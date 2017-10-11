Csonka’s Ultima Lucha Tres (Part III) Review 10..17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Last Luchadora Standing Match: Sexy Star defeated Taya @ 9:10 [***½]

– Trios Title Match: The Mack, Killshot, & Dante Fox defeated Champions The Reptile Tribe (Drago, Vibora, Pindar) @ 8:02 via pin [***½]

– Gift of The Gods Title Ladder Match: Pentagon defeated Son of Havoc @ 14:05 [***½]

Last Luchadora Standing Match: Taya vs. Sexy Star : This has been building ever since the Johnny Mundo vs. Sexy Star feud. Taya brings a bat to the ring with her, looking to go all Harley Quinn on Star. They both have brass knuckles; Taya spears Star to begin and lays in some ground and pound. Star fights back, hitting a RANA and dropkick, sending Taya to the floor. Star looks for a RANA to the floor, but Taya catches her with a powerbomb to the barricade. Taya kicks Star in her lady parts, and then slammed her off of the announce table. Star then tosses her into the chairs as the brawl continues. They trade slaps and chops, and then Star slams Taya into a steel door. Star grabs weapons as Taya is busted open. Star breaks a bottle over her head and brings out a table. Star slams her to the table, but Taya fires up and they brawl into the crowd. Taya just lights up Star with chops, and now grabs another table. Taya stacks the tables and stalks Star. They trade leg kicks, and we go up into the upper level of the crowd as they trade big time chops. Star lays in mounted rights, they brawl deeper into the crowd, and onto the camera deck. Taya lays in rights, and they both fly through the stacked tables! Both are down as the ref counts, but Star pulls herself up and wins. Sexy Star defeated Taya @ 9:10 [***½] This was a very good match, filled with intensity, hate and two women kicking the shit out of each other. They had a hot crowd and this was a strong way to kick off night three.

Trios Title Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe (Drago, Vibora, Pindar) w/Kobra Moon vs. The Mack, Killshot, & Dante Fox : Last week The Mack won the unique opportunity battle royal; the good news is that he was granted a title shot. But with Dario’s good news comes bad as Dario picked Killshot and Fox as his partners here tonight, just two weeks after they went to war and tried to kill each other in an amazing hell of war match. Fox and Killshot are still mean mugging each other. Fox and Pindar in to begin. Pindar works him over at the start, Fox tries to battle back and fires away with kicks and hits a RANA. Killshot and Vibora tag in. Vibora hits a double chokeslam on Fox and Killshot, and tags in Drago. They work a spirited back and forth, with Drago picking up a near fall. Pindar tags back in and he hits a powerslam on Killshot. Big chops follow, and then a pop up cutter gets 2 as Mack makes the save. Killshot starts to fight back, and tags in Mack. Mack runs wild on the champions, hits corner clotheslines and follows with a standing moonsault on Drago, Vibora cuts him off, but Fox and Killshot are in, working together. Killshot takes Vibora to the floor and Fox hits a dive. Drago hits a dive. Vibora cuts off Killshot with a lariat. Vibora then gets pounced by Mack! Fox and Killshot hit dives as Fox’s back is still all fucked up. Moon tries to give Pindar a weapon, but Mack cuts him of and Fox back in and hits Lo mein pain. STUNNER to Pindar, Killshot hits the kill stomp and Mack covers for the win! The Mack, Killshot, & Dante Fox defeated Champions The Reptile Tribe (Drago, Vibora, Pindar) @ 8:02 via pin [***½] This was another very good match, all action, and delivering a finish to please the temple faithful, as The Mack finally wins the big one and earns gold.

– The new champions celebrate post match.

Gift of The Gods Title Ladder Match: Pentagon vs. Son of Havoc : The match for the Gift of The Gods title ended with both men getting pins at the same time, leading to Dario booking this ladder match to crown a true Gift of The Gods champion. The crowd is into Pentagon big time. The Gift of the Gods champion can challenge for the lucha underground title as long as they give Dario proper notice. Havoc sends Pentagon to the floor, hits a dive and they brawl at ringside. Havoc slams Pentagon into ladders and then throws one at him. Back in they go and Pentagon snaps a ladder into Havoc’s face. He then throws a ladder on him. Pentagon gets more ladders, tosses them in the ring. We have like 6 ladders in the ring. He sets some up in the corners and then lays in kicks to Havoc. Havoc battles back, sending Pentagon into a ladder, and then hits a high cross. Havoc sends Pentagon into chair that was wedged into the corner. Havoc then uses a chair to slam a ladder into Pentagon’s balls. Havoc now looks to climb, Pentagon grabs a chair and uses it to cut off Havoc. Pentagon to the floor, and grabs a table. He slides it in, works over Havoc with chops and brings him to the table. Pentagon climbs a ladder, but Havoc recovers and suplexes the both of them through the table. Havoc lays a ladder on Pentagon, climbs up top and the shooting star press is countered into a cutter! Pentagon gets more chairs, slides them in and Pentagon looks for a dive, but eats a hair shot to the face. Havoc sets up chairs, works over Pentagon and looks to do bad things. Pentagon counters and sets havoc on the chairs and hits the package piledriver on the chairs! He’s dead Jim. Pentagon sets up a ladder, and then another in a bridge in the ropes. He now gets a table and sets it up. He lays Havoc on the table, and climbs the ladder. Havoc cuts him off and they battle on the ladder. Pentagon lays in kicks, and they battle on the bridge. Pentagon then tosses havoc of and through the table. Pentagon climbs and grabs the belt to win. Pentagon defeated Son of Havoc @ 14:05 [***½] This was another very good match to close out another strong Ultima Lucha Tres event. It had good intensity, fun ladder spots and peaked at the right time. Pentagon gets the big win, and now the question is, will he cash in his title shot next week?

– Post match, Puma is at Vampiro’s temple of doom. Vampiro tells him to defeat Mundo next week, to not only save his career, but to also win the championship. Puma agreed and a mystery voice congratulated Vampiro on a job well done, amd Vampiro thanks “his master.” This confirms the story that Vampiro had been manipulating Puma all season long.

– Next week we finish up with two hours of Ultima Lucha Tres…

* Steel Cage Match: Dragon Azteca Jr. vs. The Monster Matanza Cueto

* Gauntlet Match: Cage vs. Mil Muertes vs. Jeremiah Crane

* Lucha Underground Career vs. Title Match: Champion Johnny Mundo vs. Prince Puma

– End scene.

