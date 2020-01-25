Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.24.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Ariya Daivari @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– Brian Kendrick defeated Danny Burch @ 8:05 via pin [**]

– Tony Nese defeated Lio Rush @ 11:40 via countout [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Tyler Breeze vs. Ariya Daivari : This is a rematch from last week, which Breeze won. Daivari tries to attack, but Breeze cuts him off with a dropkick. He follows with strikes, and Daivari powders. Breeze follows and delivers more strikes. Back in and Daivari lays the boots to him, but Breeze counters back with an enziguri. He works him over in the corner; Daivari fires back and then dropkicks him to the floor. Back in and Daivari hits a neck breaker in the ropes and covers for 2. Daivari follows with a back elbow for 2. He grounds the action, talks some shit as Breeze fights to his feet. He follows with a jawbreaker, dumps Daivari but back in, and Daivari hits a neck breaker and follows with ground and pound. He targets the neck, grounding Breeze until Breeze gets the backslide for 2. They work into a double down, they trade, dropkick by Breeze and the lariat gets 2. Breeze sets and the unprettier is countered, Daivari delivers strikes and Breeze catapults him to the buckles. The supermodel kick gets 2. The unprettier is countered but Breeze hits it anyway but Daivari makes the ropes. Daivari fights off a suplex, Breeze misses the beauty shot but counters into a cradle and wins again. Tyler Breeze defeated Ariya Daivari @ 9:30 via pin [**½] This was solid with the right winner, but I still have no clue why we needed a rematch from last week.

– Kendrick talks with Daivari backstage and says they should be friends.

Brian Kendrick vs. Danny Burch : Kendrick cost Burch a match against Daivari a few weeks back. Burch attacks at the bell and runs wild on Kendrick. He lays the boots to him, follows with strikes and a slam. Kendrick fires back, Burch cuts him off and delivers uppercuts. The Thesz pres and strikes follow by Burch, Kendrick fires back and Burch cuts him off again with a shoulder tackle, trips him up and Kendrick powders. Burch follows and slams Kendrick to the steps, He does it again until Kendrick slams him to the steps. Burch back in and the captain’s hook is applied. Burch fights, powers out and Kendrick gets it back again. Burch fights, escapes again and follows with rights, a back elbow and uppercuts. The clothesline, enziguri and missile dropkick all connect and that gets 2. Burch follows with a German, a head butt and that gets 2. Eye poke by Kendrick, and sliced bread is countered and the clothesline follows, Daivari arrives, Burch is distracted and Kendrick cradles him with the help of Daivari for the win. Brian Kendrick defeated Danny Burch @ 8:05 via pin [**] The match was ok, but had no heat and a bad finish that really hurt it.

Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese : They talk shit, Nese poses and here we go as Lio picks up the pace and gets mowed down with a clothesline. Lio fires back, delivers strikes and poses. He follows with kicks in the corner, but Nese quickly cuts him off and follows with ground and pound. The running back elbow follows for 2. Nese hits a slam and heads up top, but Lio rolls away. He follows with kicks and dumps Nese. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Nese counters back with a spin kick for 2. He whips Lio to the buckles, poses and whips him to the buckles again. Nese delivers kicks, Lio fires back, but Nese hits a dropkick and covers for 2. He grounds the action, working a body scissors. Lio fights as they trade strikes on the ground and Lio escapes. The jawbreaker follows, lays in a flurry of kicks and strikes and Nese cuts him off until Lio cradles him for 2. Come up by Lio and that gets 2. He heads up top and Nese rolls away. Lio drops down, Nese cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes. The springboard moonsault misses, but Nese counters back into a Michinoku driver for 2. Lio fires back, delivers strikes and the ref pulls him away as Nese cheap shots him and heads up top, Lio cuts him of and follows with kicks, The final hour is stopped as Nese heads up top and Lio follows him up, they trade and they knock each other to the floor. Nese dumps him over the announce table and Nese wins via countout. Tony Nese defeated Lio Rush @ 11:40 via countout [***¼] This was good, they worked hard and even go the crowd into it, but the finish was very flat and anticlimactic.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 84. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review the latest between AEW & NXT, and then preview NWA Hard Times, WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. The show is approximately 144–minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (1.22.20) Review: 7:45

* NXT TV (1.22.20) Review: 39:05

* The Head to Head Comparison: 53:30

* NWA Hard Times Preview: 57:55

* WWE World’s Collide Preview: 1:19:35

* WWE Royal Rumble Preview: 1:45:56 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play Buy me a coffee

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.