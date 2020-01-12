Csonka’s ROH Honor Reigns Supreme 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme 2020 event, which features Champions Villain Enterprises vs. La Faction Ingobernable, VINCENT & Bateman vs. Lifeblood and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy : This is a rematch from a previous meeting that Savoy won, but last night, Sakai turned heel on Savoy to set up the rematch. Savoy is great and they had a good match last time. I see Sakai winning here to solidify the heel turn. WINNER: Sumie Sakai

Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham vs. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas), Silas Young and Josh Woods : This is a battle within the ROH tag ranks. Lethal & Gresham are the champions. Maff & Cobb have a title shot in February, Young & Woods are also owed a title shot after beating the Briscoes, and the Bouncers, while popular, are the odd men out. They also have history with Young, who used to be their partner and then turned on them. This is such a coin flip, Lethal & Gresham could just as easily walk out on their partners and lose or have a miscommunication and they lose that way. You could also say the same with Young’s side. I’m going with Lethal & Gresham bailing on their net challengers here. WINNER: The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas), Silas Young and Josh Woods

The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle : The Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history, had a great 2019 in the ring but lost their championships to Lethal & Gresham at Final Battle. At Final Battle Fallout, the bad times continued as they lost a number one contender’s match to Woods & Young, putting them far away from a tag title rematch. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle are a fine oddball tag team, which feels like the best use for a banged up Castle at this point and a fine attempt to get Hendry over to US crowds, which has been a struggle. At the very least the match will be solid, and possibly even good, and I see the Briscoes winning here to get back on track. WINNER: The Briscoes

Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett : I really like this addition to he card, both guys are very good and guys ROH should use more in 2020. On paper, this looks to be a tremendously fun, highflying match with show stealing potential. I really hope they use Everett more in 2020, he’s a guy that has been drastically underutilized over the last few years and someone who I feel just needs a fair shot with consistent booking to deliver. I am really looking forward to this one. According to all reports, Horus has either signed or agreed to several dates through out the year, and if that’s the case, he likely picks up the win here. WINNER: Rey Horus

Bandido vs. Alex Zayne : Bandido is awesome and someone ROH NEEDED to keep in 2020, as he was one of the most consistent performers in 2019, and there’s a ton you can do with him in 2020. Zayne, who has been wrestling since 2005, created a buzz in July when video of him executing a 630 senton over the top rope that put his opponent through a door during a Game Changer Wrestling event went viral. He’s also made some NJPW appearances in 2019. Zayne, for many, is an under the radar guy that has a ton of potential and the type of performer ROH should be targeting as they rebuild in 2020. I feel Bandido wins here, but that Zayne will get every opportunity to shine in this match. I am really interested in this one and hope that Zayne has a great showing. WINNER: Bandido

VINCENT & Bateman vs. Lifeblood : Lifeblood, despite lack of direction in the booking, were one of the best acts in ROH in 2019 in terms of always delivering quality matches. Late in 2019, Bateman debuted and started to target Williams. He later aligned with VINCENT in his new creepy stable, and that’s how we got to this match. While far from perfect. VINCENT has been shockingly good in his role as wacky balloon man cult leader. He’s one up on Taven and took him out of action (Taven needed ankle surgery), so he’ll be in somewhat of a holding pattern until he returns. With that being the case, I feel VINCENT & his cronies should keep racking up wins and become a strong force until Taven returns (and possibly puts together a until to face them) so they pick up the win here in what should be at the very least a good match. WINNER: VINCENT & Bateman

Flip Gordon vs. Flamita : This is fallout from Final Battle, where Mexiblood (Flamita & Bandido) defeated Villain Enterprises. Both were part of that match, so the singles match here is an extension of that. This won’t be the highflying spectacular many may think, as Flip has drastically changed his style since the heel turn and due to injuries. He still breaks out some flash from time to time, but he’s a more grounded performer these days. Flamita on the other hand will bring the flash and flippity doos, which he’s great at. This should be good, but Gordon is the senior contracted wrestler here, and while I love Flamita, I think Flip picks up the win here as he may be in line for a major singles push here in 2020. WINNER: Flip Gordon

Villain Enterprises vs. La Faction Ingobernable : When healthy and united, Villain Enterprises have been great and they have good dance partners in La Faction Ingobernable. Rush is great, and he’s awesome tagging with Dragon Lee, who is one of the best in the world, and Kenny King is there as well. This was originally for the titles, but Villain Enterprises lost them last night to Flamita, Horus, & Bandido. Rush ailed to beat PCO last night, but La Faction Ingobernable beat down Villain Enterprises to stand tall and end the night. I think La Faction Ingobernable wins here, as Marty has bigger fish to fry in Aldis and to set up a possible Rush vs. PCO third match. WINNER: La Faction Ingobernable

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 81. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review NJPW New Year’s Dash, break down this good and horrible of the AWE vs. NXT battle, and preview Impact Hard to Kill. The show is approximately 128–minutes long. * Intro

* Jeremy’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Thoughts: 1:50

* NJPW New Year’s Dash Review: 13:10

* Impact Hard to Kill Preview: 37:55

* AEW Dynamite (1.08.20) Review: 1:02:00

* NXT TV (1.08.20) Review: 1:31:00

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:54:50

* Important Closing Notes: 2:00:50 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

-Thanks for reading.