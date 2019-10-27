Csonka’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Review 10.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Havok & Hazard defeated Stephy Slays & Keta Rush @ 5:15 via pin [**½]

– Serpentine defeated Reyna Reyes @ 9:45 via pin [***¼]

– Tag Team Series Match: Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll defeated Razor & Fury @ 9:30 via pin [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Jungle Grrrl defeated The Beast @ 3:55 via DQ [**]

– Havok & Hazard vow to destroy their opponents.

Havok & Hazard vs. Stephy Slays & Keta Rush : Slays and Hazard begin, locking up and working into counters as Rush tags in, double teams follow and she covers for 2. Havok tags n, Slays joins in but Havok clotheslines them both. Havok tosses Slays around, follows with strikes and Hazard tags in, She follows with strikes and kicks and then covers for 2. Hazard hits the snap suplex for 2. Havok tags back in and they double team Slays in the corner. Havok catches the cross body and hits a fall away slam. Hazard then works over Slays in the corner, Slays fires back and the sunset flip gets 2. The jawbreaker follows and Rush tags in and hits a dropkick. She follows with dropkicks on Havok, a head scissors on Hazard and Slays hits a high cross to the floor. Hazard quickly finishes Rush with a turbo backpack for the win. Havok & Hazard defeated Stephy Slays & Keta Rush @ 5:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid monsters vs. plucky babyfaces match.

Serpentine vs. Reyna Reyes : Sophia Lopez is at ringside. Both women lost to Tessa in title matches, They lock up and work into counters as Serpentine grounds the action. Reyes counters out and Serpentine counters into a grounded hammerlock. Reyes counters into a head scissors but Serpentine bridges into a cradle for 2. Serpentine follows with chops, they trade and Serpentine works into a cradle for 2. The springboard arm drag follows and Serpentine hits another for 2. Reyes fights back with arm drags and follows with the final cut for 2. Serpentine powders, and then dropkicks Reyes to the floor. She follows with chops, posts her knee and then covers for 2. Serpentine focuses on the knee of Reyes, grounding things with a deathlock. Serpentine then works the leg in the ropes, dances and follows with leg kicks. Shattered dreams follows and Serpentine covers for 2. Serpentine back to the knee, and follows with the half crab. Reyes fires back with a flurry and covers for 2. The springboard cutter follows for 2. Serpentine follows with a clothesline, double knees and the cannonball. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Reyes counters back, hits a superkick and Robinson special for 2 as Lopez takes the ref. Serpentine attacks and the Michinoku driver follows for the win. Serpentine defeated Reyna Reyes @ 9:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good match as both ladies continue to deliver here in WOW.

– Sophia Lopez meets with Lana Star.

– We get promos from Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll and then Razor & Fury to hype the next match.

Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll vs. Razor & Fury : Mezmeriah is at ringside. They all brawl to begin as Razor takes control and tags in Fury for double teams. Fury lays the boots to Siren and follows with an STF. Holidead makes the save, tags in and follows with a neck breaker and side slam. Mezmeriah distracts her and Fury cradles Holidead for 2.The knee strike follows that for 2. Fury chokes her out, tags in Razor and she lays the boots to Holidead. Fury tags back in and the bicycle kick follows for 2. Fury chokes her out, follows with strikes and tags in Razor. She follows with rights, slams Holidead down and starts attacking the back. She grounds things, Holidead fires up and slams her to the buckles and escapes as Siren tags in. They double team Razor and the Saito suplex follows, Holidead tags back in and follows with chops The ref hold s Fury back, and Holidead follows with a pump handle slam and covers for 2. Siren back in and they lay the boots to Razor. Siren works the camel clutch, Fury in and they all brawl now and everyone Is down. Siren and Razor brawl, Russian leg sweep by Razor and that gets 2. Siren fires back, but Razor follows with the flatliner for 2. Princess Aussie attacks Mezmeriah and the Voodoo driver finishes Razor. Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll defeated Razor & Fury @ 9:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, a bit clunky at times, but the crowd was really into it.

The Beast vs. Jungle Grrrl : This is a #1 contender’s match; Tessa has been banned from ringside. Beast shoves Grrrl down, they pose and Grrrl follows with strikes and Beast fires up and they trade until Grrrl hits double knees. Beast counters back into a powerslam for 1. Grrrl follows with a clothesline and grounds things. Beast powers up and slams Grrrl to the buckles and escapes. Dropkick by Grrrl and Beast counters back and hits the suplex. They fire up and trade, Grrrl then does the deal with the falcon arrow, heads up top and Lioness attacks. Jungle Grrrl defeated The Beast @ 3:55 via DQ [**] The match was ok for what it was, but it’s another shitty finish in a season only seven episodes old.

– Beast takes out Lana Star and lays her out.

