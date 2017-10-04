Csonka’s Ultima Lucha Tres (Part II) Review 10.04.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Unique Opportunity Battle Royal: The Mack wins @ 3:30 [*]

– Ivelisse defeated Catrina @ 6:30 via pin [***]

– Luchas de Apuestas (Hair vs. Mask) Match: Fenix defeated Marty The Moth Martinez @ 12:30 via pin [****]

– Ivelisse and Jeremiah Crane argue, and Crane confesses he’s in love with Catrina. They argue more, and he calls Ivelisse a bitch so she superkicks him into the shitter.

Unique Opportunity Battle Royal : Featuring Paul London vs. Saltador vs. Mala Suerte vs. Argenis vs. Cortez Castro vs. Son of Madness vs. Vinnie Massaro vs. The Mack vs. Joey Ryan vs. Ricky Mundo vs. PJ Black vs. Mascarita Sagrada vs. Pimpernella Escarlata. They all brawl to begin, Vinnie is tossed first. The Rabbit Tribe tosses Madness as Ryan and Castro battle on the apron, and Sagrada knocks them to the floor for the elimination. Escarlata bites London’s crotch and eliminates London. Sagrada eliminates Saltador. Escarlata eliminates himself and Argenis. Black then tosses Sagrada. The Mack eliminates Mundo, hits a stunner on Black and tosses him for the win. The Mack wins @ 3:30 [*] This was a nothing match, designed to give the Mack a feel good win and to set up the trios title match. In those aspects it worked. Dario’s opportunities are always fun.

– Dario arrives and says Mack has earned a unique opportunity. He has earned a shot at the trios titles next week, but Dario gets to pick his partners. His partners will be Killshot and Dante Fox; if there’s anything left of them.

Catrina vs. Ivelisse : This match was made at the beginning of season three, as Ivelisse was pissed that Catrina had ruined her matches at the first two Ultima Lucha events. Catrina calls Ivelisse a bitch, so Ivelisse hits the ring and they brawl. The action spills to the floor, with Catrina laying in vicious chops. Catrina hides in Dario’s office, Ivelisse breaks in but Catrina hits her with a bottle. Dario loves it and Catrina hits her with another bottle and Ivelisse is busted open. Catrina hits her with a third bottle, and they brawl onto the steps. Catrina gives her the kiss of death, but that fires up Ivelisse as they brawl up into where they make their entrances. Ivelisse fire back with kicks, and repeatedly slams Catina’s face off of a chair. Catrina rushes back to the ring, and hits a spear as Ivelisse returns. The double hook DDT follows, but Ivelisse kicks out. Catrina grabs a box she brought to the ring and grabs the stone she carries and before she can use it Ivelisse hits a spinebuster for 2. Ivelisse grabs the stone, but Catrina cuts her off and they fought over the stone. Ivelisse hits Catrina with the stone and follows with a DDT and that finishes it. Ivelisse defeated Catrina @ 6:30 via pin [***] This was good, with great intensity from both ladies, and had a hot crowd. The only complaint is that it felt as if it ended too soon, and that made the finish come off a bit flat to me.

– Post match, crane attacks Ivelisse and tries to break her ankle again with a hammer.

Luchas de Apuestas (Hair vs. Mask) Match: Fenix vs. Marty The Moth Martinez : Marty has been a fucking creep, constantly creeping on Melissa Santos, who is in love with Fenix. That has led to this match. Mariposa is out with Marty. There is no fucking around, they brawl and trade strikes to begin. Mariposa trips up Fenix, allowing Marty to fight back and take Fenix to the corner, but Fenix cuts him off with a superkick. Fenix up top, mariposa gets involved again allowing Marty to hit an overhead superplex. Marty removes the buckle pad, they battle back and forth and Fenix hits a springboard kick and sends Marty to the floor and Fenix wipes out mariposa (Marty pulled her in the way) with a dive. Mariposa tells Marty to fuck off and leaves. Fenix attacks as Marty throws a fit over Mariposa leaving. Marty counters a moonsault with the boots and starts tearing at the mask of Fenix. Marty then catches Fenix with a powerbomb and slams him to the exposed buckle. Fenix is busted open now, just pouring blood. Marty licks the blood because he’s a sick fuck. Marty hits a TKO and covers for 2. Fenix tries to fire up but Marty cuts him off with the big boot. They brawl to the apron where Fenix hits a desperation cutter. Back in they go and Fenix hits a frog splash for 2. Marty cuts off a springboard with a dropkick and hits a face buster, covering for 2. Fenix hits a lethal injection, but Marty turns him inside out with a lariat. Marty up top, but gets cut off and Fenix follows him up top and hits the Spanish fly! But Marty survives. The crowd is into this big time, Marty lays in strikes but Fenix keeps fighting back, only to eat a curb stomp for a near fall. Marty grabs his lunchbox and gets scissors. Marty now goes Magnum on Tully, driving them into Fenix’s head. Melissa now tries to save Marty, telling him she loves him and will run away with him. Marty pulls her in the ring, but she slaps him and kicks him in the balls. This allows Fenix to level Marty with a kick, heads up top and hits the 450! Melissa helps Fenix cover Marty for the win. Fenix defeated Marty The Moth Martinez @ 12:30 via pin [****] Normally I wouldn’t be a fan of the Mariposa & Melissa involvement, but in this case it made sense since Mariposa & Melissa were such a major part of the overall story and story they were telling here tonight. The story was Fenix and Melissa overcoming the bullies and Fenix keeping his mask, while true love won out over evil and Marty got his comeuppance. Add in n intense and bloody match with a great crowd and this was a great main event.

– Marty tries to escape his haircut, Melissa tells him not to be a pussy and mariposa arrives and lays out Marty with a chair shot and handcuffs him to the railings. Mariposa brings out the haircutting supplies and gives them to Melissa. She and Fenix then cut his hair, doing a partial shaving to make Marty feel extra bad.

