskins cuts of the champions and lays in kicks on Mark, and then locks on the crossface. Bandido now traps Jay in a modified deathlock. They then dump Jay and double team Mark. Haskins does the deal with the falcon arrow and Bandido follows with the frog splash for 2. They continue to double team Mark and an inverted chasing the dragon connects for 2. Jay takes out Haskins on the floor, the champions double team Bandido and Jay follows with the neck breaker for 2. Bandido battles back, hits a pop up cutter and Mark takes out Haskins as they end up in a double down. They all fire up and it breaks down into a four-way brawl, Mark brainbusters Bandido and everyone is down. Bandido then counters the Jay driller and the 21-plex follows for 2. Haskins stomps away at Mark, takes him up top and Bandido follow him up and the superplex and Haskins double stomp follows for 2 as Jay flies in to make the save. Jay battles back, hits a snapdragon, lariat and covers for 2. Jay looks for Jay driller, and hits it on Haskins and covers for only 2! The Briscoes set for doomsday, but Bandido cuts off Mark and then runs into a DVD. Mark follows with froggy bow and Jay Jay drillers Haskins for the win. Champions The Briscoes defeated Lifeblood’s Bandido & Mark Haskins @ 20:10 via pin [****] This was a great, chaotic, balls to the wall tag title match where Lifeblood looked great in defeat, but just didn’t have enough to take the titles.

– Bully Ray arrives and powerbombs Bandido post match. He then powerbombs Haskins and Williams makes the save until Flip attacks Williams. Bully now harasses Vickie Haskins, who slaps him, so Bully powerbombs Mark Haskins through a table on the floor. Bully wasn’t missed at all.

ROH World Champion Matt Taven vs. Rush : They brawl at the bell, Taven follows with superkicks and then gets suplexed to the buckles. Taven avoids the bull’s horns and takes Rush to the floor and slams him to the barricades. Taven talks shit to Dragon Lee and Bestia del Ring (Rush’s father) in the crowd. He posts Rush and slams him off of the timekeeper’s table. Rush fights of a powerbomb and backdrops Taven into the ramp. He whips him to the barricades, and follows with chops. Taven fires back and dump suplexes Rush over the ropes and to the floor. Taven celebrates, and follows with a dropkick and then suicide dive. The tope follows. Back in and Taven heads up top and the frog splash follows for 2. Rush fires back, but Taven cuts him off with an enziguri and draping code breaker for 2. The back breaker follows and the DDT gets 2. Just the tip misses and Rush hits the snap German, knee strike and suplexes Taven into a barricade. He separates the barricades and then picks one up and throws it at Taven. Rush chokes him out with a cable and suplexes him onto the timekeeper’s table, but I AM THE TABLE. Back in and Rush follows with chops, Taven fires back and Rush unloads on him and kicks him in the face and then traquilos. Rush up top and hits the missile dropkick. Taven powders and Rush follows with a missile dropkick from the apron. Back in and Rush heads up top an misses the senton. He counters back and hits a Jay driller. Taven fires back up and hits just the tip and the climax follows for 2. They trade slaps, Taven follows with a flurry, but Rush hits a snap German and the spear counters the bull’s horns. Just the tip follows, another and then Rush spits at him so Taven hits a third and heads up top, Rush cuts him off into the tree of WHOA and the bull’s horns follows. Rush fires up and hits another and we have a new champion! Rush defeated Champion Matt Taven @ 16:05 via pin [****] This ended up being great and not just the title change. They worked a smartly condensed match, not going too long and initially having Taven run wild as Rush had to survive and make the comeback. They worked hard, everything clicked and the title change was one that was needed.

– Post match, Taven shakes Rush’s hand as he celebrates with his family.

